SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — Wednesday marks the first day of winter, also known as the winter solstice, and the longest night of the year. In San Juan Bautista, a celebration will be held at Mission San Juan Bautista and with it a special moment only visible once a year. At dawn, if the weather cooperates, a shaft of light appears through a window over the door, perfectly illuminating the altar.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO