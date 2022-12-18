Read full article on original website
news9.com
Edmond, OKC Firefighters Battle House Fire
Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Thursday morning in Edmond. The home is located near East 33rd Street and South Boulevard. The Oklahoma City Fire Department assisted Edmond firefighters on the fire. No injuries have been reported, according to firefighters. This is a developing story...
KOCO
Strong wind causes building material to fall off side of Oklahoma City hotel
OKLAHOMA CITY — The strong winds gusting through Oklahoma City caused building materials to come off a hotel. City officials said building material fell off the side of the Embassy Suites near Northwest Expressway. Authorities temporarily closed North Independence Avenue between Northwest Expressway and Northwest 59th Street. KOCO 5...
Woman killed in Del City apartment fire
Officials say a woman has died following an apartment fire in Del City.
KOCO
Woman dead after fire at Del City apartment complex
DEL CITY, Okla. — A woman is dead after a fire at a Del City apartment complex. KOCO 5 was on scene Wednesday morning just before 2 a.m. Firefighters were able to get a woman out of the second floor but they had to give her CPR before rushing her to the hospital.
KOCO
Oklahoma City fire crews called to several scenes overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City fire crews were called to several fire scenes overnight. One of the scenes was a commercial building near the state fairgrounds, just south of Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The fire was put out less than 30 minutes after the call came in.
I-35 Closed After Truck Hauling Cars Loses Control Near Guthrie
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that I-35 SB is closed at Highway 33 in Guthrie due to an extensive crash. It appears that a truck hauling a load of cars lost control and ended up sideways. There is no estimate at this time for when the roads will reopen. No injuries have been reported.
Crews Respond To Rollover Crash In North OKC
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Northwest Expressway in the area of Mustang road on Tuesday morning. This was reported to be an injury crash but Oklahoma Highway Patrol has not yet provided an update on the driver's status. The Northwest Expressway has reopened all lanes to traffic.
KOCO
Troopers respond to two deadly crashes after winter weather hits Oklahoma
LUTHER, Okla. — Troopers have responded to two deadly crashes Thursday after winter weather hit Oklahoma earlier in the day. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said they have responded to deadly crashes in Paden and near Luther. Authorities said three vehicles were involved in a crash in Paden, during which...
Fire Crews Battle SE OKC House Fire
Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The fire was located near South High Avenue and Southeast 59th Street. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said an out building fire spread to the house and did damage to the exterior and interior.
News On 6
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Reports More Than 300 Crashes Thursday
Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to numerous crashes around the OKC area. OHP Trooper Eric Foster joined News 9 this morning to give us an update on what they are seeing and gave drivers some advice on how to handle the severe weather. As of 2 p.m., AAA has had over...
Seminole officer pulls victim from fatal house fire – two years after saving own family from blaze
The Seminole Fire Department says Officer Anthony Louie has once again rushed to the aid of someone inside a burning home, just two years after suffering burns while saving his own children from a fire at their home.
Police: Man Who Allegedly Threw Fire Bomb Into Apartment Shot, Killed
A man was found wounded near a burning home Tuesday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. OCPD says that officers and firefighters were called to the same location near the 7200 block of NW 122nd and discovered the shooting victim in a car that had left the roadway in the 11500 block of N. Rockwell. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the fire and shooting are related.
Oklahoma City man charged in deadly Newcastle DUI hit-and-run
An Oklahoma City man has been charged for causing a deadly hit-and-run in Indian County on December 30, 2021.
KOCO
Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate dies Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person being detained at the Oklahoma County Detention Center died Wednesday night. Staff at the jail responded to a call from central control to perform a welfare check on detainee Luis Gonzalez, who was being cared for on the jail's medical floor, according to a news release.
KOCO
OHP investigates after a chase ended in a crash in Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers ends in a crash. This ended at Northwest 39th and Meridian in Oklahoma City. OHP says this actually started with a crash earlier in the day Monday, in Edmond. There was a hit-and-run on I-35 near 15th in...
KOCO
Person driving wrong way on I-35 arrested in McClain County, officials say
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — A person driving the wrong way on Interstate 35 was arrested in McClain County, officials said. On Wednesday, a person was driving north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 and caused a crash between two vehicles, according to authorities. Officials said the person driving was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the McClain County Jail.
KOCO
ARCTIC BLAST: Oklahoma sees slick road conditions, dangerous wind chills
The arctic front has hit Oklahoma and the OKC metro, bringing dangerously cold wind chills along with snow and ice to the Sooner State. Below is a live blog of the winter weather conditions and the latest timeline. Check back for updates. Open the video player above for the latest...
4 Shot At Downtown OKC Farmers Market, 1 In Critical Condition
A shooting victim described panic and chaos as gunshots filled a downtown event center. A woman and three other people were shot Sunday inside the Oklahoma City Farmers Public Market. Oklahoma City police have not made an arrest and said they do not have a good description of the shooter.
Cleveland County family left with no heat ahead of frigid weather
Imagine having to endure this week's brutal temperatures with no heat in your home. Well, for one Cleveland County woman it's not make believe.
Tenants across OKC facing the deep freeze with no heat
Anxiety over the incoming freeze on Thursday is even greater for families without heat. KFOR got a number of calls and emails this week from tenants saying their heating is broken and their landlords are neglecting to fix it quickly enough.
