Santa Cruz, CA

KSBW.com

Salinas holiday home lighting competition names winner

SALINAS, Calif. — A family is making the holidays a little brighter for their neighborhood. On Sunday, a busload of merry passengers was driven through Salinas to vote on the best-decorated house. In all, there were 27 finalists, and four homes were awarded with first place, bragging rights, and a $100 cash prize.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey Adult School brings back certified nursing assistant program

MONTEREY, Calif. — After years of being shut down, the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program at the Monterey Adult school is back in business. “Due to COVID and trying to find a really qualified instructor, we lost the program about three or four years ago,” said Beth Wodecki, Monterey Adult School principal.
KSBW.com

Graniterock announces new CEO with longtime employee

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Graniterock, a family-owned company, has announced that Peter Lemon will take over as its new president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2023. Graniterock is a Watsonville-based construction materials and contracting company. They are a family business, owned and operated by the same family since their founding in 1900. Their main quarry is in Aromas.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Santa takes tour of Watsonville on a firetruck

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The city of Watsonville had a special visitor this December. Santa Claus and some of his friends cruised through the city in a decked-out firetruck provided by the Watsonville fire department. Santa began his tour on Dec. 14 and returned on Dec. 15 and 16. Each...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

San Benito County's only hospital could close in the next 60 days

HOLLISTER, Calif. — The only hospital in San Benito County, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, continues to fight a possible closure. The hospital is the largest employer in Hollister with 745 employees, but on Monday, the hospital sent their employees a notice warning them of the possible closure in the next 60 days.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Mission San Juan Bautista holds winter solstice celebration

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — Wednesday marks the first day of winter, also known as the winter solstice, and the longest night of the year. In San Juan Bautista, a celebration will be held at Mission San Juan Bautista and with it a special moment only visible once a year. At dawn, if the weather cooperates, a shaft of light appears through a window over the door, perfectly illuminating the altar.
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Big Basin Redwoods State Park reopens 4 new miles after renovations

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — California State Parks have announced Wednesday that Big Basin Redwoods State Park will reopen an additional four miles of roads and trails effective Dec. 23. Park visitors will now be able to explore a freshly renovated Meteor Trail, a one-mile segment of skyline-to-sea trail and...
BOULDER CREEK, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County DA releases video showing officers shooting King City man

KING CITY, Calif. — WARNING: Video contains graphic content, viewerdiscretion is advised. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni released the results of an initial investigation into the deadly police shooting of a King City man. According to the DA, police were responding to a 911 call on Monday by...
KING CITY, CA

