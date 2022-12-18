Read full article on original website
On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal
Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress. Welcome to On…
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried released on $250M bond, on house arrest
NEW YORK (AP) — Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried walked out of a Manhattan courthouse Thursday with his parents after they agreed to sign a $250 million bond and keep him at their California home while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform.
Airbnb cuts listings where enslaved people lived in the U.S.
It’s a “no” for Airbnb when it comes to certain housing possibilities. According to the company’s new anti-discrimination policy, houses where enslaved people formerly lived and forced into labor will no longer be an option for the short-term housing rental platform, Fox News reported. The platform’s...
Jan. 6 transcripts reveal new details on how Pa. Republicans tried to help Trump stay in the White House
Hundreds of pages of deposition transcripts released Wednesday by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack offered new insights into the roles Pennsylvania Republicans played in aiding President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The transcripts show that Mike Roman, a Kensington native and one of...
Pa. Treasury becomes the latest state agency to ban TikTok from its phones, computers
Amid national security concerns involving the social media app TikTok, Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced on Thursday she has banned its use on Treasury-owned phones and computers. This comes at a time when Congress is considering a similar ban of the video-sharing app on all federal government devices and possibly,...
