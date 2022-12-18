This season’s flavor of choice? Red velvet of course! Magnolia Bakery on State Street is a sight to behold, beckoning customers in with a series of delicious treats. Tourists and locals alike travel from all over to try out the famous banana pudding– and within good reason. This season, the popular bakery added an extra dash of seasonal cheer to the mix with a brand new red velvet flavor. While the bakery is known for its flavor of the month, this December’s has drawn national attention featuring their classic banana pudding layered with plenty of red velvet cake and chocolate shavings! The monthly seasonal flavor adds a daring twist to the iconic banana pudding, and it’s only available for a while longer. Going to January 1st, time is running out to try the decadent recipe! The Red Velvet Banana Pudding is available now until January 1st! If you want to recreate the banana pudding at home, check out the original banana pudding recipe here! Sweet tooths, this one’s for you! We’re definitely stopping by to try out the delectable flavor. Address: 108 N State St, Chicago, IL 60602

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO