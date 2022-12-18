Read full article on original website
I-40 shooting in Memphis sends victim to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say one person is in critical condition Wednesday after a shooting on Interstate 40. Officers responded at 10:30 a.m. to a shooting victim at 1800 Covington Pike near Pleasant View, the location of Sunrise car dealership. Police said the shooting happened on I-40 east. The victim was taken to Regional One. […]
localmemphis.com
Lafayette County man charged with molesting a child
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Lafayette County, Mississippi, Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man accused of molesting a child. Investigators said deputies responded to a report of a juvenile being touched in Harmontown on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. They said they spoke with the victim’s mother, then conducted a forensic interview on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
1 fatally shot while MPD investigates homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead following two shootings in North Memphis on Wednesday. Police say officers initially responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Wells Avenue just before noon. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. To Michael Hollowell’s surprise, more than two hours later tragedy struck again near his […]
desotocountynews.com
Missing teenager sought in Southaven
Southaven Police Wednesday reported a missing teenager and are asking the public’s help in finding him. According to the police department, Cole Howell is a 13-year-old runaway juvenile who was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 5 a.m. at his residence on Cedarbrook Drive in Southaven. Cole...
Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi
A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend.
Driver shot on I-40, pulls over into car dealership, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting on I-40 sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police said, around 10:30 a.m., they responded to a shooting call at I-40 East and North Hollywood Street. When police got there, they found one person...
1 killed, 2 hurt in separate overnight shootings in Memphis area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings within hours apart left two people injured and one person dead early Tuesday. Police responded to the first shooting around 1:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Leacrest in Southwest Memphis. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. An hour later, Memphis […]
Burglars hit officer with car door during escape: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are on the run after an officer was injured while responding to a car break-in Monday afternoon. It all started when officers were patrolling the Poplar Plaza shopping center around 3 p.m. Police say a citizen flagged down officers when a group of men were breaking into a black Dodge […]
Teen shot after trying to steal car with man inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man turned the tables on some would-be thieves who attempted to take his car in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Police said the would-be victim confronted two men and a young girl who were attempting to take his vehicle while he was sitting in it at the Avery Park Apartments. He then fired […]
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into South Memphis food market
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares new Bluff City restaurants coming in 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about 11 new restaurants opening up in the Bluff City in 2023. Watch their full interview now in the video player above or...
actionnews5.com
Man killed after shooting in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
Kait 8
Man dies in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 50-year-old Proctor man died after he got into a crash with another person in Crittenden County. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on Highway 70 (East Broadway Avenue). According to a preliminary crash report, 43-year-old Keith...
actionnews5.com
Traffic at standstill on I-40 following multivehicle crash, 4 victims critical
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bad crash has traffic at a complete standstill on I-40 eastbound from North Hollywood Street to North Highland Street. The crash was reported at 9:02 p.m. near Warford Street, according to police. Four vehicles are involved. Police say three people were transported to Regional One...
Stolen car crashes into building, three children taken to hospital, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three children and an adult were hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in South Memphis on Tuesday, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said that a vehicle was stolen about 3 a.m. Tuesday and later ran into a building near South Danny Thomas and Mississippi boulevards. Police noted that officers used stop sticks in the crash.
Woman shot, critically injured in Berclair area; suspect on the run, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was critically injured after being shot overnight near the Berclair area. Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Victor Drive at 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The suspect fled in a...
14-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy arrested after boy shot in stolen car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers are facing charges after a 17-year-old boy was shot in a stolen car Tuesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said they received a shooting call on Bontura Drive around 4:15 a.m. When they arrived, officers said they found a 17-year-old...
MPD searching for hit and run driver who struck pedestrian in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a driver that struck a pedestrian Monday night in southeast Memphis. MPD officers were called to the scene about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2022, in the 6000 block of Apple Tree Dr., near Mt. Moriah Ext. They found a 52-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle, and the driver had taken off from the scene.
actionnews5.com
City Watch canceled for missing adult
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department canceled a City Watch for 22-year-old Carter Gammil.
MPD officer injured during attempted car theft at Kroger; 3 suspects on the run, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was injured during an attempted car theft at a local Kroger. Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault at a Kroger at 3444 Plaza Ave. on Dec. 19 just after 3 p.m. Police were working a holiday detail patrol at the location...
