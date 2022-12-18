Watch Kylian Mbappe Score Two World Cup Final Goals In 95 Seconds

His first came from a well-taken penalty kick. Ninety-five seconds later Mbappe leveled the game with a superb volley.

France appeared to be drifting towards defeat without a whimper in the 2022 World Cup final until Kylian Mbappe spectacularly intervened.

Argentina had been by far the better team and were excellent value for their 2-0 lead given to them by first-half goals from Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.

France did not even record a shot until the 68th minute.

But then came Mbappe's intervention, starting in minute no.80.

His first goal was a well-taken penalty kick that beat Emiliano Martinez at full stretch.

The spot-kick had been awarded for a foul by Nicolas Otamendi on Randal Kolo Muani.

Ninety-five seconds later Mbappe leveled the game with a superb volley following an assist by Marcus Thuram.

Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating after scoring his second goal in the 2022 World Cup final IMAGO/Bildbyran/Joel Marklund

Mbappe would later score again in extra time to become only the second man in World Cup history to record a hat-trick in a final.

But his heroic efforts were in vain as Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the game had ended 3-3.

