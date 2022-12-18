Off-duty Central Florida sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An off-duty Volusia County sheriff’s deputy was arrested in Seminole County and charged with driving under the influence.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers pulled over Volusia County Deputy Julia Curtin Saturday at around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 4, near State Road 46, due to her driving pattern.

Curtin was in her personal vehicle when she was stopped by troopers.

Following FHP’s investigation, Curtin was placed under arrest for DUI and transported to the Seminole County Jail.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Curtin, 23, was hired in 2019 and will be placed on administrative leave with pay due to her arrest.

