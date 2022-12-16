Read full article on original website
Indigenous people are criticizing the 'Avatar' sequel for relying on tired tropes
"Avatar: The Way of Water," the much-anticipated sequel to James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi blockbuster, isn't subtle in its message about the ills of colonialism and imperialism. But despite its lofty aims, some Native filmmakers and viewers feel the franchise doesn't live up to those ambitions.
Artificial Intelligence can write as well as humans. See how it works
An advanced artificial intelligence innovation, ChatGPT, is turning out "stunning" human-level writing, with the ability to write Jerry Seinfeld-style sonnets, compose essays, solve math problems and more. CNN's Tom Foreman reports.
