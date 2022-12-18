Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Related
Clemson transfer headed to play for a former Tiger coach
A Clemson transfer is headed to play for a former Tiger coach. Running back Kobe Pace announced via social media Tuesday afternoon that he has committed to transfer to Virginia, where he will suit up for (...)
qcnews.com
Panthers prepare to host Lions Christmas Eve
Saturday's Christmas Eve contest against the Lions is expected to be one of the coldest-ever Panthers games on record at Bank of America Stadium (1 p.m., Fox Charlotte). Saturday's Christmas Eve contest against the Lions is expected to be one of the coldest-ever Panthers games on record at Bank of America Stadium (1 p.m., Fox Charlotte).
Missing North Carolina college student found, school announces
Aedan Somers, a member of the 2023 class, was last seen Saturday evening.
2 Schools Reportedly Offered Drake Maye $5 Million To Leave North Carolina
Earlier this Tuesday, North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown accused several big-name collegiate programs of using NIL to tamper with standout quarterback Drake Maye. Though Brown didn't name the specific schools referenced in his statement, he did say, "You know who they are. Just ...
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
Former Vols' quarterback target commits to former Tennessee coaches
Former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King entered the NCAA transfer portal Dec. 2. King committed to Georgia Tech on Monday. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound King appeared in 10 games from 2020-22 for the Aggies. He recorded 1,579 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 150 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown...
qcnews.com
Inaugural Jumpman Invitationl begins in Charlotte
The Hornets' Spectrum Center will host the men's and women's hoops teams from Florida, UNC, Michigan, and Oklahoma. The Hornets' Spectrum Center will host the men's and women's hoops teams from Florida, UNC, Michigan, and Oklahoma. Ski snow… how is it made?. While it may cause headaches when we...
Watch: Giant Panda Picks Winner of Georgia - Ohio State
College football expert Yang Yang, a 25-year-old male giant panda at Zoo Atlanta, predicted the winner of the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between Georgia and Ohio State
Virginia Lacrosse Signs Former Stanford Linebacker Ricky Miezan
A former No. 1 overall lacrosse recruit, Miezan comes to UVA to play lacrosse after playing football at Stanford for the last five years
qcnews.com
Charlotte FC trades for #1 pick in MLS SuperDraft: Sources
They will send $450,000 in allocation money to St. Louis. Charlotte FC trades for #1 pick in MLS SuperDraft: …. They will send $450,000 in allocation money to St. Louis. Lawmakers push for TikTok ban on government devices, …. Lawmakers are poised to ban the popular app TikTok from federal...
