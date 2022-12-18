Read full article on original website
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Kingsport Times-News
New Vision Youth brings Christmas caroling tradition back to Kingsport
KINGSPORT — It’s the fine art of Christmas caroling. Songs that we grew up with, with words that are always easy to remember ... well, most of the time. If you’ve got hot chocolate, hand and foot warmers, and an even warmer spirit, there’s nothing to it, right?
Kingsport Times-News
Fred Sauceman: Peanut butter pinwheels: A recipe worth the trouble
Homeroom teachers hold an exalted place in my past. At EastView Elementary in Greeneville, these ladies made sure our days began with smiles and encouragement. Come holiday time, they deserved something extra special. And nothing expressed gratitude any better than a tray of peanut butter pinwheels — snowy white, beautifully...
Kingsport Times-News
Cold play
Pickleball players braved cold temperatures Monday afternoon at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center courts in Kingsport. Some players sported gloves and winter hats. Others, warmed by moving around, shed their winter gear.
Kingsport Times-News
Free throw contest to be held at V.O. Dobbins
Time to test your free-throw skills with Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department. Whether it’s “nothing but net” or a dreaded airball, you’re bound to have an evening of fun at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex competing against your fellow ballers. The Kingsport Parks and Recreation...
Kingsport Times-News
Nell Rose (Eaton) Flanary
KINGSPORT - Nell Rose (Eaton) Flanary aged 84 of Kingsport, TN passed away at home on the morning of December 19th, 2022. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport, was a graduate of Lynn View High School and Kingsport School of Practical Nursing. She was employed at Holston Valley Medical Center for over 30 years as a Nurse in the Emergency Department. We have so many things we could say about her, but she threatened us with bodily harm if we did so.
Kingsport Times-News
Shelter director: Do not leave pets outdoors in extreme cold
With temperatures set to plunge to dangerously cold levels Friday through Sunday, Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter Director Tammy Davis is urging people to bring their pets inside and protect them from the cold. Northeast Tennessee is under a wind chill warning from late Thursday to early Saturday, with wind...
Kingsport Times-News
Region braces for brutal cold and snow
Across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, crews are gearing up for a winter storm just ahead of Christmas that could bring rain, snow and ice. The National Weather Service in Morris- town predicts there could be from one-half inch to 1 inch of snow in Kingsport and 1 to 2 inches in higher elevations.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools Orchestra brings holiday music, education to elementary students
In the weeks leading up to Christmas break, the Science Hill Orchestra Chamber Guild toured around elementary schools spreading Christmas cheer and encouraging students to be interested in orchestral instruments. The Science Hill Orchestra Chamber Guild visited around ten of Johnson City Schools’ elementary schools over the past two weeks....
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast State closing for Winter Break
BLOUNTVILLE — The offices and campuses of Northeast State Community College will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 2, 2023 for Winter Break. Campus offices will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3. Winter Break for students extends until Spring term classes begin Jan. 17. All Northeast State campuses at Blountville, Elizabethton,...
Kingsport Times-News
Two Sullivan middle schools get $20,000 each in grants, one gets $10,000
NASHVILLE — Three Sullivan County middle schools are getting $10,000 each in grants from the Tennessee Department of Education, and two are getting an additional $10,000 each for a total of $50,000. In addition, nearly $50,000 went to five Hawkins County schools and $60,000 went to six Washington County...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport approves spending additional money on D-B dome repair
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman voted 7-0 Tuesday night to spend an additional $1.26 million on the repair of the Buck Van Huss dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School. The board voted on amending the original architectural agreement with Wise County-based Thompson & Litton Inc. to include additional work.
Kingsport Times-News
7 Brew open for business in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — A coffee stop is brewing something new for this region after opening on Stone Drive last week. The chain 7 Brew got its start in Rogers, Arkansas, with its name originating from the seven original coffees flavors still offered on the menu today.
Kingsport Times-News
Ballad Health nurses selected for leadership roles at Johnson City Medical Center, Bristol Regional Medical Center
JOHNSON CITY — Ballad Health has named two experienced and proven nursing professionals for leadership roles at two of the health system’s tertiary hospitals. Alison Johnson, MSN, and Britney Edmiston, FNP, were named as vice presidents and chief nursing officers at Johnson City Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center, respectively. Both have established strong careers at Ballad Health, and combined, they bring more than three decades of experience to their new roles, according to a press release.
Kingsport Times-News
Tri-Cities New Year's Eve Bash set to ring in 2023
KINGSPORT — The party is already set to start 2023. The Tri-Cities New Year’s Eve Bash has tickets on sale now as the year starts to close.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women tie nonconference mark with win over Longwood
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team was looking to tie a program-best 11th non-conference win in a season Tuesday night, but Longwood was determined not to make it easy. After a hotly contested first half, the Bucs pulled away for a 69-52 victory at...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport city cleans up home on West Sullivan Street
Kingsport city officials cleaned up a lot on West Sullivan Street Monday morning, while the homeowner and members of his family watched, two weeks after city officials ordered the lot clear. Chief building official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code officials were at the property, along with contractors hired by the city, and removed all the belongings from the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
Stolen El Camino found: Authorities team up to find classic car
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A classic car that was stolen has been found after a collaborative effort by several local law enforcement agencies. According to Major Jamie Aistrop with the Jonesborough Police Department, a red 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS was stolen from a home near downtown Jonesborough but found just a few days after […]
Kingsport Times-News
Grinch’s Bond Fundraiser for CAC raises money, awareness
JONESBOROUGH -- Area residents donated approximately $1,500 to free the Grinch this holiday season, and while that’s enough to get him out of jail in time to carve the roast beast, the campaign is ongoing through December. “We partnered with the Children’s Advocacy Center of the First Judicial District...
