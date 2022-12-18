Read full article on original website
Kansas State senator resigns midway through term
TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
🎥State Finance Council approves $374 million in COVID relief funds
TOPEKA – Today the State Finance Council approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, the modernization and improvement of government services, economic development, and health and education initiatives recommended by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Executive Committee. “The funding...
Kan. AG on Title 42 immigration policy as it remains in effect
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt admits that the Title 42 pandemic mechanism to control immigration isn't the preferred way to handle the issue. "The concept isn't hard," Schmidt said. "You want to have robust immigration into the country, we're a nation of immigrants. We need labor, especially in many parts of Kansas. We need people. But, you want to control who is coming in and make policy choices on how many people can come, when they can come, what purposes they can come, who can come, as opposed to flinging open the door and saying whoever gets across the border is allowed in."
Pro-life group responds to news of telemedicine abortions in Kansas
WICHITA —The abortion industry in Kansas announced Tuesday it has begun administering chemical abortions through telemedicine. “True to form, the abortion industry is once again putting its own profits and convenience ahead of safeguards for the health of women and girls,” said Danielle Underwood, KFL Director of Communications in a media release from the organization.
Former Kan. lawmaker guilty of $355K COVID relief fraud
WICHITA, KAN.– A federal jury convicted a former member of the Kansas legislature of defrauding federal and state agencies by a total of $355,550 in COVIID-19 business recovery funds, according to the United State's Attorney. Michael Capps, 44, of Wichita was found guilty of submitting false and fraudulent documents...
Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state that has become a destination for the procedure after an August vote affirming abortion rights.
Moran votes to advance $1.7T budget bill; millions to lose Medicaid
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their coverage on April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday. Thirteen GOP Senators including Kansas Senior Senator Jerry Moran voted Tuesday night to proceed with...
St. Joseph set to get $25M to upgrade city sewer system
St. Joseph is set to receive $25 million for sewer upgrades with passage of the Water Resources Development Act by Congress. The act, tucked into the National Defense Authorization Act, authorizes $50 million dollars for sewer and stormwater projects throughout northern Missouri. Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves’ office reports St. Joseph will receive half that amount.
Parson taps political newcomer to serve as next Mo. treasurer
Gov. Mike Parson has named Vivek Malek to serve as state treasurer, the first Indian American to hold a statewide office in Missouri. Malek will replace Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, who was elected state auditor in November. “We interviewed a lot of great candidates for state treasurer all of which have...
Mo. teacher shortage: Growing number of 4-day school weeks
Over a quarter of Missouri school districts learn on a four-day schedule. And up until last week, they were small, rural districts – some with as few as 50 students. That changed when Independence School District voted to implement the schedule for its 14,000 students next fall. Missouri policymakers...
MWSU Education Department receives national recognition
Missouri Western State University has received prestigious national recognition for its education department. Missouri Western President Elizabeth Kennedy reports the university’s Education Department has won full, unqualified national accreditation from the Council for Accreditation Educator Preparation. “This is a difference maker,” according to Kennedy. “This is what says Missouri...
Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas
TC Energy has established a no-fly zone over the Kansas site where its Keystone pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil following drone footage of the disaster. The Canadian company said in a statement that it did so for safety reasons. But drone footage of the spill — the largest in the pipeline’s history — was among the only means of seeing the damage as the site is closed to press. Even lawmakers were not allowed there for a briefing.
St. Joseph passes on levying marijuana tax, for now
St. Joseph city officials have decided against pursuing an extra tax on marijuana sales. The St. Joseph City Council has declined to take advantage of a provision in the constitutional amendment approved by voters that allows municipalities to impose an extra three-percent tax on recreational marijuana sales. City Manager Bryan...
Gov. unveils plan to immediately ‘axe tax’ on groceries, diapers
ROELAND PARK – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday released her three-part ‘Axing Your Taxes’ plan to save Kansans more than $500 million over the next three years, according to a statement from her office. The comprehensive plan delivers on major campaign promises, including a push to immediately...
KDHE reports slight increase in COVID cases; 7 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,216 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21, for a total of 914, 407 cases. The state reported 4,153 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 7 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on...
Gov. orders state office buildings closed ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm projected for the state on Thursday, December 22 and dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, December 23, Governor Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022, according to a statement her office.
Judge won't overturn convictions in Kansas murder case
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge on Wednesday declined to order a new trial for two men who claimed a disgraced police detective helped convict them for a 1997 murder they did not commit. Brian Betts, 46, and Celester McKinney, 52, alleged that former Kansas City, Kansas,...
Group presents its vision for St. Joseph Schools tonight
After a year and a half of meeting with the community, the Vision Forward committee is ready to present its plan to the St. Joseph School Board tonight. Co-Chair Bob Miller says the plan his committee is set to present the board has long term plans for issues already being addressed by the district.
Sheriff: Authorities work to ID body found in rural Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
Attorneys general want Apple, Google to raise age ratings for TikTok
Attorneys general from 15 states want Apple and Google to increase their age ratings for the social media application TikTok. They have sent letters to the companies’ CEOs that say states have the right to pursue legal action if age ratings for the app aren’t changed. The Apple...
