(Grant City) -- One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Worth County early Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred four miles west of Grant City on Highway 46 around 4:50 a.m. when a westbound 2007 GMC 2500, driven by 41-year-old Adam Brown of Grant City, failed to negotiate a curve just east of Highway Z. The Patrol says the vehicle crossed the center line and traveled off the south side of the roadway striking two signs before overturning down an embankment. Authorities say Brown was ejected from the vehicle, which came to rest on its wheels facing east off the south side of the road. Brown was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Patrol says Brown was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.

WORTH COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO