Watch Kylian Mbappe Score Two World Cup Final Goals In 95 Seconds
His first came from a well-taken penalty kick. Ninety-five seconds later Mbappe leveled the game with a superb volley.
View the original article to see embedded media.
France appeared to be drifting towards defeat without a whimper in the 2022 World Cup final until Kylian Mbappe spectacularly intervened.
Argentina had been by far the better team and were excellent value for their 2-0 lead given to them by first-half goals from Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.
France did not even record a shot until the 68th minute.
But then came Mbappe's intervention, starting in minute no.80.
His first goal was a well-taken penalty kick that beat Emiliano Martinez at full stretch.
The spot-kick had been awarded for a foul by Nicolas Otamendi on Randal Kolo Muani.
Ninety-five seconds later Mbappe leveled the game with a superb volley following an assist by Marcus Thuram.
Mbappe would later score again in extra time to become only the second man in World Cup history to record a hat-trick in a final.
But his heroic efforts were in vain as Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the game had ended 3-3.
READ MORE:
- Argentina Beat France On Penalties In Best World Cup Final Ever
- Kylian Mbappe Wins World Cup Golden Boot Ahead Of Lionel Messi
- Lionel Messi Wins FIFA World Cup Golden Ball Award For Second Time
- Emiliano Martinez Wins World Cup Golden Glove Award After Penalty Heroics
- Argentina Become Fourth Most Successful Nation In World Cup History
Comments / 0