Great Pyrenees Attacks Pack of Coyotes to Protect Animals on Georgia Farm: 'Not a Normal Dog'

The 21-month-old, 85-pound dog named Casper decided to take on a pack of 11 coyotes — killing eight of the animals — and suffered injuries to his tail and ears during the incident A Great Pyrenees dog is recovering after killing eight coyotes in Georgia when the animals threatened sheep on his farm. At just 21 months old, the 85-pound dog's protective instincts kicked in last month, according to his owner. "It was chaos," John Wierwille, 55, told The Washington Post about his dog, Casper. "It was not how...
Ingram Atkinson

Ota Benga, the African Man who was Enslaved and Exhibited in a Zoo

Title: "Cannibal." (Ota Benga, Pygmy. Part of Department of Anthropology at the 1904 World's Fair).Photo byWikimedia ommons; Public Domain. Ota Benga was a Congolese man who was brought to the United States in the early 20th century and exhibited in a human zoo. Little is known about Benga's early life, but it is believed that he was born in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo around 1883. At some point in his life, Benga became a member of the Mbuti people, a group of pygmy hunter-gatherers.
