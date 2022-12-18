Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: City's pedestrian deaths reach 70-year high, I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood RiverEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Pedestrian killed in North Portland; driver stayed at scene
The crash at the intersection of N. Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Place happened just after 9 p.m.
Felon arrested after guns found during Portland traffic stop: PPB
Portland police said a convicted felon was arrested during a traffic stop after he was allegedly caught with multiple guns.
Deputies: Truck driver drove for miles leaking red dye on I-205, I-84
Several miles of road, multiple freeways and possibly some cars are now dyed red after authorities say a semi-truck leaked dye while driving in Multnomah and Clackamas counties on Saturday evening and the driver knew it.
kptv.com
Multnomah Co., City of Portland declare state of emergency ahead of bitterly cold winter storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County and Portland officials issued a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon ahead of a bitterly cold winter storm that was forecasted to arrive in the area starting Wednesday. The state of emergency, which started Tuesday, Dec. 20, was meant to alert the public to the...
kptv.com
Salem woman killed in crosswalk; driver remains at scene
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Salem Monday afternoon, according to the Salem Police Department. Salem officers responded at 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of State ST and High ST NE on reports of a crash. Arriving officers found the pedestrian, later identified as 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke, injured. Vandyke was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
KGW
Downtown Portland restaurant frustrated after multiple break-ins
Someone broke into DarSalam, a family-owned Iraqi restaurant, on Saturday night. Owners say it's their fourth break-in in the past year and a half.
KATU.com
5 taken to hospital after riding to the end of MAX line, 'trying to stay warm,' TVF&R says
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Community leaders in Washington County came together Friday to discuss new solutions to the homeless crisis as the unhoused community face temperatures at or below freezing level this weekend. First responders are noticing a spike in hospitalizations for those living on the street, and agencies say...
Portland traffic stop yields felon, loaded AR-15, body armor
A 43-year-old felon was arrested during a Portland traffic stop with a fully-loaded AR-15 and body armor, police said Saturday.
KATU.com
Portland man rides bike to firestation after being shot, man then taken to hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a man was shot Saturday afternoon and rode his bike to a nearby fire station, seeking medical attention. Officials say the firefighters/paramedics at the station did initial trauma care and called for police and an ambulance. The man was taken to the hospital...
OSP: 2 killed in single-car crash on Hwy 99 in Marion County
Two people were killed Monday in a single-car crash along Highway 99E in Marion County, according to Oregon State Police.
kykn.com
Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
KATU.com
Person found dead near middle school in Portland, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after someone was found dead near Roseway Heights Middle School on Friday morning. Officers responded to the 7500 block of NE Alameda St. at around 8:40 a.m. on a "Suspicious Priority" call. A Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Bureau...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook Police Early Wake-up Call – Stolen Vehicle Races Through Town, Potentially Armed Suspect Makes Getaway Through Woods, Water
Early this morning December 17th at 5:55 am, the Tillamook Police Department announced on social media that they were currently holding a perimeter around the 800 block of 4th St. At that time, they were actively searchingl, with the assistance of a Lincoln City Police Department K9, for a reported armed suspect who stole a car in Garibaldi.
kezi.com
Milwaukie becomes second-largest Oregon city to ban natural gas in new construction
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — With a vote earlier this month, Milwaukie joined a growing group of cities looking to phase out natural gas from new homes and city-owned buildings. The city council approved two resolutions earlier this month: one banning natural gas hookups in new construction and the other calling for natural gas to be removed from existing city-owned buildings through retrofit. Both will go into effect in March of 2024.
‘Not random’: New details emerge on Cleveland HS shooting
The shooting of a 16-year-old student outside Cleveland High School on December 12 was not a random act, Portland police said Saturday.
Washington homeowner shoots would-be burglar dead
A homeowner fatally shot a suspect in Vancouver, Washington, Thursday night after he reportedly broke in through a second story window.
kptv.com
Burglar dies after being shot by homeowner in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed after breaking into a home in Vancouver late Thursday night, according to police. At about 11:20 p.m., officers were called out to a burglary in progress at a home in the 2900 block of Northeast 157th Court. Police said it was reported a man broke a second-story window of the home, went inside where he was confronted by the homeowner and shot.
Tillamook man killed in landslide on Oregon-Idaho border
A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said.
Chances of freezing rain, some snow in forecast next week. What you need to know
There will be an increased chance of freezing rain in the interior valleys of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington early next week as temperatures in the mid 30s and low 40s persist in the greater Portland area.
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and more
Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Fox News
907K+
Followers
4K+
Post
707M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 1