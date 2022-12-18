ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit shelter helps homeless young adults

By AJ Walker
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3549Eh_0jmrCDrI00

Detroit shelter helps young adults 02:23

Charissa Gibson is 18 years old. She grew up in the foster care system but now lives at Covenant House.  She's pregnant and the thought of being homeless with a child has been frightening. AJ Walker

(CBS DETROIT) - Khali is 22 years old and has been homeless for years.

"It's been difficult. I've been off and on the streets since a 17-year-old kid," said Khali. "I've been from state to state, county to county, city to city. Kind of fell on my face and got back up to learn life on my own."

But things are turning around for him now that he is living at Covenant House.

"It's gotten me to be able to have role models in my life that are good people. It's gotten me sober from drinking. It's gotten me away from the streets, away from bad, negative people," said Khali. "It's given me structure and form, which has helped build my stepping stones to getting my life back on track."

Charissa Gibson is 18 years old. She grew up in the foster care system but now lives at Covenant House. She's pregnant and the thought of being homeless with a child has been frightening.

"It's exhausting. It's overwhelming. But I'm really happy that I found this program because not only do they help me with housing, they help me find my documents. They help me put food on the table. They help me find a home for me and my child," said Gibson. "I don't want my child to have to go through what I went through."

The average stay at Covenant House is about 90 days.

"Our goal here, for the time that they're with us at Covenant House, is to ensure that they can begin to build trust and so that we are giving them the resources that are needed so that they can live their lives independently once they exit our program," said Meagan Dunn, CEO of the organization.

Dunn said their facilities house about 60 people, but added, there is a need for more.

"We wish we could take in more, but it is a capacity issue for us and for other shelters across the region."

While Gibson prepares to become a mother, and Khali embraces his new life and goal to become a musician, they do so knowing at least for now, they have a place to call home.

Comments / 20

Anna Lewis
4d ago

It's sad they have to be homeless it tells me they have no support from family if they even have one. I've seen lots of young people with no place to go just camping anywhere. If l have cash l will buy them food or givem what l can. l don't judge them they're struggling.

Reply(2)
10
Sunshine
4d ago

Good luck to them all we all have a story to tell and sometimes hard times is what it takes to understand your direction we all need help sometimes and believe me if you have not experience it yet wait on it you will

Reply(1)
4
Marlon Terry
4d ago

This is why I left social media alone so the people on this article who don't agree with helping these kids or who find it suspect that they get hair done or have nice clothes are racist.....that's crazy everybody just has there own opinions RESPECT that !!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Neighbors helping neighbors with the holiday spirit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Some Southfield children are going to have a happier holiday, thanks to donations from an unlikely source. Detroit Now's Amyre Makupson shows us that what started off as sharing a parking lot has turned into a whole lot more. Oh, the holidays, so much fun, cheer, and money!"There is definitely a need for donations," said Tonya Hickman, Principal of Stevenson Elementary School.A need that some friendly neighbors are eager to fulfill."If we can lend a hand, it's a great thing for everybody," said Andrea Storch Gruber, a member of the Young Israel of Southfield synagogue....
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Salvation Army says donations to Red Kettle program are down 17% this year

(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is working to meet its fundraising goal after reporting donations are down this year. The organization says donations to its Red Kettle program are down 17% this year, which means they are down by almost $750,000.With support from the Consortium of Hope, a group of community leaders and businesses who help the Salvation Army fundraise each year, donations made now through Dec. 31 will be fully matched, up to $500,000. The Salvation Army is working to reach its $8.2 million goal to continue helping families in need this holiday season.To learn more about the program and donate, visit here. 
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Where to find warming centers throughout Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - As winter weather conditions are upon us, here are warming centers people can find throughout Metro Detroit. For a list of warming centers throughout Wayne County, visit here. Following the link will give you the name of each warming center, including its location and operating hours. The City of Detroit also shared a list of warming centers and respite locations available for residents to provide them relief from the cold weather.Cass Community Social ServicesAddress: 11850 Woodrow Wilson St.Phone Number: 313-883-2277Open to families and single womenDetroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Mack Warming CenterAddress: 11037 Mack Ave.Phone Number: 313-331-8990Open to families and single womenDetroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Third Street Warming CenterAddress: 3535 Third Ave.Phone Number: 313-993-6703Open to single menFor more information on warming centers in Detroit, visit here. The City of Farmington Hills will also open the Costick Center as a warming center from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Friday, Dec. 23.The Costick Center is located at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road between Middlebelt and Inkster.Individuals do not need to be Farmington Hills residents to use this location as a warming center during these times.For more information, call 248-473-1800 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Wayne-Westland elementary school student cut with knife at bus stop

Correction: A previous version of this story contained an error about the location of the incident. A 10-year-old Schweitzer Elementary student was cut with a knife on the way to school Thursday morning. According to Wayne-Westland schools Superintendent John Dignan, two fourth grade students engaged in a physical altercation at...
WESTLAND, MI
Detroit News

Gunshot victim: 'I'm not going back' to Detroit

Detroit — Kyla Moore said she fears for her life after being choked, shot and robbed at a west-side gas station this week, and the 19-year-old of Trenton said she won't be returning to Detroit. "No, I'm not going back," said Moore, who was shot just after midnight Wednesday...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Christmas wish comes true for Detroit mother recovering from near fatal accident

(CBS DETROIT) - She feared she would never walk again. "I was literally bed bound. I couldn't lift my head on my own. I had to learn how to balance again."But for Dejanae Guest, her recovery from a near fatal accident in July was not at the forefront of her mind, providing for her kids was."I was working two jobs. Everything was fine for us. Bills were paid up. Everything was good and in a blink of an eye, times were hard, back to no job, lights turned off a few times," Guest says.Guest says her recent string of bad luck...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police seek tips after puppies stolen in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the public after four puppies were stolen from a home in Detroit. The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 15, at about 9:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Greenview Street.Police say expensive items were also taken from the home. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th precinct detective unit at 313-596-5640.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Report: Detroit named neediest city in US

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit is ranked as the neediest city out of more than 180 cities in the U.S., according to a 2022 report from WalletHub.The report was based on 28 key metrics, including child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates. The rates were determined by a 100-point metric: economic well-being (60 points) and health and safety (40 points).The city ranked No. 2 in child and adult poverty and third in food insecurity rate and percentage of homes with inadequate plumbing. It also ranked first in the worst unemployment rate, 19th in percentage of home with inadequate kitchens, and 42nd in homelessness rate.Detroit is followed by Brownsville, Texas; Cleveland, Ohio; and Gulfport, Mississippi.The report says 11.6% of the U.S. population lived in poverty in 2021. Additionally, more than 580,000 people were homeless at one point in January 2020."As we continue to deal with the economic fallout of inflation and the continued shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's important both help our existing impoverished population and make sure we minimize the number of new people who fall into poverty," WalletHub said in the report.Click here to view the full report.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

The Henry Ford cancels all operations for Dec. 23, including Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Henry Ford has canceled all operations for Friday, Dec. 23, due to the expected winter weather conditions. The closure includes the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Giant Screen Experience, Ford Rouge Factory Tour and Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village, according to a Facebook post from The Henry Ford. In addition, the Ford Rouge Factory Tour will also be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24. Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders impacted by the closures, as museum officials say ticket exchanges are currently not possible. Here's how to receive a full refund:If tickets were bought online or over the phone and received in the mail, orders will be automatically refunded in 10-12 business days. There is no need for these ticketholders to take any action. If tickets were bought in person, people are instructed to use the Contact Us page to initiate refunds.If tickets were purchased over the phone and were to be picked up at Will Call locations, people are instructed to use the Contact Us page to initiate their refunds. Museum officials say Holiday Nights will be operational on Thursday, Dec. 22. 
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

How to keep your pets safe and warm during cold winter storm

(CBS DETROIT) - A winter storm is approaching Michigan, and the snow, bitter cold temperatures and gusting winds are just as dangerous for our pets as they are for us. The Michigan Humane Society is urging pet owners to keep animals safe from extreme winter weather that's expected to last Thursday, Dec. 22 - Saturday, Dec. 24. The cold temperatures and snow can cause animals to suffer from frostbite, hypothermia, or death. The shelter is suggesting pet owners do the following to keep their animals safe during the storm: Bring animals indoors to a climate-controlled space. Limit time outdoors to bathroom breaks and provide sweaters...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

9-year-old attacks classmate with knife at Westland bus stop, authorities say

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Westland police are investigating after a 9-year-old attacked a 10-year-old classmate with a pocket knife during an altercation Thursday morning.According to a letter from John Dignan, superintendent of Wayne-Westland Community Schools, the students at Schweitzer Elementary School were at a bus stop and got into a physical altercation when the 9-year-old allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and cut the other student.The 10-year-old student sustained two minor injuries on the head and knee and was transported to a hospital."The 9-year-old suspect and his parents are currently at the Police Department. This matter will be referred to the Wayne County Juvenile Division," Westland police said in an update.Dignan says the district has also investigated the incident.
WESTLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Royal Oak church giving away free Christmas trees

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Still need a Christmas tree? A Royal Oak church has some left that they are giving away. You can get a tree at Shrine of the Little Flower on 12 Mile and Woodward while supplies last. "We feel it's the last week before Christmas,...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

‘Last Christmas’ at The Crofoot

Creepy Cheapy will present “Last Christmas” at The Crofoot at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, an ’80s vs. ’90s Holiday Dance Party featuring popular party songs from the iconic decades as well as a sprinkling of holiday hits. In the spirit of Creepy Cheapy, costumes are encouraged (but not required). There will also be holiday-themed contests including “The Christmas Cookie Eating Contest of Cheer,” an ’80s/’90s Christmas costume contest, and opportunities to get your photo taken with Santa himself. Tickets are $5 and the event is for ages 21+. The Crofoot is located at 1 S Saginaw St., Pontiac. More information at thecrofoot.com.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy