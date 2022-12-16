Read full article on original website
Caroline Ellison reportedly sent a text amid the FTX collapse saying she was 'kinda worried that everyone is gonna quit/take time off'
Caroline Ellison's text is just one of the many exchanges reviewed by the New York Times that highlights the internal meltdown at crypto exchange FTX.
electrek.co
Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
Monkey with Elon Musk’s brain implant appears to ‘telepathically’ communicate
A monkey fixed with Elon Musk's brain implant appears to have demonstrated the ability to "telepathically" communicate. This incredible footage shows Sake seemingly ordering some fruit using the technology by moving a cursor across a virtual keyboard.Speaking at Neuralink's Show and Tell Fall 2022 event, Musk said: "The monkeys actually enjoy doing the demos. And they get the banana smoothies, so it’s kind of a fun game."I guess the point I’m trying to make is that we care here about animal welfare."The flashy event took place on Wednesday, 30 November. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Apple threatened to remove Twitter from its app store, says Elon MuskApple threatened to remove Twitter from its store, says Elon MuskElon Musk promises 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts
Worm-like robot created to wiggle through your body and cure diseases
A CREEPY crawly robot that travels through the body on a mission to cure disease has been created by scientists. This machine is 3D-printed, made out of gelatine and powered solely by temperature. It all started with inspiration provided by the inchworm - bringing a "kind of intelligence" to the...
Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space
The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
3 Common Charging Mistakes That Are Actually So Bad For Your Phone’s Battery, According To Tech Experts
Keeping your phone in great working shape requires knowing how to charge it properly — even though it seems like that should be a no-brainer of a task, mistakes can be made. And the worst charging mistakes can actually drain your battery faster and make your phone less efficient over time. Here’s the good news — correcting these errors is pretty simple and just requires changing a few bad tech charging habits you may have acquired along the way. Tech Expert Imran Aftab from progeeksblog.com pinpoints three common charging mistakes (plus one bonus mistake) that are actually so bad for your phone’s battery.
Researchers develop record breaking 500 times longer lifespans for light-emitting "giant" quantum dots
Researchers have discovered a new technique for developing the creation of light-emitting "giant" quantum dots. A photonic nanocrystal substance that can be synthesized and used in medical imaging and optics. The research was published in the journal Nano Letters. What is a quantum dot?. Quantum dots are colloidal semiconductor nanocrystals,...
Digital Trends
The SIM card in your phone has secret power to make medicine cheaper
Electronic gadgets are a potpourri of pricey and rare elements, but a majority of them end up piling up in an e-waste landfill instead of being recycled. That’s not because we lack the tech to recycle it, but due to factors like cost management and process efficiency. SIM cards are among the phone parts that end up going to waste without much uptake in terms of recycling efforts.
Urgent warning for millions issued by Microsoft over ‘critical’ danger – act now
WINDOWS users have been urged to update their machines after Microsoft upgraded the threat level of one bug to "critical". Experts say it could be worse than the hugely damaging cyberattack that hit the NHS a few years ago. The loophole allows hackers to remotely unleash malicious code onto your...
Artificial Intelligence can write as well as humans. See how it works
An advanced artificial intelligence innovation, ChatGPT, is turning out "stunning" human-level writing, with the ability to write Jerry Seinfeld-style sonnets, compose essays, solve math problems and more. CNN's Tom Foreman reports.
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes ECON, A Method To Reconstruct Detailed Clothed 3D Humans From A Color Image
Future video games, movies, mixed reality, telepresence, and the “metaverse” will rely heavily on human avatars. We need to accurately reconstruct detailed 3D persons from color images taken in the field to create realistic and customized avatars at scale. Due to the difficulties involved, this issue still needs to be solved. People dress differently, accessorize differently, and posture their bodies in various, frequently innovative ways. A decent reconstruction technique should capture them precisely while standing up to creative attire and positions. These techniques need a more specific understanding of the anatomy of the human body and thus tend to overfit the positions observed in the training data.
CNN
