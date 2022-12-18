ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

NEXT Weather: Arctic blast, more snow expected this week

By WCCO Staff
 8 days ago

NEXT Weather: Sunday evening report 01:48

MINNEAPOLIS – A burst of light snow is coming Monday, followed by the coldest temperatures so far this season.

Temperatures overnight Monday will be in the low single digits in the Twin Cities, but the rest of the state will be below zero – with southeastern Minnesota dropping as low as minus-8 degrees.

A storm system will enter northwestern Minnesota starting after 9 a.m. Monday, reaching the metro near the tail end of the evening commute. The system will exit the state by about midnight Tuesday.

Monday's high will only reach 16 in the metro, with much of central and southern Minnesota also in the teens. Western and northwestern Minnesota will be in the single digits.

Tuesday's high will be 8, while Wednesday and Thursday -- which each bring the possibility of plowable snow -- will both be 1 degree.

Friday's high will be zero, while this weekend's highs will warm just slightly.

Low temperatures will be subzero Tuesday through Saturday, with Thursday bottoming out at minus 12.

Comments / 12

BrendaJ
8d ago

I'm officially done with winter can spring come back please???

Reply(2)
11
MINNESOTA STATE
Minneapolis, MN
