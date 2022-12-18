ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Off-duty Central Florida sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7fXU_0jmrK97x00

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An off-duty Volusia County sheriff’s deputy was arrested in Seminole County and charged with driving under the influence.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers pulled over Volusia County Deputy Julia Curtin Saturday at around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 4, near State Road 46, due to her driving pattern.

Curtin was in her personal vehicle when she was stopped by troopers.

Following FHP’s investigation, Curtin was placed under arrest for DUI and transported to the Seminole County Jail.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Curtin, 23, was hired in 2019 and will be placed on administrative leave with pay due to her arrest.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WESH

FHP: 11-year-old boy among 2 dead after Sumter County crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said two people died after a Sumter County crash on Thursday. An SUV and a sedan crashed shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday on State Road 91. Both vehicles were northbound on that road. Troopers said while they were near milepost 304, the...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

VSO Deputy Suspended After Off-Duty DUI Arrest

Volusia Sheriff's Office deputy Julia Curtin was arrested off-duty on Saturday on DUI charges in Seminole County. Curtin was reportedly driving erratically, leading to her being pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. The incident took place on I-4 near SR-46. The VSO released their own statement on the...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Ex-girlfriend arrested after caught on camera breaking window at home of former beau

An ex-girlfriend was arrested after she was caught on camera breaking a window at the home of her former beau. The man contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night after discovering the broken window at his home in the 1700 block of Fruitland Park Boulevard. The man arrived home to find the broken window and a droplet of blood near the bottom of his steps, according to an arrest report.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
126K+
Followers
144K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy