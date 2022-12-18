Read full article on original website
The world's biggest YouTuber, MrBeast, backed Elon Musk possibly standing down as Twitter's CEO
MrBeast cited a new Twitter policy, seemingly later retracted, that prohibited the "free promotion" of other social-media sites.
Why tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos are all investing in biotech startups that want to link your computer directly to your brain
"Elon, Gates, and Bezos are always intrigued by things that could change the game," one biotech investor told Insider.
Elon Musk says Twitter will only let paying Blue subscribers vote in policy-related polls after users voted to oust him as CEO
Musk's response came after 57.5% Twitter users voted in favour of him stepping down as the CEO of the social media company.
Elon had to choose between Twitter and Tesla. He's choosing Tesla.
The billionaire has faced questions from Tesla shareholders over where his priorities lie as the company's stock has sunk since he took over Twitter.
MrBeast wants to be the next CEO of Twitter. Elon Musk said, 'It's not out of the question.'
Though the duo has had friendly exchanges in the past, MrBeast has criticized Musk's plans and policies amid his chaotic Twitter takeover.
Elon Musk To Resign As Twitter CEO After He Finds A “Foolish Enough” Replacement
Elon Musk shared a poll on Sunday (Dec. 18) asking if he should step down as head of Twitter. Prior to the results, he mentioned that he “will abide by the results of this poll.” Ultimately, the majority of voters (57.5 percent) were in favor of his resignation. After the poll’s closing, Musk responded to the ruling and announced on Tuesday (Dec. 20) that he will resign as CEO, permitting the find “someone foolish enough to take the job!” Following his impending departure, he will reportedly “just run the software & servers teams.” More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Says Death Row...
Elon Musk said he will resign as CEO of Twitter after users overwhelmingly voted for him to leave. But the billionaire had already decided to go.
Musk used the poll to legitimize his decision to resign, while creating the image he's a democratic leader. In reality, he wants to focus on Tesla.
Microsoft tells judges its $69 billion Activision deal would benefit gamers
Microsoft Corp said on Thursday its $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard would benefit gamers and gaming companies alike.
Google’s Nest Wi-Fi Pro offers a sleek design with speedy performance to match
The $400 Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro offers good performance for a reasonable price, but your speeds may vary.
Artificial Intelligence can write as well as humans. See how it works
An advanced artificial intelligence innovation, ChatGPT, is turning out "stunning" human-level writing, with the ability to write Jerry Seinfeld-style sonnets, compose essays, solve math problems and more. CNN's Tom Foreman reports.
Elon Musk to Step Down as CEO of Twitter
Elon Musk polled Twitter users asking if he should step down as CEO. After nearly 60% of the votes said yes, Musk announced he will resign from the CEO position. “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” he tweeted.
