ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Robin Kniech on the migrant emergency in Denver

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W8vzc_0jmrCNgY00

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s mayor declared a state of emergency this week, saying the city is at a “breaking point” after the arrival of hundreds of migrants this week and in recent months.

This week on “Colorado Point of View,” Denver City Councilor Robin Kniech weighs in on how the city is responding to the crisis and helping the 900 people who have come to the city.

Doctors urge parents to watch for bacterial infections after strep A deaths

Also this week, the political panel analyzes this week’s congressional committee hearing on anti-LGBTQ violence, where Club Q mass shooting survivors traveled to Washington to testify. And Gabrielle Franklin takes a look at Colorado’s laws on same-sex marriage.

Watch the full episode of “Colorado Point of View” in the video player above. “Colorado Point of View” airs every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 4

Michael Ouimette
4d ago

Mayor, if you want to do the best that you can...then take them home with you!

Reply
8
default-avatar
mark
3d ago

I thought it hilarious how last week the so-called "experts" didnt think there was any sort of coordinated effort on any one's part to bring and just dump these folks here.Yeah, so a bunch of people in the country illegally, with no money, can barely speak english, were wearing nice clothes, etc. were able to just get a bus on their own and magically decided to come to Denver.Who is really doing the trafficking here???

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Denver scrambling for plan for homeless and migrant populations

With a historic cold snap on its way, many Denverites are wondering how the city of Denver is caring for two of its most vulnerable populations: its homeless population and the hundreds of migrants continuing to show up in the city.The city has been scrambling to put together a cold weather plan for the freezing temperatures fast approaching. On Wednesday, Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock is expected to have a briefing on migrant sheltering and cold weather operations."It's going to be awful for a lot of folks who are unhoused," said Anaya Robinson, a senior policy strategist at the ACLU...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 open through Summit County, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals

Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:45 a.m.: Several northeastern Colorado highways still remain closed CO-14 from Ault to Sterling. CO-61 between Sterling and Otis, CO-59 between County Road 2 near Haxtun and Wilson Street and I-76, US-6 between Sterling and County Road 1 near Haxtun, and US-385 between CO-23 and County Road 32 in Julesberg. Expect...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

How ranchers are keeping livestock safe in the cold

With the Eastern Plains expecting temperatures well below zero degrees on Thursday, ranchers rusedh Wednesday to prepare cattle and livestock for the potentially deadly drop in degrees. Alex Rose reports. How ranchers are keeping livestock safe in the cold. With the Eastern Plains expecting temperatures well below zero degrees on...
DENVER, CO
coloradopols.com

Welp, Mike Coffman Blew It: Aurora Mayor Shrugs Off Racism

We wrote on Tuesday about a new controversy in the City of Aurora, where City Council Member Steve Sundberg is getting (rightly) blasted for a series of horribly-racist and unfunny commercials he made in 2020 in order to promote his Legends Sports Bar establishment in Aurora. CBS4 Denver political “reporter”...
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy