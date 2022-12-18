Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
Related
cityofmentor.com
Mentor Completes $13 Million Road Rehabilitation Project
The City of Mentor recently completed the ambitious Headlands Area Road Reconstruction Project, which replaced over 7 miles of roadway on 11 city streets. The effort was finalized with the paving of Brooksdale Road which was marked with a ribbon cutting by members of City Council and other city officials.
News-Herald.com
Mentor completes Headlands Area Road Reconstruction Project
Mentor recently completed the ambitious Headlands Area Road Reconstruction Project, which replaced over 7 miles of roadway on 11 city streets. The effort was finalized with the paving of Brooksdale Road, which was marked with a ribbon cutting by members of Mentor City Council and other city officials, according to a news release.
Historic Northeast Ohio buildings receive tax credit for restoration projects: See which buildings are receiving funding
CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that the state will be giving financial support to 54 Historic Rehabilitation Projects across the state -- 18 of which are in Northeast Ohio. This year marks the 29th round of the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program. Many of the...
VIDEO: House explosion reported in Summit County
A house explosion was reported in the township Thursday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
3-year-old sets example for those that take every day for granted
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashton Taylor has been through a lot. The 3-year-old boy from Elyria has spent most of his life fighting a rare brain cancer called Diffuse Midline Astrocytoma. His parents Tara and Joe Taylor spoke to 19 News about this heart-wrenching experience. “It’s also just taught us...
cityofmentor.com
Lake County Wireless Emergency Notification System (Reverse 911)
The City of Mentor utilizes Lake County Ohio’s Wireless Emergency Notification System (WENS) to help keep residents informed during emergencies and other events in our city. This system provides subscribers the option to receive notifications via text, email, and/or voice*, related to weather events, emergencies, road closures, and more. Lake County residents can also sign up to receive community specific alerts. Sign up takes less than 60 seconds and can help keep you and your family safe during an emergency.
Closures, delays, forecast: everything you need to know before Winter Storm Elliott this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s here, northeast Ohio. Winter, that is. And mother nature is expected to start with a bang. Some parts of Northeast Ohio may see a foot of snow or more this weekend as Winter Storm Elliott, as dubbed by the Weather Channel, is expected to clobber the area, according to the National Weather Service.
Brooklyn Mayor Katie Gallagher resigns, accepts new job with Cuyahoga County
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Mayor Katie Gallagher on Monday (Dec. 19) announced her resignation, effective Dec. 30, to accept a new position with Cuyahoga County. “I’m going to the county to work under new County Executive Chris Ronayne as the deputy chief of operations in community innovation,” Gallagher said.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lawsuit continues as University Heights resident seeks to sell house
A University Heights resident who filed a lawsuit against the city and Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan for alleged civil rights violations is now selling the home at the center of the lawsuit. Homeowner Daniel Grand filed the suit against the city and Brennan in his individual and official capacity in...
OH Dept. of Health found senior care facility made mistakes. No one was punished
News 5 Investigators found the OH Dept. of Health declined to punish senior care facility, even after substantiating serious allegations.
Ashtabula County will retain ownership of popular Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake; state will pay off debt
GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Ashtabula County will retain control of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, the popular state-park inn that was the subject of an ownership tug-of-war in recent months. In addition, the state will pay off the nearly $14 million in outstanding debt that the county owes for the construction...
Historical buildings to get facelift with help of tax credit
Numerous buildings in the Valley can expect to see some updates as recipients of a historic preservation tax credit.
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland, airport officials hold press conference ahead of winter storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Cleveland and CLE Hopkins airport officials are scheduled to hold a press conference ahead of a winter storm headed to Northeast Ohio later this week. City of Cleveland Director of Public Works Frank Williams, Commissioner of Streets Randy Scott, CLE Hopkins Airport Media and...
Let’s Talk CLE restaurant closes after 9 months
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Rising costs have forced the closure of Let’s Talk CLE, owner Scott Hess said. The eatery, a cool design in the spacious foyer of the Aecom building downtown at 1300 E. 9th St., opened in March as a breakfast- and lunch-focused place with bar. It closed this month.
ideastream.org
Northeast Ohio winter storm watch
Northeast Ohio is bracing for its first major storm of the season. Follow Ideastream's live blog for updates from the National Weather Service, major cities, utilities, transit, airports and more. Warming centers will be open in Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Portage County.
Cuyahoga County Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne makes 3 cabinet appointments
CLEVELAND — As he prepares to assume the role of Cuyahoga County Executive, Chris Ronayne has announced three key appointments to his cabinet. “I’ve spent the last two years speaking with residents and stakeholders throughout Cuyahoga County on what they want to see in their government,” said Ronayne in a statement. “I am excited to build a team that will create solutions for our most pressing issues and deliver results for our residents.”
Assisted-living residents manage to fight while in wheelchairs: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Two residents in wheelchairs got into a fight at Grand Pointe Assisted Living Dec. 13 when one accidentally bumped into the other in a hallway. Both kicked each other’s wheelchairs and one poked at the other with his reaching rod. Neither wanted to pursue the matter and both returned...
Closings and cancellations due to winter storm
A winter storm warning and wind chill warning are in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday evening for all of Northeast Ohio.
Cleveland developer proposes office building on Snowville Road in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A Cleveland developer has proposed a 95,600-square-foot office building at the southeast corner of Snowville and Barr roads, west of Ohio 21. Ray Fogg Building Methods would construct the office building, dubbed Snowville Business Center 3, on a vacant 19-acre parcel. The building would stand just west of two previous Fogg projects -- Snowville Business Centers 1 and 2, which are alternatively spelled Snowville Business Centres I and II.
cityofmentor.com
Important Information Regarding Winter Storm Elliot
The City of Mentor has been preparing for the pending winter storm all week. We have been in close communication with the Lake County EMA, National Weather Service, ODOT, other municipalities, and other agencies. WE ARE HERE FOR YOU. Public Works, Police, and Fire crews will be fully staffed throughout...
Comments / 1