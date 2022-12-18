Read full article on original website
Elite and Death Triangle go No DQ, Swerve debuts faction, Shida vs. Hayter | Day After Dynamite #41
Will flies solo today, talking all of the news going into and out of Dynamite from December 21st, 2021 in San Antonio, TX.
Athena Says There Was Interest From IMPACT Wrestling After WWE Release, Always Wanted To Be In AEW
On November 4, 2021, Athena (Ember Moon in WWE) was released by WWE after a six-year run with the company that saw her win the NXT Women's and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. After a run on the Independent scene, Athena joined AEW at AEW Double or Nothing to confront...
Inside Jamie Noble's Final Match, Alan Angels' 2023 Goals, A Maximum Male Models X-Mas | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 22, 2022. - WWE released a video with an in-depth look at the final match of James "Jamie Noble" Gibson. - Alan Angels has named his 2023 bucket list and it includes the X-Division Title. - Speaking to The Columbus Dispatch,...
Heather Monroe Discusses The Lack Of Women's Tag Teams On The Independent Scene
Heather Monroe gives her reasoning as to why there aren't a plethora of women's tag teams on the independent scene. Tag team wrestling is arguably more prominent now than it has ever been in the history of the sport. While major companies such as WWE have a set of Tag Team Championships for each brand, other promotions like AEW have both Tag Team Championships and Trios Championships. There are even some companies out there such as IMPACT Wrestling that have a separate set of tag team belts for the men's division and the women's division.
CJ Perry: Rusev Day Will Never Die, Everyone Returns To WWE At Some Point
CJ Perry says she's sure Rusev Day will make a return to WWE at some point. Perry and Miro spent several years with WWE. She signed with WWE in 2013 and had a memorable run as Lana before her release in 2021. Likewise, Miro was a featured member of the roster throughout his time with the company until WWE released him in April 2020. Among other highlights, Lana and Rusev had a fan-favorite pairing with Aiden English, and the trio was called Rusev Day. The former Rusev then signed with AEW, and while he has been a prominent star at some points, he has only competed in four matches in 2022.
Sami Zayn Discusses His In-Ring Future, Always Giving 100%
Sami Zayn is just getting started, or maybe he's peaked. Zayn started wrestling over two decades ago and is doing arguably the best work of his career and certainly the most prominent work of his career as he's aligned with Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman on WWE television.
AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 2022 Sees Uptick In Viewership, Drop In Key Demo Rating
Viewership numbers for the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash drew 957,000 viewers on December 21. This number is up slightly from last week's episode which drew 950,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.30 (396,000 viewers) in the...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (12/20/22): Kenny Omega, Jeff Jarrett, Ricky Starks, More In Action
AEW Dark (12/20) Angelico & Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) def. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz & Richard Adonis. After the match, Tony Schiavone revealed that Angelico and Chaos Project would be called the Spanish Announce Project going forward. Julia Hart def. Sahara Seven. Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh def. Dean...
Jeff Jarrett Says There Was 'A Lot Of Head Nodding' Backstage After 12/14 AEW Dynamite Segment
Jeff Jarrett reflects on taking out The Acclaimed. At AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, & Satnam Singh attacked The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & Billy Gunn during Caster's rap. In the ring, Jarrett blasted Caster with a guitar and then cut a...
Charles Wright (The Godfather) Undergoes Successful Hip Surgery
Good news for The Godfather. Whether as Papa Shango, Kama Mustafa, The Godfather, or The Goodfather, Charles Wright entertained millions of wrestling fans throughout his Hall of Fame career. However, like most wrestlers from his generation, the bumps he took throughout his career have taken their toll on Wright's body.
Viewership For Episode 13 Of WOW In Syndication Reaches A New Peak For The Latest Season
Viewership information has been revealed for the13th syndicated episodes of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the thirteenth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on December 11 was watched by 358,000 viewers in syndication, up from 236,000 viewers on December 4. The episode garnered a 0.05 rating with 60,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic. The rating was the same as the previous week.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Matches To Air On Delay On AXS TV
AXS TV is continuing its coverage of NJPW. AXS TV announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 matches will air on delay beginning January 12 with Kenny Omega vs. Will Osprey. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom is scheduled to air on January 4 on NJPW World. From AXS:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH...
Athena Says People Backstage Thought She Took Liberties With Jody Threat
On the October 17 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, Athena took on Jody Threat in singles competition. Athena was victorious in the hard-hitting affair, but many fans online thought Athena was being too rough with Jody in how she was hitting her and tossing her around. The match was a...
'Speedball' Mike Bailey: I Wrestled For Five Years Until I Got Paid For The First Time
'Speedball' Mike Bailey talks the early years of his career. Over the duration of 2022, 'Speedball' Mike Bailey has become one of the biggest names in the entire landscape of pro wrestling. Along with being a mainstay in IMPACT Wrestling, Bailey has honed his craft in independent promotions like GCW, Wrestling REVOLVER, PWG, etc.
AEW Wrestler (Kris Statlander) Provides Injury Update (She's Not Cleared Yet)
Kris Statlander provides an update on her injury status. Statlander took to social media to confirm she is not cleared. On August 13, Statlander posted an Instagram video where she confirmed she had a "completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus" and would need surgery. She underwent knee surgery on September 7. Following surgery, Statlander said she would be out for six-to-eight months.
Evil Uno On AEW Fight Forever, Dark Order Dissolving, Angels, Preston Vance | 2022 Interview
WWE NXT On 12/20 Records Highest Viewership Number Since October, Key Demo Rating Drops
Viewership for the December 20 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on December 20 drew 705,000 viewers. This number is up from the 666,000 viewers the show drew last week. This is the highest viewership number that the show has recorded since October 24. NXT...
12/19 WWE Raw Records 14% Increase In Viewership From Previous Week, Key Demo Rating Also Up
Check out the viewership numbers for the December 19 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 19 averaged 1.705 million viewers. This number is up 14% from the 1.472 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18...
Mickie James & Jordynne Grace Tag Team! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 12/22/22
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for December 22nd, 2022. - KO Tag Titles: Death Dollz vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Gisele Shaw. - Jordynne Grace & Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans. - Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura. - BTI: Taylor Wilde vs. KiLynn...
Swerve Strickland Debuts Mogul Affiliates, Complete With Rick Ross Ad-libs, On 12/21 AEW Dynamite
Swerve Strickland has a new group. On the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland debuted the Mogul Affiliates in an attack on Keith Lee. Swerve and Lee were set to meet face-to-face, with Rick Ross, as the mediator, but Swerve never made it to the ring, saying Lee needed to have eyes in the back of his head.
