Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Corning woman booked on several charges following hit and run
(Corning) -- A Corning woman faces several charges following a hit and run incident in Corning earlier this week. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Tara Squibbs was arrested Wednesday for 2nd degree criminal mischief, three counts of driving while suspended, death or personal injuries, failure to provide aid or information, leaving the scene of an accident, and proof of financial liability in an accident.
kmaland.com
2 suspects arrested following Fremont County foot pursuit, traffic stop
(Sidney) -- Two suspects face charges following a traffic stop and brief foot pursuit in Tabor Tuesday. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Jeffrey Dale Hankins of Malvern and 66-year-old Ronnie Hankins of Tabor were arrested around 9:10 p.m. after deputies made a traffic stop near the intersection of Elm and Main Streets in Tabor. Authorities say Jeffrey Hankins fled from the vehicle and was apprehended by deputies following a brief foot pursuit. Additionally, the Sheriff's Office say Jeffrey Hankins had a warrant stemming from a stolen vehicle report on December 8th in Tabor where authorities say Jeffrey Hankins was confronted at a residence in Mills County and had also fled from deputies on foot, which resulted in two deputies receiving minor injuries. Authorities say Jeffrey Hankins also had additional warrants from allegedly making a false report to 911 on December 14th.
One Person Hurt in Adams County Crash
(Corning) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says one person suffered injuries in a hit-n-run accident on Monday, and a Corning woman faces multiple charges in connection with the incident. The accident happened on Highway 48 and 6th Street in Corning at 5:00 p.m. Adams County Ambulance transported the male...
Two Men Jailed on Theft and Drug-related Charges
(Tabor) Two men face multiple charges in connection with a stolen vehicle. On December 12, Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Mills County Sheriff’s Office contacted the suspect, 40-year-old Jeffrey Hankins, at a Mills County residence. It is alleged that Hankins, on probation, fled from...
kmaland.com
Corning woman booked for assault, harassment
(Corning) -- A Corning woman faces a pair of charges following an incident in Corning Friday. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Rhonda Thompson was arrested Friday for assault causing bodily or mental illness and 2nd degree harassment--hate crime. Authorities say Thompson's arrest follows an investigation into a report of an assault at HyVee in Corning.
BREAKING: Body found at location of interest in connection to Cari Allen search
The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office and the Topeka Police Department went to the area and discovered a dead human body.
Glenwood Police Report Two Arrests
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 43-year-old Kerri Thomas of Glenwood on a Mills County Warrant. Police transported Thomas to the Mills County Jail. The bond was set at $12,000. Glenwood Police arrested 22-year-old Hunter Bickle of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, for Driving Under Suspension. Officers transported Bickle to...
Man Arrested for OWI
(Montgomery County) On Saturday officers with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cody Linn Hudson for Operating While Intoxicated 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor. Hudson was stopped in the 200 block of N 8th St. he was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and held on 1000-dollar bond. On...
Cass County Sheriff’s Report
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests between December 9th and December 16th. Caleb Fulk, 19, of Atlantic, was arrested on December 16th on several Cass County warrants. Fulk was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held. Robert Rasmussen, 41, of Anita,...
kmaland.com
Grant City resident killed in Worth County wreck
(Grant City) -- One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Worth County early Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred four miles west of Grant City on Highway 46 around 4:50 a.m. when a westbound 2007 GMC 2500, driven by 41-year-old Adam Brown of Grant City, failed to negotiate a curve just east of Highway Z. The Patrol says the vehicle crossed the center line and traveled off the south side of the roadway striking two signs before overturning down an embankment. Authorities say Brown was ejected from the vehicle, which came to rest on its wheels facing east off the south side of the road. Brown was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Patrol says Brown was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.
Creston Police Report 3 Arrests
(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports three arrests on Friday. *Police arrested 32-year-old Quinton Lee Christensen-Kimball at his residence on a Union County Warrant for the Judicial District of Correctional Services for a Probation Violation. Officers transported Christensen-Kimball to the Union County Jail, where he is held on a $2000 cash-only bond.
KETV.com
Douglas County Sheriff's Office reports body found in search for missing Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the investigation of Cari Allen's disappearance led law enforcement to a body in Kansas. Investigators can't say for certain if the remains found are Allen's until an autopsy is completed. Authorities said they'll conduct the autopsy Friday in...
kmaland.com
Mills County Sheriff's blotter
(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office reports several arrests and accident investigations over the past week.
WOWT
Omaha Police arrest man for robbing laundromat
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after allegedly robbing a laundromat and returning later for another theft. According to Omaha Police, 38-year-old Jonathan Clausell was arrested in relation to multiple incidents at the Anytime Laundry near 96th and Park Drive within the last week. On Dec. 14 at...
kmaland.com
Adam Lee Brown, age 41, Grant City, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
KETV.com
Court documents detail investigation of 20-year-old Omaha woman's death in mass shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Investigators believe 20-year-old Karly Wood, an Omaha woman killed in a mass shooting, was shot eight times. Wood's family said she was a person with a heart of gold saving up to start her own business, but her life was cut short. New court documents show...
kmaland.com
Maryville man killed in Holt County accident
(Maitland) -- One person was killed in a Holt County wreck Monday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occured around 8 p.m. on Route C just over two miles west of Maitland, when an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 50-year-old James Hurst of Maryville, began to slide on the ice covered roadway and traveled off the south side of the road. Authorities say the vehicle struck two trees and overturned before coming to rest on the driver's side off the south side of the roadway. Hurst was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Pezhin LaMere, 43, Sioux City, first-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Dec. 15, 15 years prison. Christopher Michael Duby, 27, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Peter Kenneth Hodges Jr., 30, Sioux City, forgery, third-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 9, five years...
kmaland.com
Red Oak council receives MCDC, Red Oak Chamber reports, budget requests
(Red Oak) -- Economic development officials in Red Oak and Montgomery County are pleased with the business expansion and opportunities introduced in 2022. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Red Oak City Council received an annual report and respective fiscal year 2023 budget requests from the Montgomery County Development Corporation and the Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association. Steve Adams is the Executive Director for MCDC. Adams says one of the biggest priorities in 2022 was assessing the county's various empty or minimal-use structures. Among those is the former K-Mart building in the northwest corner of Red Oak off Highway 48. Adams says three potential suitors were interested in the building, however, no sales were made.
Imogene man transported to the hospital following an accident in Mills County
(Mills Co) An Imogene man was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident in Mills County on December 13th. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred in the 36000 block of Noyes Avenue. Upon arrival, no occupants were located. The 2007 Jeep appeared to be traveling westbound before entered the ditch. The driver, 43-year-old Brian Doyle, was contacted and he explained that he was westbound when he hit a patch of ice and slid into the ditch, causing the Jeep to rollover in a waterway culvert. Doyle was traveling too fast for the weather conditions and lost control. The Jeep was a total loss.
Comments / 0