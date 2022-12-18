ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

1 dead, 1 injured in separate shootings hours apart in DeKalb

By Rosana Hughes - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

Two men were struck in separate shootings 10 hours apart in DeKalb County on Saturday, police said.

First, county police got a call shortly before 8 a.m. about a person shot along Bouldercrest Lane, off Bouldercrest Road and just north of I-285. When they arrived, they found the victim, who was described by police as being in his 20s, sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound, according to a statement.

The man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. An update on his status was not provided Sunday.

Investigators believe the man was shot by two suspects who ran away before police arrived, the statement read.

In the second case, officers were called to the 2900 block of Gus Place around 5:45 p.m., police said. The area is about four miles from the first shooting.

There, officers found a man, described as being in his 20s, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were provided in either case.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

