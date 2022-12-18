Read full article on original website
Related
Overdue report will reflect glut of state revenues
State tax revenues soared over the last two years as Massachusetts has emerged from the pandemic, and the details and impacts of that dynamic are laid out in the annual Statutory Basis Financial Report (SBFR), a comprehensive document accounting for nearly all aspects of the state's finances.
westernmassnews.com
Officials add new names to state’s unclaimed property list
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – State officials are urging residents to check one particular list twice this holiday season. The Massachusetts Treasurer’s Office said that they have announced that the latest group of names of individuals and non-profits have been added to their unclaimed property list. The list is updated every six months.
NHPR
Commonwealth Wind bows out of nearly finished contract, says costs have risen too high
The parent company of Commonwealth Wind says it can no longer build its wind farm at the prices negotiated with Massachusetts electric companies. Avangrid previously sought to renegotiate the contracts, but the state refused. On Friday, the company filed papers asking the Department of Public Utilities to dismiss the approval...
Massachusetts Minimum Wage Is Going Up On January 1
It's that time of year when we talk about all the things that made news in 2022. A big one? Inflation. You hate it, I hate it, we all hate it. We didn't hate it when we were (or some) receiving COVID financial stimulus benefits, though. I'm not saying federal spending was the sole cause of the inflation mess, but it certainly contributed to it.
Massachusetts’ Food Stamps Schedule for January 2023 SNAP Benefits
SNAP, previously known as food stamps, is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts, helping low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Energy Costs Are About To Spike
CHATHAM – “Spike” and “electricity” are not two words anyone wants to hear together. In this case the spike isn't going to destroy your electronics, but it could take a significant toll on your finances. Electricity rates in the region are scheduled to increase significantly...
maritime-executive.com
Avangrid Walks Away From Commonwealth Wind Contracts, Citing Inflation
Spanish renewables developer Avangrid has announced that it is seeking to walk away from the current contracts for the Commonwealth Wind project planned for Massachusetts, saying that after months of negotiations the project is not economically viable in its current form. After two months of back and forth with the state and regulators, the company made a filing on December 16 proposing that the project be rebid in a competitive solicitation scheduled for April 2023.
CNET
What New England Residents Need to Know About Solar Panels in Massachusetts
With nearly 4 gigawatts of total installed photovoltaic capacity, Massachusetts has one of the fastest-growing solar markets in the US. Despite inclement weather impacting parts of fall, winter and spring, high electricity rates and attractive solar policies have made solar panels popular in the Bay State. According to CNET's corporate...
Plainridge Park granted temporary gambling license, must cooperate with Barstool Sports investigation
Plainridge Park was granted a temporary license, but officials voiced concerns over the casino's ties to Barstool Sports. Gaming officials on Tuesday granted a temporary license to Plainridge Park Casino, allowing it to take in-person sports bets in January. Plainridge Park is the last of the state’s three casinos to receive an in-person license, along with Encore Boston Harbor and MGM Springfield.
MassLive.com
Mass. State Lottery winner: $10M scratch ticket won at a Speedy Mart
There were several large lottery prizes sold or claimed across the commonwealth on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The largest prize won in the state was from a $10 million scratch ticket sold in West Wareham from a Speedy Mart gas station. The winning ticket was from the game “$10,000,000 Cash King,” and was one of 33 total “$10,000,000 Cash King” tickets worth $600 or more sold or claimed in the commonwealth Wednesday.
Lawmakers looking to increase rental assistance aid
Housing costs in Massachusetts are only continuing to increase and the state legislature is looking for ways to help residents in need of rental assistance.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $500,000 scratch ticket won at Circle K
There was a scratch ticket worth $500,000 claimed in Massachusetts on Tuesday, along with another winning scratch ticket worth $100,000. The $500,000 winning ticket was sold from a Circle K convenience store in South Deerfield. It was won playing “The Price is Right” lottery scratch ticket game, and is the highest prize available to be won on that game. There were seven “The Price is Right” scratch tickets worth at least $600 claimed in Massachusetts in total on Wednesday.
WCAX
NH auto dealer to pay $1.25M to resolve consumer complaints
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An auto dealership has agreed to pay a $1.25 million settlement to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive acts or practices against consumers, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Monday. A Merrimack County Superior Court judge approved the settlement, which recognizes that there...
Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary Launches Customer Loyalty Program
FRAMINGHAM – Sunnyside, a national cannabis dispensary brand operated by multi-state cannabis operator Cresco Labs, announced the launch of Sunnyside Rewards, a new digital loyalty program now available on Sunnyside.shop. “We’re excited about the launch of Sunnyside Rewards to demonstrate our commitment to continuing to create a seamless, convenient...
Report: New Hampshire fuels cigarette black market
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire has the highest rate of illegal cigarette smuggling in the nation, according to a new report by a tax watchdog. The report by the nonpartisan Tax Foundation ranked the Granite State as having the highest level of net outbound smuggling, at 52.4% of consumption, which is likely due to its relatively low tax rates and proximity to high-tax states in the region. The value of the outbound smuggling is estimated at nearly $68 million by the foundation.
Mass General Brigham is losing money hand over fist. Here’s what to know.
The state’s largest health care system reported a $2.3 billion loss in 2022, including a $432 million operating loss. Mass General Brigham, the state’s largest health care system and private employer, reported a $2.3 billion loss in 2022, a figure that included an operating loss of $432 million for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.
WCVB
Deadline looms for Massachusetts residents to start the new year with coverage through Health Connector
BOSTON — The last day for Massachusetts residents to enroll with Massachusetts Health Connector for coverage starting in January is Friday. The Health Connector’s Open Enrollment runs through Jan. 23, but the busiest deadline annually is the December date leading to January coverage. Residents who need coverage can...
MassLive.com
Gov.-elect Maura Healey reaffirms pledge to deliver progressive tax reform
Gov.-elect Maura Healey on Tuesday reaffirmed her pledge to pursue progressive tax reform as she takes office in just over two weeks, citing the need to bolster Massachusetts’ competitive edge. Healey, in an interview on GBH News’ Boston Public Radio, outlined her vision to lower taxes for seniors and...
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 Locations
Owners of Dunkin’ Stores in Lowell and Central Massachusetts Resolve Child Labor Law Violations. This is the actual title of a press release by the Massassachusseds Attorney General's Office.
Comments / 1