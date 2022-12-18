ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale to pay $116K in flooding case settlement

Daily Independent
 4 days ago

The city of Scottsdale has agreed to pay more than $116,000 in remediation costs to cover damages caused when two homes were flooded following water main that broke.

The city will pay DCGS LLC $116,083.79 to cover the damages at two rental properties along East Thomas Road.

The city's water main broke on July 4 near the two properties, and the flooding damaged the homes across the street from the break.

One of the homes, at 7520 E. Thomas Road, is a one-bedroom rental with a long-term rental and had damages of nearly $51,000, according to a staff report.

The second home, a three-bedroom short-term rental at 7530 E. Thomas Road, had about $69,000 in damages, according to the company.

Council approved the settlement as part of its Dec. 6 meeting consent agenda rather than deal with cost uncertainty in doing construction work , and that the cost of litigation would be more expensive than paying for the repairs.

The funds were to be used from the city's curreint risk management operating budget.

Daily Independent

