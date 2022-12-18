ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Elon Musk To Resign As Twitter CEO After He Finds A “Foolish Enough” Replacement

Elon Musk shared a poll on Sunday (Dec. 18) asking if he should step down as head of Twitter. Prior to the results, he mentioned that he “will abide by the results of this poll.” Ultimately, the majority of voters (57.5 percent) were in favor of his resignation. After the poll’s closing, Musk responded to the ruling and announced on Tuesday (Dec. 20) that he will resign as CEO, permitting the find “someone foolish enough to take the job!” Following his impending departure, he will reportedly “just run the software & servers teams.” More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Says Death Row...
thesource.com

Elon Musk to Step Down as CEO of Twitter

Elon Musk polled Twitter users asking if he should step down as CEO. After nearly 60% of the votes said yes, Musk announced he will resign from the CEO position. “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” he tweeted.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
179K+
Post
1098M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy