ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1460

D Gizzle
4d ago

Yet again.. Still a completely biased one sided full on attack of one man... 😂 Do something better than waste hundreds of millions on relentless crap that goes nowhere.

Reply(191)
303
@Guessting
4d ago

Handle all of them the same way the Democrats should've been handled throughout President Trump's first term. Investigate, charge and prosecute every last one of the Swamp Creatures, including but not limited to Schiff, Pelosi, Schumer, Swalwell, Nadler, etc, and every RINO as well!

Reply(109)
188
Harvlis
4d ago

Any American who ignored a subpoena would be prosecuted. These politicians should be no different. And, if they were involved in Jan 6th, prosecute them for that as well. Until we are equal, under the law, our legal system is not doing its job.

Reply(63)
146
Related
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

13 Republican senators, including Johnson, call for vote on amendment to end military vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and a dozen of his Republican colleagues are calling for the Senate to vote on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 that would prohibit the military from discharging servicemembers solely based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. In a letter to Republican leaders in the Senate, the 13 lawmakers said they...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Boebert says she won’t support McCarthy without mechanism to remove Speaker

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Monday said she would not support House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as the next Speaker unless there is a mechanism to easily remove him from the top post. Speaking at a Turning Point USA conference in Phoenix, Boebert said, “We have to have an accountability mechanism on the Speaker…
The Independent

There’s one crucial question the Jan 6 committee could not answer – whether any of this matters

This is the time of year for seasonal spectaculars and dramatic performances.Be it Hollywood, Broadway, television or a streaming service, the holiday period is when we expect the things that have entertained us all year to come up with something truly special. The same is true for the congressional committee that has been investigating the January 6 2021 attack on the US Capitol, and the role played by Donald Trump, both in allegedly inciting an insurrection as part of an effort to cling onto power, and then doing nothing to call off his supporters.And, so after a series of hearings...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
179K+
Post
1098M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy