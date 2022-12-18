ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Overdue report will reflect glut of state revenues

State tax revenues soared over the last two years as Massachusetts has emerged from the pandemic, and the details and impacts of that dynamic are laid out in the annual Statutory Basis Financial Report (SBFR), a comprehensive document accounting for nearly all aspects of the state's finances.
westernmassnews.com

Officials add new names to state’s unclaimed property list

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – State officials are urging residents to check one particular list twice this holiday season. The Massachusetts Treasurer’s Office said that they have announced that the latest group of names of individuals and non-profits have been added to their unclaimed property list. The list is updated every six months.
WSBS

Massachusetts Minimum Wage Is Going Up On January 1

It's that time of year when we talk about all the things that made news in 2022. A big one? Inflation. You hate it, I hate it, we all hate it. We didn't hate it when we were (or some) receiving COVID financial stimulus benefits, though. I'm not saying federal spending was the sole cause of the inflation mess, but it certainly contributed to it.
Cape Cod Chronicle

Energy Costs Are About To Spike

CHATHAM – “Spike” and “electricity” are not two words anyone wants to hear together. In this case the spike isn't going to destroy your electronics, but it could take a significant toll on your finances. Electricity rates in the region are scheduled to increase significantly...
maritime-executive.com

Avangrid Walks Away From Commonwealth Wind Contracts, Citing Inflation

Spanish renewables developer Avangrid has announced that it is seeking to walk away from the current contracts for the Commonwealth Wind project planned for Massachusetts, saying that after months of negotiations the project is not economically viable in its current form. After two months of back and forth with the state and regulators, the company made a filing on December 16 proposing that the project be rebid in a competitive solicitation scheduled for April 2023.
Boston

Plainridge Park granted temporary gambling license, must cooperate with Barstool Sports investigation

Plainridge Park was granted a temporary license, but officials voiced concerns over the casino's ties to Barstool Sports. Gaming officials on Tuesday granted a temporary license to Plainridge Park Casino, allowing it to take in-person sports bets in January. Plainridge Park is the last of the state’s three casinos to receive an in-person license, along with Encore Boston Harbor and MGM Springfield.
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $10M scratch ticket won at a Speedy Mart

There were several large lottery prizes sold or claimed across the commonwealth on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The largest prize won in the state was from a $10 million scratch ticket sold in West Wareham from a Speedy Mart gas station. The winning ticket was from the game “$10,000,000 Cash King,” and was one of 33 total “$10,000,000 Cash King” tickets worth $600 or more sold or claimed in the commonwealth Wednesday.
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $500,000 scratch ticket won at Circle K

There was a scratch ticket worth $500,000 claimed in Massachusetts on Tuesday, along with another winning scratch ticket worth $100,000. The $500,000 winning ticket was sold from a Circle K convenience store in South Deerfield. It was won playing “The Price is Right” lottery scratch ticket game, and is the highest prize available to be won on that game. There were seven “The Price is Right” scratch tickets worth at least $600 claimed in Massachusetts in total on Wednesday.
WCAX

NH auto dealer to pay $1.25M to resolve consumer complaints

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An auto dealership has agreed to pay a $1.25 million settlement to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive acts or practices against consumers, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Monday. A Merrimack County Superior Court judge approved the settlement, which recognizes that there...
CONCORD, NH
FraminghamSOURCE

Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary Launches Customer Loyalty Program

FRAMINGHAM – Sunnyside, a national cannabis dispensary brand operated by multi-state cannabis operator Cresco Labs, announced the launch of Sunnyside Rewards, a new digital loyalty program now available on Sunnyside.shop. “We’re excited about the launch of Sunnyside Rewards to demonstrate our commitment to continuing to create a seamless, convenient...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
The Center Square

Report: New Hampshire fuels cigarette black market

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire has the highest rate of illegal cigarette smuggling in the nation, according to a new report by a tax watchdog. The report by the nonpartisan Tax Foundation ranked the Granite State as having the highest level of net outbound smuggling, at 52.4% of consumption, which is likely due to its relatively low tax rates and proximity to high-tax states in the region. The value of the outbound smuggling is estimated at nearly $68 million by the foundation.
INDIANA STATE
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
