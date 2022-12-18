Read full article on original website
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Schiff responds to McCarthy's threat to remove him from committee
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) responds to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) threatening to remove him from the House Intelligence Committee if he's elected House Speaker.
ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Leaves GOP Rep Fumbling Over Trump 2024 Defense
A GOP representative refused to denounce Donald Trump—even when the former president (and current nominee) called for the termination of the U.S. Constitution. Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) told ABC’s This Week host George Stephanopoulos that he would support whoever the Republican nominee is in 2024, even if Trump is that person. It came a day after Trump called for a new election on Truth Social: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
Trump admits he turned down prisoner swap to exchange Paul Whelan and Viktor Bout
In the furore following the prisoner swap that saw Brittney Griner returned to the US from Russia, Donald Trump has confirmed that he rejected a proposal to bring home former US Marine Paul Whelan on the same basis.Specifically, Mr Trump confirmed that he refused to secure Mr Whelan’s return by releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is returning to Russia in exchange for Ms Griner.“I turned down a deal with Russia for a one-on-one swap of the so-called Merchant of Death for Paul Whelan,” the former president wrote on Truth Social. “I wouldn’t have made the deal for...
Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé
Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
I'm a journalist and the Trump administration tried to secretly obtain tens of thousands of my emails
Even if you don't like the news media, take notice: Secret Justice Department proceedings against the free press affect everyone in this country, writes CNN Pentagon correspondent, Barbara Starr.
Capitol rioter slams Trump: ‘I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman’
A Capitol rioter and far-right social media troll who is facing prison over the January 6 insurrection is suddenly having regrets about supporting Donald Trump.After the former president revealed his digital trading card collection on Thursday, Tim Gionet, better known as his online persona Baked Alaska, wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman”.Mr Gionet became a high-profile Trump supporter during the 2016 presidential election and was banned from Twitter in 2017 after repeatedly posting anti-semitic and white nationalist content. He was reinstated to Twitter on 11 December under Elon Musk’s amnesty...
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
'I can't do this anymore': Bannon comments on Trump's trading cards
CNN political analyst John Avlon and political commentator Errol Louis join "CNN This Morning" to discuss former President Donald Trump's announcement he is selling digital trading cards.
Why Lara Trump Is Suddenly Out Of A Job At Fox News
A year after her father-in-law left the White House, Lara Trump pursued a new line of work as a paid contributor to the Fox News network. At the time, she was welcomed with open arms, according to The Guardian; one of the network hosts greeted her with "Welcome to the family, Lara." She, in turn, replied that she had already been interviewed on Fox "so often that the security guards were like, 'Maybe we should just give you a key.'"
Ex-Trump Attorney Has No Doubt Trump Will Be Criminally Referred For Jan. 6 Riot
Lawyer Ty Cobb predicted the House Jan. 6 committee will vote to recommend the Justice Department prosecute Trump.
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Trump Would Be 'Arrested' and 'Indicted' if He Was Anyone Else: Kirschner
The Department of Justice put the former president "slightly above the law," the legal analyst said Saturday.
Legal experts: Trump attorneys may throw him under the bus after DOJ moves to hold them in contempt
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump's legal team in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering him to return all classified documents in his possession, sources told The Washington Post. U.S. District Court Judge Beryl...
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference
"You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."
Donald Trump to Receive Unwelcome Christmas Present
The former president may wake up on Xmas morning, knowing that he has been referred to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution by Jan. 6 panel.
Sarah Palin mercilessly mocked on Twitter after Alaska election loss to Mary Peltola: ‘I can see her defeat from my house’
Sarah Palin’s defeat in Alaska’s congressional race quickly turned into a free-for-all on Twitter, with users eagerly dunking on the former vice presidential candidate and “Tea Party” Republican for being the latest ally of Donald Trump to lose.Mary Peltola declared victory on Wednesday after the race was finally called, weeks after voting ended across the country and most races were concluded. The Democrat becomes the first to represent Alaska in the US Congress in decades and did so with a strong backing of bipartisan support, including an endorsement from Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of the state’s two members in...
Trump’s Pardon Pledge Backfires
Republicans are breaking from ex-President Donald Trump’s pledge to pardon rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Trump Is in 'Deep Trouble' and the 'End Is Near': Former GOP Congressman
Carlos Curbelo said the former president's other troubles are enough for him to be done in by, and argued that a criminal referral would help rally his base.
Retired colonel predicts how Putin will respond to Zelensky's White House visit
Col. Cedric Leighton (Ret.) says that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's planned meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House will send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin about how united the West is against the invasion.
