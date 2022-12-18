Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
The first ever human-chimpanzee who can speak English like a human was in Florida.
The first ever human chimpanzee who can speak English was in Florida.Photo byChris F/ Pexels. As we all know, our world is full of unusual and amazing animals, one of which is the chimpanzee, so today, we will discuss the fascinating story of a chimpanzee who can speak like a human.
Great Pyrenees Attacks Pack of Coyotes to Protect Animals on Georgia Farm: 'Not a Normal Dog'
The 21-month-old, 85-pound dog named Casper decided to take on a pack of 11 coyotes — killing eight of the animals — and suffered injuries to his tail and ears during the incident A Great Pyrenees dog is recovering after killing eight coyotes in Georgia when the animals threatened sheep on his farm. At just 21 months old, the 85-pound dog's protective instincts kicked in last month, according to his owner. "It was chaos," John Wierwille, 55, told The Washington Post about his dog, Casper. "It was not how...
Ota Benga, the African Man who was Enslaved and Exhibited in a Zoo
Title: "Cannibal." (Ota Benga, Pygmy. Part of Department of Anthropology at the 1904 World's Fair).Photo byWikimedia ommons; Public Domain. Ota Benga was a Congolese man who was brought to the United States in the early 20th century and exhibited in a human zoo. Little is known about Benga's early life, but it is believed that he was born in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo around 1883. At some point in his life, Benga became a member of the Mbuti people, a group of pygmy hunter-gatherers.
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Watch: Shark at Chicago aquarium hatched pups with no father
The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago said researchers were stunned when they discovered a female zebra shark had hatched pups without any genetic material from a male.
CNN
1M+
Followers
179K+
Post
1098M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 12