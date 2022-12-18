Read full article on original website
Related
TechSpot
Russia can't obtain its 'domestic' CPUs from foreign manufacturers
In brief: Sanctions against Russia are hitting multiple areas of industry, including its PC makers, who cannot obtain processors designed in the country and made by the likes of TSMC. It's led to a large decline in the number of supplied PCs and servers based on Russian CPUs this year as the country lacks replacement production facilities.
Oil climbs on expected drop in Russian exports, offsets U.S. storm impact
SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday on expectations of lower Russian crude exports from the Baltic region in December, offsetting worries that a looming Arctic storm across the United States could snuff out transport fuel demand growth this holiday season.
TechSpot
The European Commission is investigating Broadcom's acquisition of VMware
In brief: Like many other agencies around the world, the European Commission has started to take a closer look at the proposed acquisition of VMware by Broadcom. The EU wants to understand if the deal would have a negative impact on competition, which seems a real issue after the initial investigation.
TechSpot
Report suggests China's Covid outbreaks could impact upcoming PC hardware launches
A hot potato: As much of the world emerges from the pandemic and the ensuing tech supply chain effects, recent events in China suggest that we're not out of the woods yet. Problems at manufacturing plants have affected products globally all year, but recent shifts could expand the effects into 2023.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin’s only aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov catches fire
A fire has broken out on the flagship of the Russian Navy, Russian state media reported.The blaze started on the Admiral Kuznetsov, Vladimir Putin’s only aircraft carrier, while it was docked at the Zvyozdochka shipyard in the Barents Sea port city of Murmansk, located in Russia’s far north-west, news agency Tass said.Aleksey Rakhmanov, head of the state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) which is overseeing a refit of the carrier, was cited as saying the small fire was quickly extinguished. No casualties were reported.It comes after news that the chairman of the European Union’s 27 leaders Charles Michel and the...
The pain isn’t goin’ away: Inflation cost households an extra $10K
Inflation is over, the administration crows, even as Congress works to pass another massive spending bill — this time, $1.7 trillion. But struggling families know not to pop the cork yet. The consumer price index rose just 0.1% last month, bringing the 12-month rate to 7.1% — still higher than any year since the disco days of 1981. Politicians have downplayed inflation ever since President Biden ignored economist warnings in early 2021 that it would be economic malpractice to throw a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill at a supply-constrained economy. Then we were told that inflation was “transitory,” a relic of corporate price...
TechSpot
Three-quarters of public comments want Microsoft to take over Activision Blizzard
In brief: It's no secret that Sony is vehemently against Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, but how does the public feel about it? About three-quarters of people in the UK who commented on the merger are in favor of the Redmond firm buying the gaming giant. The UK's Competition and...
SemiChemE
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. SemiChemE replied to the thread How did TSMC get so good?. Great question. It's really all about economics. The smartphone boom has given TSMC a huge boost and an expanding market. At the same... S.
Easily replaceable phone batteries could be coming back -- in the EU
Forward-looking: Remember when removable batteries were a standard feature on phones? It's a pretty rare sight these days, but following the success with making USB-C the standard charging format for devices, the EU is pushing for batteries in electronic gadgets to be easily replaceable. After arguing for a universal charging...
AxelAminoff
AxelAminoff replied to the thread Proposed law could mandate replaceable batteries in phones -- in the EU. I´m the same type of user. The last phone I had with a removable battery was a Moto G5 and it lasted me 3+ years and I replaced the... AxelAminoff reacted to...
TechSpot
Atari suspends VCS manufacturing contracts, likely signaling the end of its short life
RIP? Atari's grand comeback has seemingly hit a major roadblock as the company announced the suspension of direct hardware manufacturing relationships in its most recent earnings report dated December 16. The company didn't mention any alternative partnerships meaning the VCS could be headed for an early grave. Atari's return to...
Gul Dukat
Hey folks, I'm eyeing some deals for gpu's (EU market) since it's high time to replace my rx 580. There seams to be some deals to be had...
Samsung is making 12nm DDR5 memory chips with AMD's aid
Forward-looking: Samsung announced the development of its new DDR5 memory chips, a key technology for what the corporation thinks will be the upcoming expansion of "next-generation computing." The new chips bring more performance and energy efficiency to the table, even though they need an expensive EUV-based process for manufacturing. Working...
TechSpot
Intel Core i9-12900K/KF CPU prices drop close to $400
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. What just happened? Now that Intel's Raptor Lake processors are here and selling well, we're seeing discounts on the company's previous generation of CPUs, including the excellent Intel Core i9-12900K/KF. The Alder Lake flagship arrived last November with a $650 MSRP. Now, it's available for close to $400.
TechSpot
Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs. Ryzen 5 7600X: 50+ Game Benchmark
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Today we're taking the fan favorite Ryzen 7 5800X3D and comparing it head to head with the new Ryzen 5 7600X in over 50 games. We recently put together our updated CPU buying guide that focused on both platform upgrades and complete system builds. In that feature, to the dismay of many, we largely overlooked the 5800X3D, as we don't feel investing in AM4 right now is the right move when spending more than $300 on a CPU.
rampch
Coz Apple's Tim Cook like to suck Asian B(d)ick, than intel's, or Global Foundries. Remove the Apple's business from TSMC, it is just...
Comments / 0