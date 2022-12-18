Read full article on original website
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 22nd, 1940
Susanville shivered under its coldest wave of the season yesterday and the day previous, the mercury hitting above zero Thursday and 10 on Wednesday, with little immediate prospect of a respite. Piaute Creek and the level areas of Susan river were skating ponds yesterday, the ice forming an inch thick...
susanvillestuff.com
Westwood Wellness Center Reopens After Temporary Snow Closure
The Westwood Wellness Center, on Birch Street, is again open for services after a brief temporary closure due to hazardous winter conditions. The center was shut down December 10th, out of caution, as snow affected roadways, walkways and the center’s parking lot. “We anticipate a robust winter season this...
susanvillestuff.com
Job Announcement: North Bay Transport: Non Emergency Medical Transporters
North Bay Transport: Non Emergency Medical Transporters. Drivers wanted for immediate openings. We need customer service and compassionate people. Must be able to multitask and have good time management skills flexible schedule, and transporting in and around Susanville. FULL TIME. PART TIME. STARTING PAY $16.00/per hour with Potential for increase.
susanvillestuff.com
BLM Suspends Wild Horse and Burro Adoptions Due to Icy Conditions
Wild horse and burro adoptions at the Bureau of Land Management Litchfield Wild Horse and Burro Corral near Susanville have been temporarily suspended, as icy conditions have created unsafe conditions for moving the animals into the loading area. “We had snowfall earlier this month, followed by very cold temperatures,” said...
susanvillestuff.com
Icy Roads and Drinking Don’t Mix: Police Department Begins Holiday Campaign
The Susanville Police Department is reminding folks about the dangers of driving impaired this holiday season, encouraging them to celebrate the holidays responsibly by not driving under the influence. “From now through New Year’s Day, the Susanville Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of...
krcrtv.com
"What they're doing is wrong," CAL FIRE forced to temporarily close Berry Creek station
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — In Butte County, CAL FIRE will be temporarily closing its Berry Creek station next week due to budget cuts. As a result, a community that was recently devastated by wildfire will be left vulnerable for the next several months. Locals, naturally, have their concerns. The...
actionnewsnow.com
½ pound of suspected meth found during Paradise traffic stop, man arrested
PARADISE, Calif. - A traffic stop in Paradise lead to officers discovering more than a half pound of suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle, according to the Paradise Police Department. Police said an officer pulled a vehicle with no front or rear license plates over in the 5800 block of Pentz...
