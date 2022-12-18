ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers prepare to host Lions Christmas Eve

Saturday's Christmas Eve contest against the Lions is expected to be one of the coldest-ever Panthers games on record at Bank of America Stadium (1 p.m., Fox Charlotte).
Inaugural Jumpman Invitationl begins in Charlotte

The Hornets' Spectrum Center will host the men's and women's hoops teams from Florida, UNC, Michigan, and Oklahoma.
Charlotte FC trades for #1 pick in MLS SuperDraft: Sources

They will send $450,000 in allocation money to St. Louis.
