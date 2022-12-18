ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Carlos Park, FL

WINKNEWS.com

1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Veronica Shoemaker Blvd shooting in Fort Myers

One person was killed and another hospitalized Thursday morning after a shooting on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard in Fort Myers. The Fort Myers Police Department began investigating the scene on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard near Manor Parkway around 5 a.m. The condition of the surviving victim is unknown for now. One neighbor...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man arrested in connection to Fort Myers homicide

UPDATE: FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was arrested in connection to a homicide that happened on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard. Raymond Anderson III, 41, was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon by convicted Florida felon, according to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said Anderson III...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies search for suspect seen rummaging through cars in Lehigh Acres

Lee County deputies want the public’s help in identifying an unknown suspect believed responsible for several Lehigh Acres car burglaries in the last week. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the most recent burglary occurred just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, when a homeowner in the 2800 block of 38th Street Southwest was awakened by his security system notifying him of movement in his driveway.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

17-year-old boy arrested for string of thefts; father arrested for methamphetamine possession

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to at least 11 thefts in DeSoto County. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Macario Guzman IV is suspected of committing eight vehicle thefts and three home burglaries. Deputies said Guzman IV was also involved in an armed burglary. According to DCSO, he has an extensive criminal past which includes multiple felonies for burglaries and thefts.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

North Fort Myers couple arrested after toddler found covered in feces, cockroaches during traffic stop

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A couple from North Fort Myers was arrested for a litany of charges during a traffic stop in Monroe County. Zachary Engren, 22, and Jillian Meyers, 20, were charged with child abuse, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).
MONROE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral police cracking down on ATV drivers

Cape Coral police officers are working to keep neighborhoods safe by working on a joint operation to stop people from driving ATVs illegally. It isn’t a new problem in the area because ATVs are mostly spotted zooming around at night. An empty lot along Chiquita Boulevard is where many...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Authorities search for Fort Myers bicycle thief

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the man who stole a bicycle on Warwick Circle in Fort Myers. The man was caught on surveillance stealing the green bicycle on October 9 around 5:30 p.m., according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

San Carlos Park firefighters pull person from Tamiami Trail rollover crash

On Wednesday morning, firefighters were able to pull someone from a two-vehicle rollover crash on Tamiami Trail in San Carlos Park. According to the San Carlos Park Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a crash on the 18000 block of South Tamiami Trail. They extricated the entrapped patient, who was transported as a trauma alert by Lee County Public Safety.
SAN CARLOS PARK, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man arrested after threatening to shoot his family while asking for drug money

MARCO ISLAND, Fla — A man is in custody after threatening to shoot his wife and teenage son because they would not give him money to buy drugs. “It’s a high-intensity situation, you want to make sure everyone is safe, not only the people you are responding to help but the officers responding themselves,” said Captain Richard Stoltenborg with the Marco Island Police Department.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
NBC 2

Man killed after cement truck rollover in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A man is dead after losing control of his car and smashing directly into a cement truck in Lehigh Acres Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 6:39 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol. The man driving west on Lee Boulevard, approaching Westwing Lane, lost control...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL

