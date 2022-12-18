ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks workers strike in New Jersey

By CBS New York Team
 4 days ago

Workers at Summit, N.J. Starbucks join nationwide strike 00:49

SUMMIT, N.J. -- Starbucks workers at several New Jersey stores are striking on Sunday to protest labor practices.

Workers were marching outside a location in Summit on Sunday morning, joining those at 100 Starbucks nationwide .

Workers at a Starbucks in Montclair were participating in a 3-day strike, which was scheduled to end Sunday.

Employees accuse Starbucks of being unfair to workers and union busting.

"They won't sit down at the table and negotiate a contract with us. They're practicing retaliation, closing stores," said Yari Alvarez of Workers United Starbucks.

"Enough is enough. At some point, you have people that are committed to doing their jobs. We show up every day, but Starbucks just is not playing fair," a protester added.

"It is unfortunate that Workers United continues to spread misleading claims while disrupting the Starbucks Experience that our partners and customers have come to love and expect. Despite these delay tactics, we remain focused on working together and engaging meaningfully and directly with the union to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone, and we urge Workers United to uphold their promises to partners by moving the bargaining process forward," said Rachel Wall, a spokesperson for Starbucks, in a statement to CBS2.

Starbucks responded to a similar protest in November by saying, "We respect their right to engage in lawful protest activity -- though our focus has been, and continues to be, on uplifting the Starbucks experience for our partners and customers."

Comments / 15

trentonbob
4d ago

Wawa coffee is better!!! and you don't have to deal with some millennial snot making it for you.

Reply
8
Patriot 1st
4d ago

The same entitled attitude from Starbucks employees are the same as the ones that want every taxpayer to pay off their student loans for them.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
3
Oceans
4d ago

Be glad to never cross your picket line since I've never stepped foot in a Starbucks

Reply
5
 

