ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walls, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

I-40 shooting in Memphis sends victim to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say one person is in critical condition Wednesday after a shooting on Interstate 40. Officers responded at 10:30 a.m. to a shooting victim at 1800 Covington Pike near Pleasant View, the location of Sunrise car dealership. Police said the shooting happened on I-40 east. The victim was taken to Regional One. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Lafayette County man charged with molesting a child

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Lafayette County, Mississippi, Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man accused of molesting a child. Investigators said deputies responded to a report of a juvenile being touched in Harmontown on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. They said they spoke with the victim’s mother, then conducted a forensic interview on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WREG

1 fatally shot while MPD investigates homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead following two shootings in North Memphis on Wednesday. Police say officers initially responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Wells Avenue just before noon. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. To Michael Hollowell’s surprise, more than two hours later tragedy struck again near his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Missing teenager sought in Southaven

Southaven Police Wednesday reported a missing teenager and are asking the public’s help in finding him. According to the police department, Cole Howell is a 13-year-old runaway juvenile who was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 5 a.m. at his residence on Cedarbrook Drive in Southaven. Cole...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

1 killed, 2 hurt in separate overnight shootings in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings within hours apart left two people injured and one person dead early Tuesday. Police responded to the first shooting around 1:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Leacrest in Southwest Memphis. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. An hour later, Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglars hit officer with car door during escape: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are on the run after an officer was injured while responding to a car break-in Monday afternoon. It all started when officers were patrolling the Poplar Plaza shopping center around 3 p.m. Police say a citizen flagged down officers when a group of men were breaking into a black Dodge […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen shot after trying to steal car with man inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man turned the tables on some would-be thieves who attempted to take his car in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Police said the would-be victim confronted two men and a young girl who were attempting to take his vehicle while he was sitting in it at the Avery Park Apartments. He then fired […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crashes into South Memphis food market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man killed after shooting in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Man dies in West Memphis crash

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 50-year-old Proctor man died after he got into a crash with another person in Crittenden County. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on Highway 70 (East Broadway Avenue). According to a preliminary crash report, 43-year-old Keith...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy