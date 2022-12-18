Read full article on original website
Corning woman booked on several charges following hit and run
(Corning) -- A Corning woman faces several charges following a hit and run incident in Corning earlier this week. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Tara Squibbs was arrested Wednesday for 2nd degree criminal mischief, three counts of driving while suspended, death or personal injuries, failure to provide aid or information, leaving the scene of an accident, and proof of financial liability in an accident.
One Person Hurt in Adams County Crash
(Corning) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says one person suffered injuries in a hit-n-run accident on Monday, and a Corning woman faces multiple charges in connection with the incident. The accident happened on Highway 48 and 6th Street in Corning at 5:00 p.m. Adams County Ambulance transported the male...
2 suspects arrested following Fremont County foot pursuit, traffic stop
(Sidney) -- Two suspects face charges following a traffic stop and brief foot pursuit in Tabor Tuesday. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Jeffrey Dale Hankins of Malvern and 66-year-old Ronnie Hankins of Tabor were arrested around 9:10 p.m. after deputies made a traffic stop near the intersection of Elm and Main Streets in Tabor. Authorities say Jeffrey Hankins fled from the vehicle and was apprehended by deputies following a brief foot pursuit. Additionally, the Sheriff's Office say Jeffrey Hankins had a warrant stemming from a stolen vehicle report on December 8th in Tabor where authorities say Jeffrey Hankins was confronted at a residence in Mills County and had also fled from deputies on foot, which resulted in two deputies receiving minor injuries. Authorities say Jeffrey Hankins also had additional warrants from allegedly making a false report to 911 on December 14th.
Corning woman booked for assault, harassment
(Corning) -- A Corning woman faces a pair of charges following an incident in Corning Friday. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Rhonda Thompson was arrested Friday for assault causing bodily or mental illness and 2nd degree harassment--hate crime. Authorities say Thompson's arrest follows an investigation into a report of an assault at HyVee in Corning.
Two Men Jailed on Theft and Drug-related Charges
(Tabor) Two men face multiple charges in connection with a stolen vehicle. On December 12, Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Mills County Sheriff’s Office contacted the suspect, 40-year-old Jeffrey Hankins, at a Mills County residence. It is alleged that Hankins, on probation, fled from...
Glenwood Police Report Two Arrests
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 43-year-old Kerri Thomas of Glenwood on a Mills County Warrant. Police transported Thomas to the Mills County Jail. The bond was set at $12,000. Glenwood Police arrested 22-year-old Hunter Bickle of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, for Driving Under Suspension. Officers transported Bickle to...
Authorities Respond to Report of Shots Fired in Mount Ayr Domestic Incident
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA – Ringgold County law enforcement responded to a report of shots fired during a domestic incident in Mount Ayr on Saturday. Upon arrival the Sheriff’s Office advised they took reports from the parties and seized firearms and ammunition from the scene. Thirty-one year old Cody...
Omaha Police arrest man for robbing laundromat
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after allegedly robbing a laundromat and returning later for another theft. According to Omaha Police, 38-year-old Jonathan Clausell was arrested in relation to multiple incidents at the Anytime Laundry near 96th and Park Drive within the last week. On Dec. 14 at...
Creston Police Report 3 Arrests
(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports three arrests on Friday. *Police arrested 32-year-old Quinton Lee Christensen-Kimball at his residence on a Union County Warrant for the Judicial District of Correctional Services for a Probation Violation. Officers transported Christensen-Kimball to the Union County Jail, where he is held on a $2000 cash-only bond.
BREAKING: Body found at location of interest in connection to Cari Allen search
The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office and the Topeka Police Department went to the area and discovered a dead human body.
New arrest in Laurel murders
Two OPD officers on admin leave following search of Vinny Palermo's home. Two Omaha Police officers are on administrative leave after Councilman Vinny Palermo's home was searched by the FBI Tuesday. Boy Scouts collecting old Christmas lights. Updated: 3 hours ago. Those old Christmas lights you have lying around can...
Man Arrested for OWI
(Montgomery County) On Saturday officers with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cody Linn Hudson for Operating While Intoxicated 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor. Hudson was stopped in the 200 block of N 8th St. he was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and held on 1000-dollar bond. On...
Douglas County Sheriff's Office reports body found in search for missing Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the investigation of Cari Allen's disappearance led law enforcement to a body in Kansas. Investigators can't say for certain if the remains found are Allen's until an autopsy is completed. Authorities said they'll conduct the autopsy Friday in...
Cass County Sheriff’s Report
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests between December 9th and December 16th. Caleb Fulk, 19, of Atlantic, was arrested on December 16th on several Cass County warrants. Fulk was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held. Robert Rasmussen, 41, of Anita,...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report
(Red Oak) Montgomery County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sunday evening on 200th Street and Evergreen and, during the investigation, arrested 59-year-old James Frankin Durbin of Red Oak for OWI 2nd Offense. Deputies transported Durbin to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.
26-year-old woman injured after shooting Sunday night in North Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 26-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Sunday night, according to Omaha police. Around 6:34 p.m., officers responded to the scene, near North 30th and Pinkney streets, after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for "numerous rounds of gunfire," authorities said. Omaha police said officers found evidence...
Imogene man transported to the hospital following an accident in Mills County
(Mills Co) An Imogene man was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident in Mills County on December 13th. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred in the 36000 block of Noyes Avenue. Upon arrival, no occupants were located. The 2007 Jeep appeared to be traveling westbound before entered the ditch. The driver, 43-year-old Brian Doyle, was contacted and he explained that he was westbound when he hit a patch of ice and slid into the ditch, causing the Jeep to rollover in a waterway culvert. Doyle was traveling too fast for the weather conditions and lost control. The Jeep was a total loss.
Mount Ayr Driver Hangs Upside Down in Vehicle For Several Hours Following Crash
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA – The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash earlier this month in Mount Ayr spent several hours hanging upside down in his overturned Jeep before he was found. According to the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year old Ricky Hower of Mount Ayr was involved...
Update: More information released on accident north of Wiota
(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, at approximately 10:10 a.m., first responders were called to Edgewood Road, west of the intersection of Durango Road, for a single vehicle rollover accident. A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, being operated by Michael Anderson, of Cumberland, was pulling over to the side of the roadway when he pulled over too far and the remaining shoulder of the gravel roadway gave out, causing the pickup to roll into the ditch. Due to the steep angle of the ditch, the vehicle became stuck.
December Atlantic Police Report
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department has released the following information from December 4th through December 19th. KR Takauo, 26, of Atlantic, was arrested December 19th for Operating While Under the Influence. Jesus Gomez, 25, of Atlantic, was arrested December 18th for Disorderly Conduct. Levi Stice, 32, of Atlantic, was arrested...
