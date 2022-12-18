Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Veronica Shoemaker Blvd shooting in Fort Myers
One person was killed and another hospitalized Thursday morning after a shooting on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard in Fort Myers. The Fort Myers Police Department began investigating the scene on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard near Manor Parkway around 5 a.m. The condition of the surviving victim is unknown for now. One neighbor...
Man arrested in connection to Fort Myers homicide
UPDATE: FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was arrested in connection to a homicide that happened on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard. Raymond Anderson III, 41, was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon by convicted Florida felon, according to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said Anderson III...
WINKNEWS.com
Teens accused of swatting North Port woman’s house and 11 more incidents in United States
Two suspects were arrested after a Ring Doorbell was hacked nearly two years ago, leading police to surround a woman’s home thinking there was a hostage situation. One of the victims of the 12 swatting incidents lives in North Port. The two male suspects, just 18 and 19 years...
Sarasota County deputies searching for suspected bank robber
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspected bank robber following an incident Wednesday morning.
Group pulls “con job” to steal woman’s wallet in Estero Publix parking lot
ESTERO, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the suspects they say distracted a woman in an Estero Publix parking lot and stole her wallet. When the woman entered her vehicle and placed her wallet on the center console, which contained $382, she saw a Hispanic man pointing to her rear bumper while speaking Spanish.
WINKNEWS.com
WINK News EXCLUSIVE: New attorney for 5th grader accused of threatening mass school shooting discusses the case
For nearly seven months, a Cape Coral family has waited to prove their son’s innocence. At the age of ten, Daniel Marquez was charged with threatening violence at his elementary school during Memorial Day weekend. Hours after that arrest, video of the boy was posted by the Lee County...
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies search for suspect seen rummaging through cars in Lehigh Acres
Lee County deputies want the public’s help in identifying an unknown suspect believed responsible for several Lehigh Acres car burglaries in the last week. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the most recent burglary occurred just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, when a homeowner in the 2800 block of 38th Street Southwest was awakened by his security system notifying him of movement in his driveway.
17-year-old boy arrested for string of thefts; father arrested for methamphetamine possession
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to at least 11 thefts in DeSoto County. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Macario Guzman IV is suspected of committing eight vehicle thefts and three home burglaries. Deputies said Guzman IV was also involved in an armed burglary. According to DCSO, he has an extensive criminal past which includes multiple felonies for burglaries and thefts.
North Fort Myers couple arrested after toddler found covered in feces, cockroaches during traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A couple from North Fort Myers was arrested for a litany of charges during a traffic stop in Monroe County. Zachary Engren, 22, and Jillian Meyers, 20, were charged with child abuse, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).
Phone repair tech accused of sending customer's explicit video to himself
An employee at I-Fix in Port Charlotte is accused of accessing a customer's private files and sending himself an explicit video she had stored on her phone.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral police cracking down on ATV drivers
Cape Coral police officers are working to keep neighborhoods safe by working on a joint operation to stop people from driving ATVs illegally. It isn’t a new problem in the area because ATVs are mostly spotted zooming around at night. An empty lot along Chiquita Boulevard is where many...
Authorities search for Fort Myers bicycle thief
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the man who stole a bicycle on Warwick Circle in Fort Myers. The man was caught on surveillance stealing the green bicycle on October 9 around 5:30 p.m., according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
WINKNEWS.com
Felony or Free Speech? Legal experts explain why the Lee County Sheriff could be charged under Florida statute used to arrest Daniel Marquez
It’s a frightening thought: your child taken away in handcuffs and charged with a felony for texting a joke to a friend. That’s what Daniel Marquez says happened to him at the end of 5th grade. While his family is fighting the charges in court, we dig into...
Shooting suspect found dead during Sarasota standoff
A man accused of shooting a woman was found dead Monday during a standoff with deputies in Sarasota, authorities said.
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL law enforcement officers reflect on 2022’s line-of-duty deaths
According to preliminary data from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 129 federal, state, tribal, and local law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in the first six months of 2022. “I’ve gone to 109 law enforcement funerals in the state of Florida in my career, and...
WINKNEWS.com
San Carlos Park firefighters pull person from Tamiami Trail rollover crash
On Wednesday morning, firefighters were able to pull someone from a two-vehicle rollover crash on Tamiami Trail in San Carlos Park. According to the San Carlos Park Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a crash on the 18000 block of South Tamiami Trail. They extricated the entrapped patient, who was transported as a trauma alert by Lee County Public Safety.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County first responders put on a light show for children at NCH
It’s always difficult for families when one of their children is in the hospital, especially during the holidays. Wednesday night is the annual event that’s supposed to help ease the stress and put smiles on the faces of kids and parents. First responders from around Collier County showed...
WINKNEWS.com
North Port man accused of saving copy of explicit video from customer’s phone
A phone repair technician was arrested after Charlotte County deputies say he illegally accessed a customer’s private files on her device and sent himself a copy of an explicit video she had stored on it. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Cody Austin Terry, of North Port,...
Man arrested after threatening to shoot his family while asking for drug money
MARCO ISLAND, Fla — A man is in custody after threatening to shoot his wife and teenage son because they would not give him money to buy drugs. “It’s a high-intensity situation, you want to make sure everyone is safe, not only the people you are responding to help but the officers responding themselves,” said Captain Richard Stoltenborg with the Marco Island Police Department.
NBC 2
Man killed after cement truck rollover in Lehigh Acres
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A man is dead after losing control of his car and smashing directly into a cement truck in Lehigh Acres Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 6:39 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol. The man driving west on Lee Boulevard, approaching Westwing Lane, lost control...
Comments / 1