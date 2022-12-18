Read full article on original website
Huge Google Pixel Leak Spills Android Roadmap Secrets Through 2025
Google has big plans for the Pixel series, including everything from the anticipated Pixel foldable to the elimination of yearly A-series variants.
ZTE Nubia RedMagic 7S Pro Long-Term Review: Why I Keep Coming Back
The RedMagic 7S Pro is a gaming beast of a phone that's proven its ability to impress for the long haul -- but is it worth the cash, given the drawbacks?
