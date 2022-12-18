Read full article on original website
Vegan Chocolate & Pear Olive Oil Cake
Allow me to introduce you to your new favorite seasonal cake. This fudgy chocolate pear number—with a whiff of cinnamon, a bunch of jammy pear pockets, and a little olive oil—is vegan (though you’d never know it) and also utterly scrumptious. The cake itself is fudgy, yet soft, with a tight crumb. And is deeply chocolate-y—due to a combination of Dutch process cocoa powder (my fave for both color and flavor) and a touch of espresso powder, which helps amp the chocolate flavor without emitting a single coffee vibe. The cake gets all its lift from baking soda, not from eggs, and a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Olive oil takes the place of butter here and not only adds its own complex flavor (depending on the kind of oil you reach for, so note to self: use one you like) but will keep the cake moist for days (oil-based cakes are my fave for that reason alone, as I am very much #teammoistcake).
Mixed Mushroom Frittata With Goat Cheese & Herbs
While I’m lucky to find beautiful and diverse varieties of mushrooms in the New York farmers’ markets, lately I couldn’t help but notice the proliferation of interesting varieties on more conventional supermarket shelves. Mushrooms are having a moment, and I’m here for it. With the addition of the ever-reliable and humble egg, this frittata lets mushrooms be the star of the show, with a little help from some herbs and goat cheese.
The 10 Most Popular Genius Recipes of 2022
Behold! The Food52 community's Top 10 Genius Recipes of 2022. As I tend to report every year, cookies and cakes strutted to the top spots of the list, but there were plenty of surprises, too—the very best chicken Caesar, a duo of Hawaiian pupus, and crispy chickpeas as satisfyingly sticky and spicy as Korean fried chicken.
11 Cocktail Glasses That Deserve Their Own Toast
This post contains products independently chosen (and loved) by our editors and writers. Food52 earns an affiliate commission on qualifying purchases of the products we link to. Clinking the edge of your glass to another for a toast is the kind of thing that feels oddly cinematic—whether you're the star...
Frankie Gaw's New Cookbook Celebrates Growing Up Taiwanese American
Heads up: Food52 earns an affiliate commission on qualifying purchases of the products we link to. We had the pleasure of chatting with Frankie Gaw, the Seattle-based food writer and photographer known for his blog, Little Fat Boy. His first book, First Generation: Recipes From My Taiwanese-American Home, came out in October 2022 and delighted readers with its nostalgic recipes, playful visuals, and unexpected flavor and ingredient pairings (lap cheong corn dogs, anyone?).
5 Holiday-Ready Potato Recipes From Our Community
In our latest contest, we asked you to take our trusty cooking sidekick—the humble potato—and make it shine. From mashed to hashes, you gave us potatoes in all forms. We peeled, chopped, and sliced our way through pounds of potatoes to bring you our five finalists. Now, we...
Spicy Baked Ziti
For this cozy dish, we’re making a super luxe baked ziti. You can make this in under 45 minutes if you play your cards right and you pay attention. This is a dish that my mom used to make, and I’m so excited to make it for you. By mixing three kinds of cheese together—Parmesan, ricotta, and mozzarella—you’re providing an unctuous, rich topping to the dish that’s going to melt, bubble, and ooze deliciously when baked. —Romel Bruno.
