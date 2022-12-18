Read full article on original website
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
The rookie grades are in for the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets. In the contest, EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson was the star of the Lions' 2022 rookie class, and continued to show why he should've been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Here...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers List Three Players Questionable for Raiders Game
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will head into their Week 16 matchup with three players listed as questionable with injuries. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson, safety Terrell Edmunds and Myles Jack are all in question for the Steelers' kickoff with the Las Vegas Raiders. Johnson (toe) and Edmunds (hamstring) did not practice either day this week, while Jack was limited the first day and a full participant the second.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eight Eagles Land on Pro Bowl Team, Nine Others Named Alternates
Eight Eagles were named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday night. There are always snubs, even for a team that has the best record in the NFC by a wide margin at 13-1, even for a team that was the first to wrap up a playoff spot and is on the brink of winning the NFC East and clinching a first-round playoff bye and having home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Week 17 Picks, Predictions and Best Bets to Back
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There are two weeks left in the season and as we head into 2023, just five teams – the Bears, Cardinals, Rams, Texans and Broncos – have been eliminated. That should make for some competitive games and challenging selections in our NFL Week 17 picks and predictions.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mets Trade Catcher James McCann to Orioles
The Mets’ busy offseason continued late on Wednesday, trading 2019 All-Star catcher James McCann to the Orioles. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report on the deal. New York is set to receive a player to be named later, and will pay $19 million of McCann’s remaining $24 million in the deal, Passan reports.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brrrrrrrrr: Bear Weather Coming Saturday Against Bills
The forecast for so-called "Bear weather" Saturday at Soldier Field against Buffalo might seem intriguing to Justin Fields. Then again, Fields is tied for the NFL lead with Matt Ryan at 15 fumbles, so cold with sub-zero wind chill isn't exactly conducive to handling the football safely. Can it be worse than the constant downpour they played the season opener in, though?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Latest on Rose Bowl Ticket Availability
Penn State and Utah have sold out their Rose Bowl ticket allotments, sending most buyers to the secondary market. As the Jan. 2 game approaches, ticket prices are trending downward. The starting price for Rose Bowl tickets was $124 on Dec. 22, according to SI Tickets, about $25 lower than...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chargers vs. Colts Week 16 Injury Report: Thursday
The Chargers hit the practice field for the first time this week and the team's injury report reflects a fairly healthy group. Cornerback Kemon Hall, who suffered a hamstring injury during last week's 17-14 win over the Titans, was the only player held out of practice. Safety Derwin James participated...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pat McAfee Predicts Shocking Landing Spot for Tom Brady
The future of Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady remains open to interpretation. Brady will become a free agent for just the second time in his career following the completion of the 2022 NFL season. The first go-around, Brady chose to continue his career in Tampa Bay. He won his seventh Super Bowl afterward, but after such a tumultuous season in 2022, Brady will once again find his options open and it doesn't seem likely he will return to the Bucs in 2023.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kenny Pickett Hooks Up Steelers O-Line With Classic Christmas Presents
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will just be leaving the field as the clock hits midnight on Christmas, but the team has taken some time to celebrate the holiday throughout the week. A number of presents have been spread out throughout the locker room, most-notably paintings from local artist Cody...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Darrin Simmons Reveals Tampa’s Tell On Blown Fake Punt
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals running back and current Buccaneer Giovani Bernard took all the blame for the fumbled fake punt that helped spark Cincinnati's 34-23 win this past Sunday. Yet, Darrin Simmons saw it a bit differently. The Bengals special teams coordinator appeared on 700 WLW's Bengals Line this...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Rule Out 2 Injured vs. Bears; Micah Hyde Returning?
The Buffalo Bills released their official injury report ahead of Saturday's Christmas Eve matchup at the Chicago Bears, and both center Mitch Morse and defensive end Boogie Basham have been ruled out, while defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips are questionable. As for Micah Hyde - who is not...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Ready to Face Bills Minus Two Starting Guards
Adventures in blocking will be the theme for Saturday's Bears game in the Soldier Field permafrost against the Buffalo Bills. Justin Fields has been sacked a league-high 46 times and he'll probably need to be on the move again because the Bears are likely to be without both starting right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Minshew Mania’ is Back for a Limited Run
PHILADELPHIA - At 6-foot-8 and sporting a freshly shaved mustache, Eagles' left tackle Jordan Mailata could afford to stand behind a media scrum crowded in front of Gardner Minshew's locker at the NovaCare Complex Thursday and play reporter. "Bring the stache back is what they are all saying on Twitter,"...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Multiple teams reached out to Rob Gronkowski in aftermath of tweet
Rob Gronkowski will be a future Hall of Fame tight end after his career in the NFL at some point in the future. However, after stepping away from the game prior to the beginning of training camp over the summer, Gronkowski has been focused on life outside of football. That...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Miami Heat Assistant Juwan Howard Once Again Loses Cool On Sideline
Former Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard is back in the news after another sideline incident. Howard, who played with the Heat and later joined coach Erik Spoelstra's staff, had to be restrained by his University of Michigan players after arguing with an official at the end of Wednesday's loss to North Carolina.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants’ Average Ticket Get-in Price Holding Steady on Secondary Market
The New York Giants can wrap up their first postseason berth since 2016 this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings with a win and losses this week from at least two of the Lions, Seahawks, and Commanders. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings, who host the Giants on Saturday, are looking to gain...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Place Jarvis Landry on Injured Reserve, Sign Kirk Merritt to Active Roster
The Saints are placing Jarvis Landry on injured reserve Thursday. Kirk Merritt is being signed to the team's active roster from the practice squad, according to his agent Mike McCartney. It's been a tough season for Landry, as he'll finish out with just 272 yards and a touchdown on 25...
