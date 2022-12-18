ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The Hill

On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress.   Welcome to On…
PennLive.com

Airbnb cuts listings where enslaved people lived in the U.S.

It’s a “no” for Airbnb when it comes to certain housing possibilities. According to the company’s new anti-discrimination policy, houses where enslaved people formerly lived and forced into labor will no longer be an option for the short-term housing rental platform, Fox News reported. The platform’s...
