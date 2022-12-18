Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Putin says Russia wants end to war in Ukraine
Dec 22 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia wants an end to the war in Ukraine and that this would inevitably involve a diplomatic solution. Putin made the comments a day after U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the White House and promised him continued and unwavering U.S. support.
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
Satellite images reveal changes at key Russian military bases in the Arctic
Despite its startling Ukraine losses, Russia continues to expand its Arctic defenses, which leaves NATO edgy. CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports.
Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin says he wants to end war ‘sooner the better’
Vladimir Putin has talked about Russia’s willingness to end its Ukraine invasion with an inevitable “diplomatic solution”, in a rare comment made by the country’s leader.“Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war,” he said.“We will strive for an end to this, and the sooner the better, of course,” Mr Putin said just a day after US president Joe Biden hosted Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.Meanwhile, a fire broke out on the Admiral Kuznetsov, a flagship vessel of the Russian Navy and Mr Putin’s only aircraft...
Russia to Guard Against Cannibalising Planes for Parts, Minister Tells Vedomosti
(Reuters) - Russia's aviation sector will do everything it can to avoid the "total cannibalisation" of aircraft for spare parts, industry and trade minister Denis Manturov has told the Vedomosti business newspaper, as the impact of sanctions bites. "Everything is being done to prevent this (total cannibalisation) from happening. Much...
Deputy U.N. Chief Urges Countries to Send Armed Force to Haiti
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Deputy U.N. chief Amina Mohammed on Wednesday urged countries to urgently consider Haiti's request for an international specialized armed force to help restore security in the Caribbean state and alleviate a humanitarian crisis. "Now is certainly not the time for the world to turn away from...
Lula, Putin Talk on 'Strategic' Brazil-Russia Relations
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had congratulated him on his recent election win and talked of stronger relations between the two countries. Putin said earlier this year he had "good relations" with both Lula and far-right incumbent...
'Asia's El Chapo' Extradited to Australia to Face Drug Trafficking Charges
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Australian Federal Police (AFP) said on Thursday it had taken the head of a global drug trafficking syndicate, dubbed 'Asia's El Chapo', into custody after he was extradited from the Netherlands. The AFP said the arrest is the culmination of a long-running investigation into an organised crime...
US Says Russia's Wagner Group Bought North Korean Weapons for Ukraine War
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, took delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, a sign of the group's expanding role in that conflict, the White House said on Thursday. Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin denied the assertion as...
Russia Says U.S. Patriot Missiles in Ukraine Won't Stand in Its Way
WASHINGTON/KYIV (Reuters) - Russia said that Ukraine acquiring Patriot missiles from the United States, announced during President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Washington, would not help settle the conflict or prevent Moscow from achieving its goals. Though the Patriot air defence system is widely regarded as advanced, President Vladimir Putin dismissed...
Ukraine Shelling Attack Injures Two Top Pro-Russia Officials in Donetsk - Agencies
(Reuters) - A former Russian deputy prime minister and a pro-Moscow official were injured when Ukrainian forces shelled the eastern city of Donetsk on Wednesday, Russian news agencies said. Donetsk, controlled by pro-Moscow troops, is in the industrial Donbas region, epicentre of recent bitter fighting between Russia and Ukraine. One...
Canada Imposes New Sanctions on Two Former Haiti Ministers Accused of Corruption
(Reuters) - Canada will impose new sanctions on two former Haiti government ministers accused of corruption and protecting criminal gangs, Ottawa said on Tuesday, the latest in a string of sanctions against Haitian politicians and business leaders. The sanctions on Berto Dorce and Liszt Quitel, who resigned from their positions...
Putin Says Russian Army Must Tackle Problems It Has Suffered in Ukraine
(Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Russian army must learn from and fix the problems it had suffered in Ukraine, promising to give the military whatever it needed to prosecute a war nearing the end of its 10th month. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow,...
U.S. Sees 'Conflicting' Views in Russia on Fresh Ukraine Offensive
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There are conflicting views in Russia on whether or not to launch a renewed offensive in Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday, reiterating that Washington would keep backing Kyiv regardless of which scenario plays out. The 10-month-old conflict prompted by Russia's invasion of...
Chile to Open Embassy in Palestinian Territories, Says President
SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Chile plans to open an embassy in the Palestinian territories, President Gabriel Boric said late on Wednesday, which could make the Andean country one of only a handful to have an embassy-level office in the territories that are contested with Israel. Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola confirmed the...
Former Concentration Camp Secretary, 97, Convicted of Nazi War Crimes
BERLIN (Reuters) -A 97-year-old woman who worked as a Nazi concentration camp secretary was convicted on Tuesday for her role in the murder of thousands of people, in what could be one of the country's last trials for World War Two crimes. The district court in the northern town of...
Taliban Bar Women From University Education in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Tuesday banned female students from attending universities effective immediately in the latest edict cracking down on women's rights and freedoms. Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women's and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their strict interpretation...
Venezuelan Arrested for Involvement in Murder of Paraguayan Anti-Mafia Prosecutor
CARACAS (Reuters) - A Venezuelan man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the May murder of a Paraguayan prosecutor in Colombia, Venezuela's interior minister said on Thursday. Gabriel Salinas was arrested on Tuesday at a routine checkpoint east of Venezuela's capital Caracas when he was found to have...
