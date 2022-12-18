ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

Edmond, OKC Firefighters Battle House Fire

Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Thursday morning in Edmond. The home is located near East 33rd Street and South Boulevard. The Oklahoma City Fire Department assisted Edmond firefighters on the fire. No injuries have been reported, according to firefighters. This is a developing story...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Strong wind causes building material to fall off side of Oklahoma City hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY — The strong winds gusting through Oklahoma City caused building materials to come off a hotel. City officials said building material fell off the side of the Embassy Suites near Northwest Expressway. Authorities temporarily closed North Independence Avenue between Northwest Expressway and Northwest 59th Street. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Woman dead after fire at Del City apartment complex

DEL CITY, Okla. — A woman is dead after a fire at a Del City apartment complex. KOCO 5 was on scene Wednesday morning just before 2 a.m. Firefighters were able to get a woman out of the second floor but they had to give her CPR before rushing her to the hospital.
DEL CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City fire crews called to several scenes overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City fire crews were called to several fire scenes overnight. One of the scenes was a commercial building near the state fairgrounds, just south of Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The fire was put out less than 30 minutes after the call came in.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Troopers respond to two deadly crashes after winter weather hits Oklahoma

LUTHER, Okla. — Troopers have responded to two deadly crashes Thursday after winter weather hit Oklahoma earlier in the day. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said they have responded to deadly crashes in Paden and near Luther. Authorities said three vehicles were involved in a crash in Paden, during which...
PADEN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Police: Man Who Allegedly Threw Fire Bomb Into Apartment Shot, Killed

A man was found wounded near a burning home Tuesday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. OCPD says that officers and firefighters were called to the same location near the 7200 block of NW 122nd and discovered the shooting victim in a car that had left the roadway in the 11500 block of N. Rockwell. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the fire and shooting are related.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate dies Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person being detained at the Oklahoma County Detention Center died Wednesday night. Staff at the jail responded to a call from central control to perform a welfare check on detainee Luis Gonzalez, who was being cared for on the jail's medical floor, according to a news release.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Person driving wrong way on I-35 arrested in McClain County, officials say

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — A person driving the wrong way on Interstate 35 was arrested in McClain County, officials said. On Wednesday, a person was driving north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 and caused a crash between two vehicles, according to authorities. Officials said the person driving was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the McClain County Jail.

