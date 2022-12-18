Allow me to introduce you to your new favorite seasonal cake. This fudgy chocolate pear number—with a whiff of cinnamon, a bunch of jammy pear pockets, and a little olive oil—is vegan (though you’d never know it) and also utterly scrumptious. The cake itself is fudgy, yet soft, with a tight crumb. And is deeply chocolate-y—due to a combination of Dutch process cocoa powder (my fave for both color and flavor) and a touch of espresso powder, which helps amp the chocolate flavor without emitting a single coffee vibe. The cake gets all its lift from baking soda, not from eggs, and a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Olive oil takes the place of butter here and not only adds its own complex flavor (depending on the kind of oil you reach for, so note to self: use one you like) but will keep the cake moist for days (oil-based cakes are my fave for that reason alone, as I am very much #teammoistcake).

2 DAYS AGO