Giants vs. Vikings predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16: 12/24
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings will face off this Christmas Eve in a game that has extremely important playoff implications. The Giants just upset the Washington Commanders to move to 8-5-1, while Minnesota pulled off the biggest comeback in NFL history to take down the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 to move to 11-3. Minnesota is currently the #2 seed in the NFC, while New York is #6 in the AFC, and both teams could use a win to maintain their spots.
Bills vs. Bears predictions, Josh Allen player props & odds: Sat, 12/24
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. With Christmas on Sunday, Saturday owns the bulk of the NFL’s Week 16 schedule. 11 of the 16 games are part of Saturday’s festivities, and it includes a showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago. Whereas the 11-3 Bills are currently in a position to earn home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, the 3-11 Bears have already been eliminated from postseason contention.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Matthew Bergeron is the 4th Syracuse player to officially declare for the 2023 NFL Draft
Syracuse, N.Y. — A fourth Syracuse football player has officially declared his time with the Orange is over. Left tackle Matthew Bergeron announced Tuesday via Twitter that he is officially declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Though not explicitly stated in his post, Bergeron confirmed to syracuse.com Wednesday that he will not play in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Bills fans can attend Bears game for next to nothing if they’re willing to brave cold
A ticket to Avatar: The Way of Water may end up being more expensive than a ticket to the Buffalo Bills’ Christmas Eve matchup against the Chicago Bears. The game being played on a day when many families are holding holiday parties and temperatures that will feel below -10 degrees at kickoff are causing prices to plummet for Saturday’s game. A recent search on Ticketmaster shows tickets being sold for as cheap as six dollars. In addition to the six dollar tickets, other fans are willing to take $13-$15 to move their tickets.
Bills leaving a day early to Chicago because of ‘once in a generation winter storm’
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday that they’ve altered their travel plans for this week and will head to Chicago a day early for Saturday’s Christmas Eve game against the Bears. The Bills are now set to leave Thursday night to try and...
How to stream New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Prime: Thursday Night Football Week 16
The New York Jets host the Jacksonville Jaguars for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 16 at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, December 22 (12/22/2022). The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., but it won’t be on TV. Instead, Thursday Night Football is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial, through the end of the year.
