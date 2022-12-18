Read full article on original website
The Ordway cancels Saturday "Beauty and the Beast" performances
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Ordway canceled its Saturday performances of Disney's Beauty and the Beast due to illness.The show is set to resume Sunday with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There is limited availability for tickets.MORE: "Beauty & The Beast": The Ordway produces its first musical since 2019The show is playing as part of Broadway at the Ordway through Saturday, Dec. 31.
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday
With heavy snow hitting Minnesota on Wednesday, followed by a blizzard and dangerously low temperatures Thursday and Friday, schools have started announcing closures. While some school districts – including Minneapolis and St. Paul – are already on their winter break, others are not starting until this Friday. In...
Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State
Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
Twin Cities liquor store worker's generosity gains global attention
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A metro liquor store hopes giving is contagious.WCCO's Beret Leone reported last week about how a worker at Brooklyn Center Liquors gave the shoes right off her feet to a man who came into the store in just his socksNow, the store is sponsoring a drive to keep their unsheltered neighbors warm.Video of Ta Leia "Ace" Thomas taking off her shoes and giving them to a man who had none has gone viral, and so have requests from people all over the globe who want to help."One selfless, little act has turned into this big thing,"...
Weather brings halt to local sports
The recent snowstorm turned blizzard promptly ended the sports week. Goodhue moved a girls basketball game from Thursday to Wednesday, but ultimately had to postpone. That game, against Winona Cotter, does not currently have a makeup date. Red Wing canceled all practices and postponed all games beginning Wednesday through Friday....
As some hospitals roll out MyChart charges, MN hospitals appear to hold back
MINNEAPOLIS — Some health systems in Chicago, San Francisco and Cleveland are now charging patients for sending certain messages to doctors through online portals like MyChart. While prescription refills, scheduling visits, and asking follow-up questions shortly after a visit would likely not result in a charge, sending a picture...
NEXT Weather: Light snow moves out late Monday, big snow and big cold on the way
MINNEAPOLIS – This light snow system moves out Monday evening, but a much heftier system isn't far behind.Monday's snow will cause delays during the evening commute, and make for some slick spots on roadways into the night. The evening's low temperature will be zero.Tuesday will be cold and calm, with a high of 7 and a low of minus-4.Our next storm arrives Wednesday, with the Twin Cities in a winter storm watch. In fact, the last three days of the work week will likely all be NEXT Weather Alert days. Four-to-8 inches of snow is possible Wednesday. On Thursday, strong northwestern winds will reach speeds of up to 50 mph. The snow will be done falling, but the fluffy snow will be blowing -- causing whiteout conditions in areas.Friday will also bring blowing snow issues, and the strong wind will combine with the cold air to create dangerous wind chills. Expect a feel factor at times of minus–30 to minus-45 degrees.Things start to calm down Saturday, and you can expect a peaceful Christmas Day Sunday.
The one thing that's causing 90% of the issues with snow blowers
MINNEAPOLIS -- Even though snow hasn't stopped falling yet in the Twin Cities, people have already started working on getting what they can clean up before that big cooldown.The sounds of snow blowers on sidewalks and shovels on driveways are filling neighborhoods across Minnesota."I'm trying to get the snow under control," said Minneapolis resident Ryan Sutherland.It wasn't uncommon to see neighbors helping each other out with clearing a path, or just useful info."My neighbor Dawn over here was super polite in telling me exactly where the emergency snow routes are so we can park our cars on the right side...
NEXT Weather: Arctic blast, more snow expected this week
MINNEAPOLIS – A burst of light snow is coming Monday, followed by the coldest temperatures so far this season.Temperatures overnight Monday will be in the low single digits in the Twin Cities, but the rest of the state will be below zero – with southeastern Minnesota dropping as low as minus-8 degrees.A storm system will enter northwestern Minnesota starting after 9 a.m. Monday, reaching the metro near the tail end of the evening commute. The system will exit the state by about midnight Tuesday.Monday's high will only reach 16 in the metro, with much of central and southern Minnesota also in the teens. Western and northwestern Minnesota will be in the single digits.Tuesday's high will be 8, while Wednesday and Thursday -- which each bring the possibility of plowable snow -- will both be 1 degree.Friday's high will be zero, while this weekend's highs will warm just slightly.Low temperatures will be subzero Tuesday through Saturday, with Thursday bottoming out at minus 12.
Here's how much more snow is possible through Friday night in Minnesota
UPDATE: Snow emergencies have been declared in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and many other metro cities. The North Shore of Lake Superior continues to get slammed by a powerful winter storm, but snow is also accumulating everywhere else in Minnesota and up to 8 more inches could pile up in some places by the time the snow is done Friday night.
Police dog and 2 other dogs die in Chisago Co. house fire
NESSEL TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A K-9 officer and two other dogs were killed in a house fire that happened in Chisago County Monday afternoon.The county sheriff's office said that responding agencies arrived at the house to find it fully engulfed in flames. The home belongs to a deputy with the department.The family was not at home, but the deputy's K-9 partner, Kyro, and two other dogs were inside the home when it caught on fire.The department reported "with extreme sadness" that none of those three dogs survived the blaze.Authorities reported that the deputy and his family lost everything in the fire. They've set up a GoFundMe for the Fischer family in association with the Chisago County Sheriff's Office Foundation."We are forever grateful for K-9 Deputy Kyro's service and he will not be forgotten," the department concluded.
First man sentenced in Minneapolis cell phone theft ring
A 23-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday afternoon in connection to a cell phone theft ring in Minneapolis. He was the first to plead guilty in the racketeering case. Alfonze Stuckey pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering on Dec. 1.
Newly released video shows deadly mass shooting outside Minneapolis nightclub
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The mass shooting outside the Monarch Nightclub in Minneapolis last year killed two and left more than half-a-dozen injured. The sidewalk shootout between two armed men created panic on the streets of downtown Minneapolis and left the entire University of Saint Thomas community grief stricken over graduation weekend.
Former Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student pleads guilty to child endangerment
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former Eden Prairie High School teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student pleaded guilty in court on Friday. Craig Hollenbeck, 51, was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student during the second half of the 2020-2021 school year. During the four months of the relationship, they talked on social media, via text messages, during FaceTime calls and met alone in his classroom, according to charging documents.
Driver dies in Hwy. 62 bridge crash during overnight snowfall
A man is dead after crashing his car in snowy conditions in Minneapolis early Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Highway 62 Thursday morning. Just before 2 a.m., as the driver approached 34th Avenue, he drifted off the road and struck a bridge.
NEXT Weather: Quiet Monday before a big storm Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will be quiet, but Tuesday and Wednesday will be a different story. Both are flagged as NEXT Weather Alert days, and bring the potential for snow, rain, and ice.Monday will be mild. Expect highs in the mid to low 30s with clouds prevailing throughout the day.The big storm will begin to roll over the Twin Cities Tuesday morning, bringing a mix of rain and snow.Throughout the day on Tuesday, northern parts of the state can expect to see predominantly snow, while southern parts of Minnesota can expect mostly rain.Colder air will mix with the storm, so expect snow Thursday as well.The weekend ahead looks to be a dry one, though it will be colder, with highs in the 20s and teens.
Potential mass shooter arrested in Minnesota
SAVAGE, MN (AP) — A potential mass shooter has been arrested in Minnesota. River William Smith was arrested in Savage, Minnesota after authorities received a tip from a retired police officer. Smith had been building an arsenal of automatic weapons which he planned to use against police. He had...
Crews battle large fire at Maple Grove business
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a large fire destroyed a building at a Maple Grove business Sunday morning.According to city officials, multiple 911 callers reported the building on fire just after 4:30 a.m. near the KOA campground. When police and fire crews responded, they found the fire at a business on a property just north of the campground.A metal building at Commercial Black Dirt Inc. was fully engulfed in fire. Additional assistance from surrounding agencies was requested due to a lack of available hydrants at the business.The fire was under control just before 6 a.m. City officials say the building was used as a type of garage for minor maintenance and equipment storage.The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. So far, the origin and cause of the fire have not been determined by investigators due to the heavy damage and freezing temperatures.
Teens charged with attempted murder of officer in Brooklyn Center
Two teenagers have been charged with the attempted murder of police officers after allegedly firing shots at a squad car in Brooklyn Center. Rashad Collins, of Burnsville, and Damon Davenport Jr., of Coon Rapids, were suspected of burglary in the early morning hours of Sept. 15 when police started a high-speed pursuit of the two 18-year-olds.
