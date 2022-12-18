ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Pinehurst Park warming shelter opens Monday

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — The warming shelter at Pinehurst Park on Eau Claire's north side will open this week.

From 4 to 7 p.m. on weekdays, the shelter will have board games and winter sporting equipment available to use at the park.

Pinehurst Park, which is located on Delbert Road, has a large hill used for sledding, skiing, snowboarding and other winter sports.

Outdoor ice skating rinks at several Eau Claire parks, including Pinehurst, are currently scheduled to open on Dec. 26.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel

VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges. According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver ejected on I-94 in western Wis., child in car seat uninjured

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 94 near Eau Claire, and shut down the highway for an hour Wednesday evening.The crash happened near westbound mile marker 66 at about 7:10 p.m.The driver was ejected in the rollover; authorities arrived to see a civilian attempting to perform life-saving measures on that person. That victim later died at the Mayo in Eau Claire.There was also a child in a car seat, who was not hurt in the crash.On Thursday morning, authorities identified the victim as 30-year-old Samantha Rose Minks, of Eau Claire. She was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

WINTER STORM WARNING: Travel not recommended through tomorrow and Friday, with a wide range of impacts possible

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Another winter storm that presents itself in two phases. The first phase will focus primarily on snowfall, with snow showers moving in as early as the late morning for some of our northwestern counties, before becoming a bit more widespread and spreading to our southeastern counties by the afternoon. Snow showers will be heavy at times, of course creating the possibility for slick roads as well as visibility issues. These snow showers will continue through the evening and into the overnight before tapering off and leading to scattered snow showers by tomorrow morning. With the bitter cold temperatures, this will be a light and fluffy snow, which will play a big factor in phase two of this storm system. Accumulations will likely be higher to the northwest, being that they will see the snow showers for a longer duration. While the southern parts of the viewing area are currently showing 3-6″ possible, be sure to note that locally higher accumulations are possible. While these pose their own sort of impacts, accumulations will not necessarily pose the largest impact of this storm system.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Winter weather causing widespread power outages in rural Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT) — Around 800 members are without power in Jackson County after winter weather caused widespread power outages, according to the Jackson Electric Cooperative. That is the total as of 5 p.m. Saturday. Outages have been reported since Thursday, and Jackson Electric posted on its Facebook page that heavy snow is also causing delays in power restoration....
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Another Staple at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire is Leaving

(Eau Claire, WI) — Another staple at the Oakwood Mall is leaving. Dhimiters, which is known for its gyros, said on Facebook over the weekend that it has outgrown its spot in the mall’s food court. There is no word on just what Dhimiters’ owners are planning, but they say they are looking to make good use of their food truck. Dhimiters will close in the mall by the start of the new year.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy