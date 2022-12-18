CLEVELAND — As he prepares to assume the role of Cuyahoga County Executive, Chris Ronayne has announced three key appointments to his cabinet. “I’ve spent the last two years speaking with residents and stakeholders throughout Cuyahoga County on what they want to see in their government,” said Ronayne in a statement. “I am excited to build a team that will create solutions for our most pressing issues and deliver results for our residents.”

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO