Democrat pulls off upset in rural red district. Hear her message for her party
Congresswoman-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) explains to CNN's Jake Tapper how she was able to upset a Trump-backed candidate in the type of district that Democrats traditionally do not find a lot of success in.
Retired colonel predicts how Putin will respond to Zelensky's White House visit
Col. Cedric Leighton (Ret.) says that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's planned meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House will send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin about how united the West is against the invasion.
Full List of Republicans Who Sat During Zelensky's Speech
Seven House Republicans "repeatedly remained seated" during standing ovations for President Volodymyr Zelensky.
McCarthy threatens Senate GOP. Hear one senator's response
Republican House leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy has told Senate Republicans that if they vote for the bipartisan omnibus bill any legislation they send to the House will be "dead on arrival" once he becomes speaker.
Opinion: Indicting Trump would be incredibly controversial, but it may be the only remedy
The January 6 committee's recommendation that former President Donald Trump face criminal charges raises the question of what the Justice Department will do and what the consequences of that decision may be, writes Jill Filipovic.
Hear Zelensky's message for Putin from inside the White House
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shares a message for Putin from a joint press conference with President Joe Biden at the White House.
Exclusive: Pelosi's California home didn't receive security review in four years before October's violent attack, Capitol Police chief says
Before the violent attack on her husband in late October, the security of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's California home had not been assessed by United States Capitol Police since 2018, Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN's Pamela Brown in an exclusive interview Tuesday.
READ: House Ways and Means Committee report finding Trump was not properly audited by IRS as president
The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday released a summary report that concluded the IRS failed to audit former President Donald Trump's taxes as required under the mandatory presidential audit program.
Hillary Clinton reacts to Zelensky's speech
CNN's Anderson Cooper talks to Hillary Clinton about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to US Congress.
The fateful question the January 6 committee left hanging over the United States
With its mic drop finale, the House committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection left a fateful question hanging over Washington, Donald Trump and the 2024 presidential campaign: will the ex-president be charged with a crime?
House Democrats pick Jamie Raskin to be ranking member on Oversight committee
Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland has won the top Democratic job on the House Oversight Committee after a closed-door election with the Democratic caucus Thursday morning.
Exclusive: Trump's former White House ethics lawyer told Cassidy Hutchinson to give misleading testimony to January 6 committee, sources say
The January 6 committee made a startling allegation on Monday, claiming it had evidence that a Trump-backed attorney urged a key witness to mislead the committee about details they recalled.
Republicans release their own US Capitol riot report focused on security failures
House Republicans on Wednesday released a report focused on security failures at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, highlighting well-documented breakdowns in intelligence sharing, Capitol security and coordination between various law enforcement agencies that responded that day.
Ex-Pence adviser says this prompted Pence's Trump investigation comments
Former Homeland Security and Counterterrorism adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, Olivia Troye, joins CNN's Jake Tapper to discuss Pence's recent comments about the January 6 committee investigation into former President Donald Trump.
Schneider: January 6 committee's big takeaway points directly at Trump
CNN's Jessica Schneider says that the January 6 House Select Committee final report urging that "officials taking part in the insurrection who took the oath to defend the Constitution "should be barred from holding government office" points directly to former President Donald Trump.
Incoming NY Rep. George Santos says he'll address apparent misrepresentations about his past as Republican House leadership remains silent
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York said in a tweet Thursday that he will address questions next week related to the scrutiny that uncovered inconsistencies on parts of his resume and biography as House GOP leadership continues to be silent about the issue.
Biden emphasizes national unity in Christmas address
President Joe Biden attempted to strike a unifying message in a Christmas speech to the nation that came as he moves into the second half of his term in office.
READ: Transcripts of Cassidy Hutchinson's depositions with the House January 6 committee
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the House January 6 committee that she felt pressure from allies of former President Donald Trump not to talk and to instead risk "contempt," transcripts show.
Senate passes $1.7 trillion government funding bill to avert shutdown
The Senate voted Thursday to pass a massive $1.7 trillion government spending bill that will fund critical government operations across federal agencies and provide emergency aid for Ukraine and natural disaster relief. The House must next pass the measure as lawmakers race the clock to avert a shutdown at the end of the week.
