ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Schneider: January 6 committee's big takeaway points directly at Trump

CNN's Jessica Schneider says that the January 6 House Select Committee final report urging that "officials taking part in the insurrection who took the oath to defend the Constitution "should be barred from holding government office" points directly to former President Donald Trump.
CNN

Senate passes $1.7 trillion government funding bill to avert shutdown

The Senate voted Thursday to pass a massive $1.7 trillion government spending bill that will fund critical government operations across federal agencies and provide emergency aid for Ukraine and natural disaster relief. The House must next pass the measure as lawmakers race the clock to avert a shutdown at the end of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
179K+
Post
1098M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy