seattlemet.com
Checking In at Some of the Best Hotels in Washington
When we traveled around the state to create our list of the best hotels in Washington, it was often hard to tear ourselves away. Find out what it's like to linger in the fanciest, coziest, and coolest properties across the state. 8am: Morning Breaks in Mazama at the Freestone Inn.
KING-5
Seattle's newest rooftop lounge hosts NYE event with views of the Space Needle
SEATTLE — Seattle’s newest rooftop bar is an option for prime fireworks viewing on New Year’s Eve. ALTITUDE Sky Lounge atop the Astra Hotel is holding a special “Drink The Stars” event on Dec. 31. Located 16 stories above the South Lake Union neighborhood, the...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Island County, WA
Nestled along the picturesque Salish Sea is Island County, one of the smallest counties in the state of Washington regarding landmass since it's only comprised of several islands. Although it used to be made up of several islands, the county only features two large and six uninhabited islands today. Despite...
redmond-reporter.com
Yule in the PNW: How witches, pagans, Wiccans celebrate winter holidays
You know the usual winter holidays — Christmas, Chanukah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve. There’s also Saint Lucia Day, Boxing Day, and a little something called the Winter Solstice. For the Northern Hemisphere, the Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year, usually Dec. 21, which harkens...
urbnlivn.com
Renovated Broadview midcentury with Puget Sound views
Situated just north of Carkeek Park, 12545 8th Ave. NW looks out across the Puget Sound’s shimmering blue waters across to Bainbridge Island and the Olympic Mountains beyond. The 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom midcentury home was built in Seattle’s Broadview neighborhood in 1953 and offers 3,220 square feet of living space. It’s a real best of both worlds situation because the residence has retained many of its true-to-the-period, now sought-after details, while also having undergone a significant renovation to modernize and create efficiencies.
Multiple dogs found abandoned in Skagit County amid frigid temperatures
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Officials are urging pet owners to reach out for help instead of abandoning their furry friends after a string of dogs were found left out in the cold. At least four dogs have been left abandoned in Skagit County in recent days. Twelve-year-old miniature pinscher, Lulu,...
Where You Can Find Washington's Best Mac And Cheese
Tasting Table has the scoop on the most delicious macaroni and cheese dishes in the country.
Pallet Shelter completes 100th deployment on Tulalip Indian Reservation
News Release Pallet Shelter Today, Pallet Shelter (Pallet), announced the 100th deployment of its temporary shelters to combat homelessness on the Tulalip Indian Reservation, 30 minutes north of Seattle and west of Marysville, Washington. The new village is comprised of 25 insulated shelters, ...
Here's which areas saw the most snow around western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Some residents in northwestern Washington woke up to several inches of snow on Tuesday, taking the brunt of a weather system that barely dusted some areas around the south Puget Sound. Fifteen inches of snow piled up in Blaine, near the Canadian border. Bellingham also...
iheart.com
The Best Washington Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Guy Fieri's road to Flavortown touches every corner of the United States and has even gone international. With over 40 seasons under his belt, the Food Network star has put the spotlight on over a thousand restaurants across the country. If you're dying to visit these eateries and don't mind traveling, Mashed found every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
This Washington Destination Is The Best Christmas City In The Country
WalletHub found the best cities that'll get you in the holiday spirit.
Icy roads, possible power outages loom as Western Washington prepares for ice storm
Winter Storm Watch for Western Washington, including the Cascades, Thursday evening through Friday. Sporadic power outages, tree damage likely from period of icing. Winter Storm Warning for Portland area and far southwestern Washington as weather conditions deteriorate late Thursday. WESTERN WASHINGTON — After several rounds of snow since the weekend...
Flights out of Sea-Tac being canceled ahead of winter storm
SEATTLE — Flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday are being canceled ahead of a winter storm that is expected to cause travel issues throughout western Washington. A total of 151 flights were canceled by 4 p.m. Thursday, according to Flightaware, a flight tracking company. The storm is...
wastetodaymagazine.com
King County, Washington, pilot shows potential solutions for recycling plastic wraps and bags
A recent pilot project in the Seattle-King County, Washington area that used drop-off bins at local retailers to recycle plastic wraps and bags shows promising results, according to the county. The pilot project was sponsored by Dow, Nova, General Mills and PAC Worldwide through the American Chemistry Council (ACC), Washington....
Snow sweeps across parts of Western Washington
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Snow in parts of Western Washington has closed city offices, delayed or canceled flights, put buses on snow routes and jammed traffic on Tuesday, with the highest accumulations in the North Sound. A cold front continues to move south this afternoon, with impressive snow totals especially...
Tri-Cities wind chill dropping to dangerous lows. Bad weather keeps closing I-90, I-84
More snow possible in Tri-Cities this week.
Report raises question of hunting seals to save Washington salmon
(The Center Square) – What if the legal protection of marine mammals is actually hurting the Pacific Northwest salmon population? Could hunting seals and sea lions actually help the salmon population recover?. Those are questions a recent Washington State Academy of Sciences report attempts to answer. The report, prepared...
nbcrightnow.com
Christmas decorating trends by state
DENVER, Col.- From a simple string of lights to a yard full of inflatables Holiday decorating tastes and trends differ from house to house and from regions and states across the country. Whether you decorate early or late, are a minimalist or go all out, there's really no wrong way...
Preparations underway as ice storm set to hit Western Washington
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County has been through the wringer lately when it comes to extreme weather events. The major windstorm in November knocked out power for thousands, including Zach Malm and his family. “We didn’t have power for 45 hours last time and that was extremely not...
