Scottsdale to pay $116K in flooding case settlement

The city of Scottsdale has agreed to pay more than $116,000 in remediation costs to cover damages caused when two homes were flooded following water main that broke.

The city will pay DCGS LLC $116,083.79 to cover the damages at two rental properties along East Thomas Road.

The city's water main broke on July 4 near the two properties, and the flooding damaged the homes across the street from the break.

One of the homes, at 7520 E. Thomas Road, is a one-bedroom rental with a long-term rental and had damages of nearly $51,000, according to a staff report.

The second home, a three-bedroom short-term rental at 7530 E. Thomas Road, had about $69,000 in damages, according to the company.

Council approved the settlement as part of its Dec. 6 meeting consent agenda rather than deal with cost uncertainty in doing construction work , and that the cost of litigation would be more expensive than paying for the repairs.

The funds were to be used from the city's curreint risk management operating budget.