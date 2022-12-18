Magic vs. Celtics: 3 Big Things to Watch for Rematch

The Orlando Magic takes on the Boston Celtics for the second time in less than 48 hours on Sunday.

In the two team's second match-up in less than 48 hours, the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic will be more than familiar with one another after today.

After defeating Boston 117-109 on their homecourt Friday, Orlando will look for a repeat performance to extend its current five-game winning streak.

Here are three things to watch in this mini-series...

Absence of Jayson Tatum

Tatum, the current Celtics leading scorer and MVP frontrunner, was ruled out for Sunday's game by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski due to personal reasons.

A massive blow no matter how you interpret it, the loss of their leading scorer leaves a huge void scoring and defensively for the reining Eastern Conference champions.

Look for Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (26.5 points) to fill the role as primary scoring option tonight for Tatum, who scored 31 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Friday's loss against the Magic.

The Eddie House Affect

"They got 10 wins. They're still garbage. They're still not a good basketball team. They won't make the playoffs. They won't make the play-in game," 11-year veteran Eddie House and former Celtics guard said following Friday's game.

With Friday's win extending it's season-high winning streak to five games, the Magic will look to continue its winning ways with some added motivation.

While their record may not reflect it (10-20), every win during this streak have all been quality wins against teams who reached the playoff last season.

Can Magic Continue Hot Streak?

As a direct reflection of their effort on both ends of the floor, Orlando has been playing its best basketball in over two years.

Over the past five games, Orlando ranks in the top ten of the NBA in various different categories including: FT% (1st), PPG (7th), OPP FG% (3rd), OPP REB (3rd) and OFFRTG (3rd).

But as victims of a recent nine-game losing streak, the team knows how quickly momentum can flip throughout a long season.

"We understand the broad picture here...this is a small sample size of a long season," Mo Wagner said. "Understanding the importance of going into 82 games and there will be highs and lows is very important and you gotta keep the work consistent. As competitors it's great to see the work translating."

Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.

