KOCO
Langston University becomes latest Oklahoma college to ban TikTok on school-issued devices, networks
LANGSTON, Okla. — Langston University is the latest college in Oklahoma to announce that it will ban TikTok from school-issued devices to comply with an executive order from Gov. Kevin Stitt. On Dec. 8, Stitt issued an executive order banning TikTok from any state-issued devices and encouraged users to...
KOCO
ARCTIC BLAST: Oklahoma sees slick road conditions, dangerous wind chills
The arctic front has hit Oklahoma and the OKC metro, bringing dangerously cold wind chills along with snow and ice to the Sooner State. Below is a live blog of the winter weather conditions and the latest timeline. Check back for updates. Open the video player above for the latest...
KOCO
Troopers respond to two deadly crashes after winter weather hits Oklahoma
LUTHER, Okla. — Troopers have responded to two deadly crashes Thursday after winter weather hit Oklahoma earlier in the day. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said they have responded to deadly crashes in Paden and near Luther. Authorities said three vehicles were involved in a crash in Paden, during which...
KOCO
Rose State College closes campus due to cold weather
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Cold temperatures across Oklahoma caused school campuses to close, ending the fall semester early for some faculty. Students at Rose State College in Midwest City have already completed their finals, and a majority of them are traveling back home. But for those faculty members staying on campus, the college is wanted to make sure they are as safe and prepared as possible.
KOCO
Oklahoma braces for negative temperatures later this week
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is bracing for the negative temperatures that will arrive later this week. KOCO 5 spoke with a property manager on how to keep your house warm despite the temperatures. Simple things such as keeping cabinet doors open to keep warm air on pipes or keeping faucets dripping will better prepare a home for the arctic blast.
KOCO
OHP investigates after a chase ended in a crash in Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers ends in a crash. This ended at Northwest 39th and Meridian in Oklahoma City. OHP says this actually started with a crash earlier in the day Monday, in Edmond. There was a hit-and-run on I-35 near 15th in...
KOCO
Crews respond to several crashes, including 2 deadly, after arctic blast hits Oklahoma
Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to several crashes on Thursday as winter weather has caused dangerous road conditions. AAA said they responded to over 300 roadside assistance calls before noon. As the cold weather continues, the phones keep ringing. "We are seeing call volumes increase as the day goes by," said...
KOCO
Strong wind causes building material to fall off side of Oklahoma City hotel
OKLAHOMA CITY — The strong winds gusting through Oklahoma City caused building materials to come off a hotel. City officials said building material fell off the side of the Embassy Suites near Northwest Expressway. Authorities temporarily closed North Independence Avenue between Northwest Expressway and Northwest 59th Street. KOCO 5...
KOCO
Homeless shelters in Oklahoma prepare for numbing temperatures moving in
OKLAHOMA CITY — Homeless shelters in Oklahoma are preparing for the numbing temperatures moving in. Around the metro, homeless shelters are already prepared for the brutally cold temperatures expected Thursday. "We are expecting much bigger crowds than normal. We are staffing up and making sure we can support that...
KOCO
OKC Black Eats hosts dinner filled with flavor, fundraising
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City organization hosted a Dinner En Black event last month to benefit the Regional Food Bank. OKC Black Eats invited people to dine at the Milo Restaurant in Oklahoma City's Ellison Hotel. Guests experiences a five-course meal during the event on Black Friday, featuring a Southern-themed dinner with Indigenous flavors from Oklahoma farmers.
KOCO
Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate dies Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person being detained at the Oklahoma County Detention Center died Wednesday night. Staff at the jail responded to a call from central control to perform a welfare check on detainee Luis Gonzalez, who was being cared for on the jail's medical floor, according to a news release.
KOCO
Oklahoma City VA reminds that holidays can be hard on veteran population
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs reminds us that the holidays can be hard on the veteran population. The holidays are said to be the "most wonderful time of the year," but that is not always the case for some people. KOCO 5 spoke with a psychiatrist about how you can check on the veteran in your life.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police, fire investigate two overnight crime scenes they say are connected
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police and fire are investigating two crime scenes from overnight they said are connected. Both scenes are just a few blocks away from each other in northwest Oklahoma City, not far from Putnam City North High School on Rockwell Avenue. It all started before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning when fire crews responded to an apartment fire.
KOCO
Nearly 100 seniors rely on food pantry at Classen Senior Center for basic groceries
OKLAHOMA CITY — Every month, nearly 100 seniors rely on the food pantry at the Classen Senior Center for basic groceries. When you support the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, you help keep the shelves stocked. "This food connection as Classen Senior Center has lowered the food insecurity that...
KOCO
Oklahoma woman sets up sting operation to get stolen wallets back, put thief behind bars
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman set up a sting operation to get her stolen luxury wallets back and put the thief behind bars. The Harrah mom uploaded some high-end accessories on Facebook Marketplace to help her family this holiday, but she said she was conned. "I’m a...
KOCO
Will Rogers World Airport braces for holiday travel, winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — Arline booths at World Rogers World Airport were packed with passengers Wednesday as people begin to travel for the holidays. More than 6,600 people are flying out of the airport Wednesday, making it one of Will Rogers' busiest days of the year. Thousands of people will also arrive in Oklahoma City as the holiday weekend inches closer.
KOCO
Baker brings sweet treats to military families in Will Rogers World Airport
OKLAHOMA CITY — Among the crowd of people traveling Wednesday through Will Rogers World Airport was a baker who brought sweet treats to a special group of travelers. Betty Hulson, also known as "The Cookie Lady," said she bakes cookies for service members passing through the airport. Travelers can find her tucked in the corner of Will Rogers in the Military Welcome Center.
KOCO
Car with family's Christmas presents stolen in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Yukon family asked for a Christmas miracle after their car was stolen Sunday with presents in the trunk. Emma Dale was at Main Event in Oklahoma City for a work Christmas party. After a few hours of bowling and games, she went outside to find that her car was stolen.
KOCO
Woman dead after fire at Del City apartment complex
DEL CITY, Okla. — A woman is dead after a fire at a Del City apartment complex. KOCO 5 was on scene Wednesday morning just before 2 a.m. Firefighters were able to get a woman out of the second floor but they had to give her CPR before rushing her to the hospital.
KOCO
Man arrested after breaking into Braum’s drive-thru window in Del City
DEL CITY, Okla. — A man was arrested after breaking into a Braum’s drive-thru window in Del City. Around 3 p.m. on Monday, Del City police received a call of a disturbance of a man acting suspiciously in the Braum’s drive-thru. According to police, they said the suspect was first seen acting strangely, trying to jump into vehicles going through the Braum’s drive-thru line on Southeast 43rd Street.
