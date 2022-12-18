ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Sami Zayn Discusses His In-Ring Future, Always Giving 100%

Sami Zayn is just getting started, or maybe he's peaked. Zayn started wrestling over two decades ago and is doing arguably the best work of his career and certainly the most prominent work of his career as he's aligned with Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman on WWE television.
Fightful

CJ Perry: Rusev Day Will Never Die, Everyone Returns To WWE At Some Point

CJ Perry says she's sure Rusev Day will make a return to WWE at some point. Perry and Miro spent several years with WWE. She signed with WWE in 2013 and had a memorable run as Lana before her release in 2021. Likewise, Miro was a featured member of the roster throughout his time with the company until WWE released him in April 2020. Among other highlights, Lana and Rusev had a fan-favorite pairing with Aiden English, and the trio was called Rusev Day. The former Rusev then signed with AEW, and while he has been a prominent star at some points, he has only competed in four matches in 2022.
Fightful

AEW Wrestler (Kris Statlander) Provides Injury Update (She's Not Cleared Yet)

Kris Statlander provides an update on her injury status. Statlander took to social media to confirm she is not cleared. On August 13, Statlander posted an Instagram video where she confirmed she had a "completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus" and would need surgery. She underwent knee surgery on September 7. Following surgery, Statlander said she would be out for six-to-eight months.
Fightful

Heather Monroe Discusses The Lack Of Women's Tag Teams On The Independent Scene

Heather Monroe gives her reasoning as to why there aren't a plethora of women's tag teams on the independent scene. Tag team wrestling is arguably more prominent now than it has ever been in the history of the sport. While major companies such as WWE have a set of Tag Team Championships for each brand, other promotions like AEW have both Tag Team Championships and Trios Championships. There are even some companies out there such as IMPACT Wrestling that have a separate set of tag team belts for the men's division and the women's division.
Fightful

Evil Uno Provides More Details On AEW Fight Forever, Compares It To Deep Rock Galactic, No Man’s Sky

Evil Uno talks in depth about AEW Fight Forever. Since the inception of the company in 2019, the fans of All Elite Wrestling have been clamoring for the promotion to make a video game that can help disrupt WWE's monopoly over the wrestling game industry. In November 2020, the game's development was officially revealed to the public. Although the game has still yet to be released as of publish time, the company is beginning to ramp up promotion for the release of the game, which is seemingly set to come sooner rather than later.
Fightful

Kenny Omega: Kevin Owens Has Been The Real Deal For A Long Time

Kenny Omega praises Kevin Owens. Kevin Owens and Kenny Omega have traveled many of the same roads en route to becoming the global superstars they are today. While they have not wrestled since acquiring their global Superstar status as they are both staples of separate promotions, WWE and AEW respectively, Kenny Omega and Kevin Owens have shared the ring several times.
Fightful

Molly Holly On Potentially Competing In 2023 Royal Rumble: I Told WWE That I'd Need Some Notice

Molly Holly comments on potentially competing in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Molly had a memorable run with WWE from 2000-2005. Since then, she has made sporadic appearances, and the former WWE Women's Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. She subsequently returned to the company as a producer. Molly has also been in three Women's Royal Rumble Matches, including the 2022 edition.
Fightful

Drew Gulak: My Goal Is To Compete At WWE WrestleMania 40, I'm More Focused Than Ever

Drew Gulak wants to compete at WWE WrestleMania 40. Gulak, who has been called the "Philadelphia Stretcher", hasn't competed at a WrestleMania since he lost to Cesaro at the Kickoff Show ahead WrestleMania 36. But with the announcement that Philadelphia will host WWE's biggest show of the year in 2024, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is determined to be a part of it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fightful

Rich Swann Signs Two-Year Extension With IMPACT Wrestling

Rich Swann is sticking with IMPACT Wrestling. Swann announced he has signed a two-year extension with IMPACT Wrestling. He made the announcement while speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight. "I've signed a two-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. They have done nothing but treat me with the utmost respect. It's...
Fightful

Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson Added To 12/28 AEW Dynamite

The lineup is set for the December 28, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. First, Ethan Page will take on Bryan Danielson in singles action. This match comes after Bryan Danielson invited Page to fight him after Page interrupted his promo on the December 21 episode of Dynamite. As previously announced,...
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy