KSBW.com
Hazel Hawkins nurses are 'outraged' and 'stressed' about the future of the hospital and their jobs
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The California Nurses Association is speaking out at Wednesday’s hospital board meeting outraged and scared of the unknown future for their jobs and the health of the community as the hospital has the possibility of closing as soon as February. “The nearest hospital is 15...
KSBW.com
Salinas holiday home lighting competition names winner
SALINAS, Calif. — A family is making the holidays a little brighter for their neighborhood. On Sunday, a busload of merry passengers was driven through Salinas to vote on the best-decorated house. In all, there were 27 finalists, and four homes were awarded with first place, bragging rights, and a $100 cash prize.
KSBW.com
Monterey Adult School brings back certified nursing assistant program
MONTEREY, Calif. — After years of being shut down, the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program at the Monterey Adult school is back in business. “Due to COVID and trying to find a really qualified instructor, we lost the program about three or four years ago,” said Beth Wodecki, Monterey Adult School principal.
KSBW.com
Meal kits and toys handed out to families in south Monterey County
SAN ARDO, Calif. — Students and families from San Ardo preschool received gifts and a pozole meal with the help of Aera Energy and the office of Monterey County Supervisor Chris Lopez. Employees from the San Ardo area and Lopez handed out a total of 96 gifts and 56...
KSBW.com
Graniterock announces new CEO with longtime employee
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Graniterock, a family-owned company, has announced that Peter Lemon will take over as its new president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2023. Graniterock is a Watsonville-based construction materials and contracting company. They are a family business, owned and operated by the same family since their founding in 1900. Their main quarry is in Aromas.
KSBW.com
Santa takes tour of Watsonville on a firetruck
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The city of Watsonville had a special visitor this December. Santa Claus and some of his friends cruised through the city in a decked-out firetruck provided by the Watsonville fire department. Santa began his tour on Dec. 14 and returned on Dec. 15 and 16. Each...
KSBW.com
San Benito County's only hospital could close in the next 60 days
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The only hospital in San Benito County, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, continues to fight a possible closure. The hospital is the largest employer in Hollister with 745 employees, but on Monday, the hospital sent their employees a notice warning them of the possible closure in the next 60 days.
Earthquake hits Union City near Fremont in California’s Bay Area a day after 6.4magnitude led to deaths in the state
ANOTHER earthquake has hit California's Bay Area -- this time in Union City near Fremont. The quake comes as California continues to deal with the aftermath of Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Preliminary reports indicate that Wednesday's quake had a magnitude of 3.3. The quake was recorded at 6.22pm local time,...
KSBW.com
Mission San Juan Bautista holds winter solstice celebration
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — Wednesday marks the first day of winter, also known as the winter solstice, and the longest night of the year. In San Juan Bautista, a celebration will be held at Mission San Juan Bautista and with it a special moment only visible once a year. At dawn, if the weather cooperates, a shaft of light appears through a window over the door, perfectly illuminating the altar.
KSBW.com
Police looking for 'heroes' who helped them rescue man pinned under car
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Watsonville police want to speak to several men who they’re hailing as heroes after they jumped into action to help officers rescue an older man who was pinned under a car. The 65-year-old man was riding his bike on Main Street near Pacifica when he...
Bay Area man with diabetes on dialysis says changes to his health care plan puts his life at risk
"It's not hard to die. It is hard to live. That is what I am scared of." Health care laws and regulations starting in 2023 will impact a visually-impaired Benicia man living with diabetes kept alive by dialysis.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Tragic End]Bay Area Man Remains Missing—Multiple Unconfirmed Sightings in Mendocino and Lake Counties
Michelle Salgado is worried about her husband, 24-year-old Angel Fulgado. He left their Berkeley home around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022 and never came back. Using a tracking function on his phone, his last reported location was near Ukiah on Sunday afternoon before he apparently turned off his phone.
KSBW.com
Big Basin Redwoods State Park reopens 4 new miles after renovations
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — California State Parks have announced Wednesday that Big Basin Redwoods State Park will reopen an additional four miles of roads and trails effective Dec. 23. Park visitors will now be able to explore a freshly renovated Meteor Trail, a one-mile segment of skyline-to-sea trail and...
Editorial: San Jose ‘landmark’ is a waste of time and money
For decades San Jose has tried to find its identity through an iconic landmark. The latest quest is an art installation called Breeze of Innovation, culled from nearly 1,000 international submissions. The 500 flexible, 200-foot rods are designed to sway in the wind and light up the sky at night....
KSBW.com
7-foot tides expected to bring flooding to San Francisco Bay Area
You may want to put on a pair of galoshes if you're planning a walk along San Francisco's Embarcadero in coming days — or bring a boat if you're planning to travel the Mill Valley-Sausalito pathway. Exceptionally high tides — known as king tides — are coming to the...
KSBW.com
San Jose State library evacuated due to report of armed suspect, police say
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Martin Luther King Jr. library at San Jose State University has been evacuated, police say. SKY7 was over the scene where there is a large police presence on Wednesday. Students are told to stay clear from the area. There are reports of a person...
KSBW.com
Monterey County DA releases video showing officers shooting King City man
KING CITY, Calif. — WARNING: Video contains graphic content, viewerdiscretion is advised. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni released the results of an initial investigation into the deadly police shooting of a King City man. According to the DA, police were responding to a 911 call on Monday by...
KSBW.com
Back to back problems for lettuce growers lead to low supply, high prices; relief on way for consumers
SALINAS, Calif. — Lettuce farmers have been hit with back to back problems that reduced our lettuce supply and drastically increased prices, some of those prices topping off at $6 for a head of Iceberg lettuce. When lettuce production moved to Yuma last month the growing season was hit...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office searching for man they say made threats
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help on Wednesday to identify a man they say threatened employees of a Santa Cruz business. The man, whose photo is posted above, made threats toward employees of a business on 41st Avenue, according to...
KSBW.com
Salinas police arrest man in Hollister on a number of gang and gun charges
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Salinas police along with the Violence Suppression Task Force served a search warrant on Alder Street in Hollister that led to the arrest of Israel Villa, 44, Wednesday. According to VSTF, Villa was leaving his home with his 13-year-old son, officers were able to pull the...
