ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Painesville, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityofmentor.com

Mentor Completes $13 Million Road Rehabilitation Project

The City of Mentor recently completed the ambitious Headlands Area Road Reconstruction Project, which replaced over 7 miles of roadway on 11 city streets. The effort was finalized with the paving of Brooksdale Road which was marked with a ribbon cutting by members of City Council and other city officials.
MENTOR, OH
News-Herald.com

Mentor completes Headlands Area Road Reconstruction Project

Mentor recently completed the ambitious Headlands Area Road Reconstruction Project, which replaced over 7 miles of roadway on 11 city streets. The effort was finalized with the paving of Brooksdale Road, which was marked with a ribbon cutting by members of Mentor City Council and other city officials, according to a news release.
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

3-year-old sets example for those that take every day for granted

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashton Taylor has been through a lot. The 3-year-old boy from Elyria has spent most of his life fighting a rare brain cancer called Diffuse Midline Astrocytoma. His parents Tara and Joe Taylor spoke to 19 News about this heart-wrenching experience. “It’s also just taught us...
AVON, OH
cityofmentor.com

Lake County Wireless Emergency Notification System (Reverse 911)

The City of Mentor utilizes Lake County Ohio’s Wireless Emergency Notification System (WENS) to help keep residents informed during emergencies and other events in our city. This system provides subscribers the option to receive notifications via text, email, and/or voice*, related to weather events, emergencies, road closures, and more. Lake County residents can also sign up to receive community specific alerts. Sign up takes less than 60 seconds and can help keep you and your family safe during an emergency.
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

Let’s Talk CLE restaurant closes after 9 months

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Rising costs have forced the closure of Let’s Talk CLE, owner Scott Hess said. The eatery, a cool design in the spacious foyer of the Aecom building downtown at 1300 E. 9th St., opened in March as a breakfast- and lunch-focused place with bar. It closed this month.
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Northeast Ohio winter storm watch

Northeast Ohio is bracing for its first major storm of the season. Follow Ideastream's live blog for updates from the National Weather Service, major cities, utilities, transit, airports and more. Warming centers will be open in Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Portage County.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Cuyahoga County Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne makes 3 cabinet appointments

CLEVELAND — As he prepares to assume the role of Cuyahoga County Executive, Chris Ronayne has announced three key appointments to his cabinet. “I’ve spent the last two years speaking with residents and stakeholders throughout Cuyahoga County on what they want to see in their government,” said Ronayne in a statement. “I am excited to build a team that will create solutions for our most pressing issues and deliver results for our residents.”
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland developer proposes office building on Snowville Road in Brecksville

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A Cleveland developer has proposed a 95,600-square-foot office building at the southeast corner of Snowville and Barr roads, west of Ohio 21. Ray Fogg Building Methods would construct the office building, dubbed Snowville Business Center 3, on a vacant 19-acre parcel. The building would stand just west of two previous Fogg projects -- Snowville Business Centers 1 and 2, which are alternatively spelled Snowville Business Centres I and II.
CLEVELAND, OH
cityofmentor.com

Important Information Regarding Winter Storm Elliot

The City of Mentor has been preparing for the pending winter storm all week. We have been in close communication with the Lake County EMA, National Weather Service, ODOT, other municipalities, and other agencies. WE ARE HERE FOR YOU. Public Works, Police, and Fire crews will be fully staffed throughout...
MENTOR, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy