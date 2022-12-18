Read full article on original website
Idaho murders: Full video appearing to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen hours before slayings released
Surveillance video appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in Moscow hours before they were killed in their rental home with two friends.
Idaho murders: Former medical examiner disputes coroner's toxicology claims
Former medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News Digital that the toxicology reports for the Idaho murder victims could offer critical insights.
Idaho murders: Convicted killer arrested a mile from university stabbings
Police arrested an ex-con killer this week just over a mile from the house where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep last month.
Disturbing details emerge as mom of Idaho murder victim speaks out after ‘crucial clues were lost,’ expert warns
THE mother of one of the four University of Idaho students killed in their off-campus home has spoken out as a forensic professor has warned that crucial clues could have been lost. Kaylee Goncalves's mother Kristi said on Tuesday that she has felt "left in the dark" after she learned...
Idaho homicides: Former FBI detective says suspect's 'hair follicles' could help police make arrest
As forensic results start to be shared with authorities, a former FBI detective says that hair follicles of the suspect may lead police to make an arrest.
Idaho student murders: Chilling new clue found as hunt for vicious killer continues
A student at the University of Idaho reported strange footprints that were found near her home located less than a mile away from the off-campus house where four students were killed last month.
Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says
The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
Investigators have quality leads in the killings of 4 students, Idaho police spokesperson says
Investigators have "a lot of quality leads" about last month's killings of four University of Idaho students in an off-campus house, even though they still haven't determined who killed them, an Idaho state police spokesperson said Tuesday morning. "We're still working through thousands of leads and tips, and we have...
Idaho police ask for public’s help after tips that 1 of the 4 students murdered had a stalker
Police are investigating claims that one of the victims killed in Moscow, Idaho, had a stalker. Four University of Idaho students were found dead with multiple stab wounds the morning of Nov. 13: Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. Police have not located...
Idaho murders: Coroner weighs in on toxicology reports, describes her role in case
Toxicology reports for four slain University of Idaho students are unlikely to offer any new clues in the unsolved murders, the local coroner told Fox News Digital.
Idaho student murders: Haunting theory about vicious killings revealed by father of victim
The father of one of the University of Idaho students murdered in their home last month shared his theory about the murderer's target based on their movements once they got in the house.
What can Idaho victims’ tech tell police about the killer?
(NewsNation) — As technology advances, digital forensics is often used in criminal investigations, and it may be crucial in solving the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students who were killed in their home on Nov. 13. Police have not yet said whether they’ve gathered any information from...
Idaho murders: Two flatmates who survived stabbing frenzy break their silence
Two University of Idaho students who survived a quadruple homicide at their Moscow home shared memories of their slain friends in their first public statements since the murders. Dylan Mortenson and Bethany Funke were asleep on the first floor of their Moscow, Idaho, student rental house when their three roommates Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle, along with Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death on 13 November.At a memorial held in Post Falls, Idaho, on Friday, a youth pastor from Real Life Ministries shared a letter written by Ms Mortenson, according to the Idaho Statesman. She...
Idaho police say sixth person on lease at house where four college students were murdered
Police said Thursday that a sixth person was on the lease at the home where four students were killed, but that additional person wasn't home at the time of the murders.
New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students
6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
Moscow Police Identify Idaho Murder Victim's Potential 'Stalker'
Local law enforcement said in a Monday update that "detectives believe this was an isolated incident and not an ongoing pattern of stalking."
