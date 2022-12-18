ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heather Monroe Discusses The Lack Of Women's Tag Teams On The Independent Scene

Heather Monroe gives her reasoning as to why there aren't a plethora of women's tag teams on the independent scene. Tag team wrestling is arguably more prominent now than it has ever been in the history of the sport. While major companies such as WWE have a set of Tag Team Championships for each brand, other promotions like AEW have both Tag Team Championships and Trios Championships. There are even some companies out there such as IMPACT Wrestling that have a separate set of tag team belts for the men's division and the women's division.
CJ Perry: Rusev Day Will Never Die, Everyone Returns To WWE At Some Point

CJ Perry says she's sure Rusev Day will make a return to WWE at some point. Perry and Miro spent several years with WWE. She signed with WWE in 2013 and had a memorable run as Lana before her release in 2021. Likewise, Miro was a featured member of the roster throughout his time with the company until WWE released him in April 2020. Among other highlights, Lana and Rusev had a fan-favorite pairing with Aiden English, and the trio was called Rusev Day. The former Rusev then signed with AEW, and while he has been a prominent star at some points, he has only competed in four matches in 2022.
Sami Zayn Discusses His In-Ring Future, Always Giving 100%

Sami Zayn is just getting started, or maybe he's peaked. Zayn started wrestling over two decades ago and is doing arguably the best work of his career and certainly the most prominent work of his career as he's aligned with Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman on WWE television.
Charles Wright (The Godfather) Undergoes Successful Hip Surgery

Good news for The Godfather. Whether as Papa Shango, Kama Mustafa, The Godfather, or The Goodfather, Charles Wright entertained millions of wrestling fans throughout his Hall of Fame career. However, like most wrestlers from his generation, the bumps he took throughout his career have taken their toll on Wright's body.
Viewership For Episode 13 Of WOW In Syndication Reaches A New Peak For The Latest Season

Viewership information has been revealed for the13th syndicated episodes of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the thirteenth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on December 11 was watched by 358,000 viewers in syndication, up from 236,000 viewers on December 4. The episode garnered a 0.05 rating with 60,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic. The rating was the same as the previous week.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Matches To Air On Delay On AXS TV

AXS TV is continuing its coverage of NJPW. AXS TV announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 matches will air on delay beginning January 12 with Kenny Omega vs. Will Osprey. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom is scheduled to air on January 4 on NJPW World. From AXS:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH...
AEW Wrestler (Kris Statlander) Provides Injury Update (She's Not Cleared Yet)

Kris Statlander provides an update on her injury status. Statlander took to social media to confirm she is not cleared. On August 13, Statlander posted an Instagram video where she confirmed she had a "completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus" and would need surgery. She underwent knee surgery on September 7. Following surgery, Statlander said she would be out for six-to-eight months.
