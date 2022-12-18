ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

World of Little League Museum earns video storytelling award

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago

For the fifth consecutive year, the World of Little League® Museum has taken home an ISHY Award , as presented by the International Sports Heritage Association (ISHA).

The award-winning production, the “Seven Firsts” video feature , is one part of the overall Little League® Girls with Game Initiative . The award was presented in the category of Marketing Materials – Video/Audio Shorts.

“On behalf of all of us at Little League and the World of Little League Museum, we are honored to be able to take home an ISHY Award for the fifth year in a row,” said Adam Thompson, Director of the World of Little League Museum.

“The Girls with Game Initiative has become such an iconic piece of our organization’s identity over the past few years and were proud that this video feature can help us tell the historic story of those female trailblazers who have helped shape the Little League program into what it is today.”

Originally made to inspire young Girls with Game as they see themselves represented in the iconic history of Little League Baseball and Softball, the video tells the story of trailblazing women who broke down barriers in the past while simultaneously educating, encouraging, and inspiring women who want to play ball.

The video puts a spotlight on such historic players as Victoria Roche, the first female player at the Little League Baseball World Series, and Nancy DosReis, one of the first females to be inducted to the Little League Hall of Excellence.

Shared to Little League’s official Facebook page , the Seven Firsts video reached approximately 30,000 people while generating more than 330 reactions, comments, and shares and has helped shine a historic light on the Girls with Game Initiative.

This award marks the fifth year in a row that the World of Little League Museum took home the honor based on its video storytelling and production:

2022: Seven Firsts – Girls with Game 2021: First All-Black LLWS Team 2020: 1955 Cannon Street All-Stars 2019: Story of the Little League Patch 2018: “ It All Started Here

The ISHY Awards program was established to provide recognition for excellence in publications and exhibits by all member sports museums, hall of fame, or sports heritage organizations, regardless of size or budget, based upon a competition evaluated by ISHA members and communications professionals.

