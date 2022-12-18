ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas State senator resigns midway through term

TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
🎥State Finance Council approves $374 million in COVID relief funds

TOPEKA – Today the State Finance Council approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, the modernization and improvement of government services, economic development, and health and education initiatives recommended by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Executive Committee. “The funding...
Kan. AG on Title 42 immigration policy as it remains in effect

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt admits that the Title 42 pandemic mechanism to control immigration isn't the preferred way to handle the issue. "The concept isn't hard," Schmidt said. "You want to have robust immigration into the country, we're a nation of immigrants. We need labor, especially in many parts of Kansas. We need people. But, you want to control who is coming in and make policy choices on how many people can come, when they can come, what purposes they can come, who can come, as opposed to flinging open the door and saying whoever gets across the border is allowed in."
Pro-life group responds to news of telemedicine abortions in Kansas

WICHITA —The abortion industry in Kansas announced Tuesday it has begun administering chemical abortions through telemedicine. “True to form, the abortion industry is once again putting its own profits and convenience ahead of safeguards for the health of women and girls,” said Danielle Underwood, KFL Director of Communications in a media release from the organization.
Former Kan. lawmaker guilty of $355K COVID relief fraud

WICHITA, KAN.– A federal jury convicted a former member of the Kansas legislature of defrauding federal and state agencies by a total of $355,550 in COVIID-19 business recovery funds, according to the United State's Attorney. Michael Capps, 44, of Wichita was found guilty of submitting false and fraudulent documents...
Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state that has become a destination for the procedure after an August vote affirming abortion rights.
St. Joseph set to get $25M to upgrade city sewer system

St. Joseph is set to receive $25 million for sewer upgrades with passage of the Water Resources Development Act by Congress. The act, tucked into the National Defense Authorization Act, authorizes $50 million dollars for sewer and stormwater projects throughout northern Missouri. Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves’ office reports St. Joseph will receive half that amount.
MWSU Education Department receives national recognition

Missouri Western State University has received prestigious national recognition for its education department. Missouri Western President Elizabeth Kennedy reports the university’s Education Department has won full, unqualified national accreditation from the Council for Accreditation Educator Preparation. “This is a difference maker,” according to Kennedy. “This is what says Missouri...
Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas

TC Energy has established a no-fly zone over the Kansas site where its Keystone pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil following drone footage of the disaster. The Canadian company said in a statement that it did so for safety reasons. But drone footage of the spill — the largest in the pipeline’s history — was among the only means of seeing the damage as the site is closed to press. Even lawmakers were not allowed there for a briefing.
St. Joseph passes on levying marijuana tax, for now

St. Joseph city officials have decided against pursuing an extra tax on marijuana sales. The St. Joseph City Council has declined to take advantage of a provision in the constitutional amendment approved by voters that allows municipalities to impose an extra three-percent tax on recreational marijuana sales. City Manager Bryan...
Gov. orders state office buildings closed ahead of winter storm

TOPEKA – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm projected for the state on Thursday, December 22 and dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, December 23, Governor Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022, according to a statement her office.
Sheriff: Authorities work to ID body found in rural Kansas

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
