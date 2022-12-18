ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KOCO

Troopers respond to two deadly crashes after winter weather hits Oklahoma

LUTHER, Okla. — Troopers have responded to two deadly crashes Thursday after winter weather hit Oklahoma earlier in the day. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said they have responded to deadly crashes in Paden and near Luther. Authorities said three vehicles were involved in a crash in Paden, during which...
PADEN, OK
KOCO

Rose State College closes campus due to cold weather

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Cold temperatures across Oklahoma caused school campuses to close, ending the fall semester early for some faculty. Students at Rose State College in Midwest City have already completed their finals, and a majority of them are traveling back home. But for those faculty members staying on campus, the college is wanted to make sure they are as safe and prepared as possible.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma braces for negative temperatures later this week

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is bracing for the negative temperatures that will arrive later this week. KOCO 5 spoke with a property manager on how to keep your house warm despite the temperatures. Simple things such as keeping cabinet doors open to keep warm air on pipes or keeping faucets dripping will better prepare a home for the arctic blast.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Strong wind causes building material to fall off side of Oklahoma City hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY — The strong winds gusting through Oklahoma City caused building materials to come off a hotel. City officials said building material fell off the side of the Embassy Suites near Northwest Expressway. Authorities temporarily closed North Independence Avenue between Northwest Expressway and Northwest 59th Street. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OKC Black Eats hosts dinner filled with flavor, fundraising

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City organization hosted a Dinner En Black event last month to benefit the Regional Food Bank. OKC Black Eats invited people to dine at the Milo Restaurant in Oklahoma City's Ellison Hotel. Guests experiences a five-course meal during the event on Black Friday, featuring a Southern-themed dinner with Indigenous flavors from Oklahoma farmers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate dies Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person being detained at the Oklahoma County Detention Center died Wednesday night. Staff at the jail responded to a call from central control to perform a welfare check on detainee Luis Gonzalez, who was being cared for on the jail's medical floor, according to a news release.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Will Rogers World Airport braces for holiday travel, winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY — Arline booths at World Rogers World Airport were packed with passengers Wednesday as people begin to travel for the holidays. More than 6,600 people are flying out of the airport Wednesday, making it one of Will Rogers' busiest days of the year. Thousands of people will also arrive in Oklahoma City as the holiday weekend inches closer.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Baker brings sweet treats to military families in Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY — Among the crowd of people traveling Wednesday through Will Rogers World Airport was a baker who brought sweet treats to a special group of travelers. Betty Hulson, also known as "The Cookie Lady," said she bakes cookies for service members passing through the airport. Travelers can find her tucked in the corner of Will Rogers in the Military Welcome Center.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Car with family's Christmas presents stolen in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Yukon family asked for a Christmas miracle after their car was stolen Sunday with presents in the trunk. Emma Dale was at Main Event in Oklahoma City for a work Christmas party. After a few hours of bowling and games, she went outside to find that her car was stolen.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Woman dead after fire at Del City apartment complex

DEL CITY, Okla. — A woman is dead after a fire at a Del City apartment complex. KOCO 5 was on scene Wednesday morning just before 2 a.m. Firefighters were able to get a woman out of the second floor but they had to give her CPR before rushing her to the hospital.
DEL CITY, OK
KOCO

Man arrested after breaking into Braum’s drive-thru window in Del City

DEL CITY, Okla. — A man was arrested after breaking into a Braum’s drive-thru window in Del City. Around 3 p.m. on Monday, Del City police received a call of a disturbance of a man acting suspiciously in the Braum’s drive-thru. According to police, they said the suspect was first seen acting strangely, trying to jump into vehicles going through the Braum’s drive-thru line on Southeast 43rd Street.
DEL CITY, OK

