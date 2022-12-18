Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Yonkers You Should Try OutTed RiversYonkers, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer And Suspect Shot In Brooklyn, Making It The 10th Cop Shooting of The YearAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In NewarkTed RiversNewark, NJ
Related
Mexico native cooks up affordable, authentic cuisine at new Staten Island restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A native of the village of Linderos del Sur in Puebla, Mexico, Santiago Roesundo learned how to cook from his mother, who whipped up a plethora of cultural dishes. “My passion for cooking began by watching my mother in the kitchen when I was young. She...
From Krispy Kreme to Lobo Loco: These big-name brands opened on Staten Island in 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Have you purchased a dozen donuts at Krispy Kreme yet, or taken in an indie flick at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema? Several new and innovative businesses have opened their doors on Staten Island this year, bringing with them a host of novel tastes and experiences. Here’s...
Staten Island obituaries for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Loving mother, Josephine M. Appelt, 96, passed away on Dec. 17, surrounded by family at her daughter’s home in MD. Born on Staten Island to Polish immigrants, Josephine was one of 12 children. She was married to the late Henry W. (Dutch) Appelt for 57 years. Josephine lived in Port Richmond for many years, eventually moving to Elm Park. She was employed by Maidenform in Bayonne, NJ before becoming a homemaker. She had an adventurous spirit and loved visiting Atlantic City. She would listen to the Sunday morning polka show and watch Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy regularly. Read the full obituary on SILive.
NYC to transform school cafeterias across all 5 boroughs, including 2 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will reimagine the student dining experience by transforming cafeterias in public schools across the five boroughs — including at least two Staten Island schools, Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David C. Banks announced Tuesday. Adams and Banks announced the expansion...
Top 10 new Staten Island restaurants for 2022, and 3 Honorable Mentions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This year’s fresh restaurants are a mixed bag of full-blown, sit down establishments and an overwhelming number of casual counterparts. The accompanying list pays mind to this varied range of genres we’ve seeing in 2022. Honorable mention goes to three concepts. The first...
Fire aboard Staten Island Ferry forces removal of 800+ passengers
A Staten Island Ferry had to be evacuated near the Statue of Liberty after reports of a fire in the engine room.
South Shore Sweet 16 has the secret for success in ‘Rosie’s Sweets,’ where profits are donated to animal rescue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At just 16, Amanda Murray has already discovered the art of baking and together with the love and support of family members, her latest venture has not only taken shape but has already begun to prosper. The Tottenville High School “Sweet Sixteen” who’s thrilled to...
O’Henry’s Publick House ‘reimagining and relocating’ its British comfort food concept
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- O’Henry’s Publick House, a restaurant that has been serving traditional British fare in Tompkinsville since 2020, will close its Minthorne Street location by year’s end, “reimagining and relocating” its comfort food concept. “People are more fixated on businesses closing and less...
Staten Island Academy names Eileen Corigliano as next head of school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dr. Eileen F. Corigliano has been named head of Staten Island Academy, effective July 1, 2023. The board of trustees at the private pre-K-12 school in Todt Hill recently announced the appointment to members of the community, based on the unanimous recommendation of the Head of School Search Committee.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Terrible Tragedy in Staten Island
Less than 8 years ago, the Jewish world – and in particular a wife and her 10 children – was rocked when Rabbi Dovid Winiarz, 49, from Staten Island, NY, was killed in a tragic car accident. In one moment, a family whose life encompassed chesed and Torah, was left with a widow and 10 orphans.
Are you the winner of the $50K N.Y. Powerball ticket sold on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York Lottery announced on Thursday that one third-prize winning ticket for the Dec. 21 Powerball drawing – worth $50,000 – was purchased on Staten Island. The ticket was purchased at Nablus Food, located at 878 Annadale Rd. in Woodrow, and has yet...
Number of chain stores on Staten Island declined in 2022, study says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The number of Staten Island chain stores declined by 0.4% in 2022 during a year that was characterized by economic uncertainty and marked inflation, according to a new study. And while that number is not astonishing, it is a noticeable difference from the 4.5% increase in chain store locations that the borough experienced in 2021.
Staten Island Ferry to run reduced evening rush hour, overnight service on Thursday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide reduced service during the evening rush hour and overnight on Thursday, Dec. 22. The Staten Island Ferry will provide modified service every 20 minutes during the evening rush on Thursday. From St....
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 Chinese restaurants chosen by readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a week of contentious voting, we have our winners. Earlier this month, the Advance/SILive.com asked readers to tell us their favorite Chinese restaurant on Staten Island for this final Best of Staten Island 2022 category. They told us about a whopping 62 places that...
Staten Island punk band Curious Volume set to make a Christmas comeback
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It may have been a few years since you heard the name Curious Volume, but one of Staten Island’s favorite South Shore punk bands is ready to make its return to the stage. On Dec. 23, Curious Volume will welcome a new era in...
Outdoor Christmas decorations 2022: Reader-submitted Staten Island holiday house light displays worth checking out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — First, we showed you 14 elaborate and classic Staten Island holiday house light displays. Then, we followed that up with 12 more incredibly decorated homes. Now, we’re back with even. decked out holiday houses submitted by our readers. 1. 19 North Edo Court, Rossville.
Staten ‘Odd-land’: Peek in old South Shore supermarket, vacant fitness club with still-full pool
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Sometimes it’s those ordinary places, the spots we go to every day, that we miss the most when they’re gone. Like the local supermarket where we used to shop. Or the fitness club where we worked out and maybe made a friend or two.
Here’s how 6 Staten Island moms are working to support the mental health of area youth
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Six Staten Island mothers are working to support the mental health of area youth by raising awareness of the issue one event at a time. On Wednesday evening, the devoted moms, who each has a daughter who is a freshman in college, hosted an event titled “Am I OK?” -- bringing dozens of community members together with mental health professionals at the Central Family Life Center in Stapleton.
NYPD probing report of robbery in Staten Island’s Prince’s Bay section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is investigating a report of a robbery in Prince’s Bay on Thursday afternoon. The robbery was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Hank Place and Seguine Avenue, according to preliminary information from a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
College Director From Westport Embezzled $3.5M To Fund Her Lavish Lifestyle, DA Says
A former director at New York University is being accused of embezzling millions in state funding and using much of the money to fund a lavish lifestyle at her home in Connecticut home, according to authorities. The six-year fraud by Fairfield County resident Cindy Tappe, age 57, of Westport, related...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
67K+
Followers
44K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0