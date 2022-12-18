ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Salem woman killed in crosswalk; driver remains at scene

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Salem Monday afternoon, according to the Salem Police Department. Salem officers responded at 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of State ST and High ST NE on reports of a crash. Arriving officers found the pedestrian, later identified as 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke, injured. Vandyke was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
SALEM, OR
kykn.com

Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
KEIZER, OR
KATU.com

Person found dead near middle school in Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after someone was found dead near Roseway Heights Middle School on Friday morning. Officers responded to the 7500 block of NE Alameda St. at around 8:40 a.m. on a "Suspicious Priority" call. A Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Bureau...
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook Police Early Wake-up Call – Stolen Vehicle Races Through Town, Potentially Armed Suspect Makes Getaway Through Woods, Water

Early this morning December 17th at 5:55 am, the Tillamook Police Department announced on social media that they were currently holding a perimeter around the 800 block of 4th St. At that time, they were actively searchingl, with the assistance of a Lincoln City Police Department K9, for a reported armed suspect who stole a car in Garibaldi.
TILLAMOOK, OR
kezi.com

Milwaukie becomes second-largest Oregon city to ban natural gas in new construction

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — With a vote earlier this month, Milwaukie joined a growing group of cities looking to phase out natural gas from new homes and city-owned buildings. The city council approved two resolutions earlier this month: one banning natural gas hookups in new construction and the other calling for natural gas to be removed from existing city-owned buildings through retrofit. Both will go into effect in March of 2024.
MILWAUKIE, OR
kptv.com

Burglar dies after being shot by homeowner in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed after breaking into a home in Vancouver late Thursday night, according to police. At about 11:20 p.m., officers were called out to a burglary in progress at a home in the 2900 block of Northeast 157th Court. Police said it was reported a man broke a second-story window of the home, went inside where he was confronted by the homeowner and shot.
VANCOUVER, WA
