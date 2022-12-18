Read full article on original website
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
James Franklin, Penn State mourn Franco Harris’ death: ‘A true steward of the Blue and White’
“The Immaculate Reception,” perhaps the most iconic play in NFL history, was Franco Harris’ doing. With the Pittsburgh Steelers trailing the Oakland Raiders with 22 seconds left in the 1972 divisional round, Harris caught a ricocheted pass inches from the Three Rivers Stadium turf and scored a game-winning touchdown.
Video: Bishop McDevitt RB Marquese Williams talks about signing with Minnesota
Marquese Williams gave everything he had to give in his years as Bishop McDevitt’s go-to running back. And now, he’s ready to exert those same efforts at his new home, the University of Minnesota— the school he signed to on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. • Sign...
Franco Harris of Pittsburgh Steelers ‘Immaculate Reception’ fame dies at 72: reports
NFL Hall of Famer Franco Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers has died at 72, Pittsburgh-area news agencies are reporting. KDKA said his death has been confirmed by his family. WTAE said no cause of death has been released. Harris’ son Dok told The Associated Press his father passed away overnight. In addition to his son, Harris is survived by his wife, Dana Dokmanovich.
NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’ moving to YouTube starting with 2023 season
Fans will have to Google it beginning next season if they want to access the NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” package. The NFL announced a multiyear agreement on Thursday for Google to distribute the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. The NFL...
Eagles lead the way with 8 players for inaugural Pro Bowl Games
The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September.
Former Super Bowl champ Ronnie Hillman dead at 31 after cancer battle
Ronnie Hillman, a former NFL running back who won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos, died at age 31 following a battle with cancer, his family announced Thursday. Hillman was diagnosed with a rare form of the disease in August. “Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company...
Video: Bishop McDevitt’s Gabriel Arena talks about signing with Virginia Tech
Gabriel Arena has been the heart and soul of Bishop McDevitt’s offensive line throughout the years and ahead of Wednesday’s National Signing Day, he said he decided he wants to go play at a college where he feels he can have that same type of impact. • Sign...
How 2-time baseball all-star lost megadeal with Giants, ended up with Mets | AP explainer
SAN FRANCISCO — Fans of the San Francisco Giants spent a week reveling in the good news: Carlos Correa was coming to the Bay Area, lured by a megadeal worth $350 million over 13 years. And then, just like that, the two-time All-Star was gone, poached by the New...
