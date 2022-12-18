ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Riley Williams Could Play Early for Miami

By All Hurricanes Staff
All Hurricanes
All Hurricanes
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YJrmT_0jmrJ95k00

Miami scored a well-rounded tight end with Riley Williams.

The Miami Hurricanes will lose tight end Will Mallory to the NFL. He is one of the better all-around tight ends in the Atlantic Coast Conference and the country.

Mallory’s 2022 statistics include him being first on the squad with 42 receptions, as well as earning top team honors with 538 yards, a 12.8 average per reception, and being second with three receiving touchdowns. In short, he is going to be missed.

As for returning experience, there is not much at tight end for Miami. Freshman Jaleel Skinner is the likely starter after playing in 10 games this season, catching nine passes for 129 yards and a score. After Skinner, there’s sophomore Elijah Brantley , redshirt freshman Kahlil Brantley , and freshman Dominic Mammarelli . Between those final three, only 10 catches in total.

The youthfulness and lack of experience would be a major reason why Mario Cristobal and his staff are assembling the nation’s best tight end recruiting class. One of the prospects from the three-man group would be Riley Williams . He has the talent to make an impact next fall.

Williams is at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, a place that’s full of competition. He will now trek to Coral Gables and be more battle tested than the vast majority of prep tight ends.

Williams is 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds. More importantly, he is nimble on his feet and possesses soft hands. The latter category could lend itself to allowing Williams to be in the three-deep tight end depth chart in a hurry.

Williams does an excellent job of catching the football away from his body, even in traffic, to make big plays. The Canes use the tight end position quite often in the passing game, and also do so in a variety of ways, which benefits Williams’ playing style.

As a member of IMG Academy, Williams is known to split out wide and catch fade balls and play much more like a wide receiver instead of a tight end. He will be a valuable option when the Canes go with a five-wide formation and he splits out wide. Same with a four-man formation, too. Here's a look at a one-on-one rep from Williams:

Riley Williams 1-on-1 Rep (; 0:09)

While not a pure burner, Williams does well in small areas to get a linebacker or safety off balance with a jab step or change of speed. Then, after creating even a little bit of separation, Williams is adept at using his body to keep defenders away from an incoming throw.

He’s savvy. That’s possibly the best way to define Williams as a route runner. He frustrates opposing players with how he mixes up his route running.

This natural ability from Williams will lend itself to being an opportunity to be inserted into the lineup next fall. Hard to find tight ends with a frame like Williams and his hands to boot. Lastly, he is filling out his frame.

It might be a year or two, but Williams does play as an attached traditional tight end as well. To block edge defenders at the Power 5 level Williams needs more strength; he also needs technique refinement. That’s fine. It’s part of the process of being a college tight end.

A cerebral and quiet young man most of the time, Williams is a quick learner and one that’s highly competitive. Look for him to get up to speed with run and pass blocking sooner than later.

Likely sooner than later, Williams will be hitting the gridiron for Miami. He has the tools to make an impact. Great pickup for Mario Cristobal and the Canes.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @ AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stateoftheu.com

The Tale of the Five-Star Tackles

The Miami Hurricanes have received solid, public commitments from prep offensive tackles Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola ahead of Early Signing Day on December 21st, 2022. Head coach Mario Cristobal’s greatest strength is in recruiting or talent acquisition. As a former offensive lineman, Cristobal understands the need to secure the offensive line first and foremost.
MIAMI, FL
stateoftheu.com

What is Going On With Cormani McClain?

That was Miami fans’ reaction yesterday morning when shortly before the 5 star cornerback’s signing ceremony, his mom posted on social media that his signing ceremony was a “false alarm.”. Sure enough, Cormani was a no show for the ceremony. The news stunned the recruiting world. Even...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

DB Antione Jackson signs with Miami after reclassifying

Fort Lauderdale Dillard four-star defensive back Antione Jackson signed a letter of intent with the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday. Jackson is considered the nation’s 16th-best safety and 219th-best overall prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He stands 6-foot and weighs 170 pounds. He helped the Panthers go 7-4...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Hykeem Williams signs with Florida State

Officially official: five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams, one of the top high school football prospects, put the ink on the dotted line on Wednesday, signing with the Florida State Seminoles:. From FSU:. HYKEEM WILLIAMS. WR | 6-3 | 210. FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. STRANAHAN HIGH SCHOOL. Five-star recruit rated as nation’s...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Daniel Harris, 4-star CB out of Miami, announces SEC commitment

Daniel Harris has re-committed to Georgia after all, and the 4-star cornerback out of Miami (Gulliver Prep) has begun National Signing Day with a bang. Harris is listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, and is ranked the No. 17 cornerback in the country, and the No. 36 player in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite. Harris had a reported 29 offers, and decommitted from Georgia on Nov. 14. Harris considered Penn State down the stretch, but ultimately went back to the Bulldogs. He was recruited to Georgia by Fran Brown.
MIAMI, FL
Wildcats Today

4-Star Linebacker Jayvant Brown Commits to Kentucky

Kentucky football has its first surprise of the Early Signing Period.  Jayvant Brown — a 4-star linebacker out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida — has announced his commitment to the Wildcats:  Brown is the No. 397 overall player in the 2023 class, the No. 30 LB and No. 74 ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Tomahawk Nation

Lamont “Boots” Green Jr. signs with Florida State

RANKING: 91 rating (4-star) on 247 Sports Composite List (251st best player; 28th best EDGE, 49th best player in FL) OTHER SUITORS: Let’s be serious here — Boots was always going to be a Nole. Green Jr. has been committed to FSU since February 2021. From his official...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Takeaways from FAU's 2022 National Signing Day

As the 2022 Early Signing Day period loomed, Florida Atlantic wasn’t expecting many surprises. Despite only a few weeks to work with, head coach Tom Herman had most of his class committed. For the most part, the signing period was a matter of when they will sign, not if...
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Miami senior named MaxPreps Florida High School Football Player of the Year

MIAMI -- Rueben Bain of Central is the 2022 MaxPreps Florida High School Football Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior defensive lineman led the Rockets to a 14-0 record, fourth consecutive state title and No. 2 national ranking.It is the latest accolade for Rueben, who was also named this year's winner of CBS 4's Nat Moore Trophy.  The player totaled an incredible 32.5 tackles for loss and 29 sacks in leading Miami Central to its first undefeated season in program history. In a 38-31 win over American Heritage (Plantation) in the Class 2M state championship game, Rueben recorded...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Early Signing Day for college football's future stars

MIAMI - Wednesday was a big day for high school football players as they started putting pen to paper and announcing where they are continuing their young football careers.  It's the day college football fans look forward to as universities begin to know who will be the newest of their rosters. There is also buzz going around for the newly added firepower coming to the University of Miami. Here is where the high school football players signed to Wednesday: Jalen Brown (WR) Gulliver Prep: Louisiana State UniversityDaniel Harris (CB), Gulliver Prep: University of Georgia Hykeem Williams (WR), Stranahan High School: Florida State University    Antione...
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

The multiple impacts of the FTX bankruptcy on Miami

The cryptocurrency company FTX was in the middle of moving its U.S. headquarters from Chicago to Miami when it collapsed last month. But the arena where the Miami Heat plays still bears the name of FTX. That was part of a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship deal for the arena. Bloomberg...
MIAMI, FL
All Hurricanes

All Hurricanes

Miami, FL
512
Followers
679
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

AllHurricanes brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the University of Miami.

 https://www.si.com/colleg/miami

Comments / 0

Community Policy