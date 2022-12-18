ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Bengals Release 'They Gotta Play Us' Hype Video Ahead Of Tampa Bay Matchup

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

Cincinnati isn't backing down from any contender this season.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have championed "They Gotta Play Us" as their mantra this season.

That was a heavy theme in the latest hype video as Joe Burrow and the Bengals get ready to face Tom Brady and the Bucs .

Check out the clip ahead of kickoff this afternoon.

Cincinnati battles the Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday.

