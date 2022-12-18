ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Hadlock-irondale, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

seattlemet.com

Checking In at Some of the Best Hotels in Washington

When we traveled around the state to create our list of the best hotels in Washington, it was often hard to tear ourselves away. Find out what it's like to linger in the fanciest, coziest, and coolest properties across the state. 8am: Morning Breaks in Mazama at the Freestone Inn.
WASHINGTON STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Island County, WA

Nestled along the picturesque Salish Sea is Island County, one of the smallest counties in the state of Washington regarding landmass since it's only comprised of several islands. Although it used to be made up of several islands, the county only features two large and six uninhabited islands today. Despite...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
redmond-reporter.com

Yule in the PNW: How witches, pagans, Wiccans celebrate winter holidays

You know the usual winter holidays — Christmas, Chanukah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve. There’s also Saint Lucia Day, Boxing Day, and a little something called the Winter Solstice. For the Northern Hemisphere, the Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year, usually Dec. 21, which harkens...
RENTON, WA
urbnlivn.com

Renovated Broadview midcentury with Puget Sound views

Situated just north of Carkeek Park, 12545 8th Ave. NW looks out across the Puget Sound’s shimmering blue waters across to Bainbridge Island and the Olympic Mountains beyond. The 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom midcentury home was built in Seattle’s Broadview neighborhood in 1953 and offers 3,220 square feet of living space. It’s a real best of both worlds situation because the residence has retained many of its true-to-the-period, now sought-after details, while also having undergone a significant renovation to modernize and create efficiencies.
SEATTLE, WA
iheart.com

The Best Washington Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’

Guy Fieri's road to Flavortown touches every corner of the United States and has even gone international. With over 40 seasons under his belt, the Food Network star has put the spotlight on over a thousand restaurants across the country. If you're dying to visit these eateries and don't mind traveling, Mashed found every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Flights out of Sea-Tac being canceled ahead of winter storm

SEATTLE — Flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday are being canceled ahead of a winter storm that is expected to cause travel issues throughout western Washington. A total of 151 flights were canceled by 4 p.m. Thursday, according to Flightaware, a flight tracking company. The storm is...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snow sweeps across parts of Western Washington

WESTERN WASHINGTON — Snow in parts of Western Washington has closed city offices, delayed or canceled flights, put buses on snow routes and jammed traffic on Tuesday, with the highest accumulations in the North Sound. A cold front continues to move south this afternoon, with impressive snow totals especially...
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Christmas decorating trends by state

DENVER, Col.- From a simple string of lights to a yard full of inflatables Holiday decorating tastes and trends differ from house to house and from regions and states across the country. Whether you decorate early or late, are a minimalist or go all out, there's really no wrong way...
WASHINGTON STATE

